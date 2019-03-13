Rosen Law Firm Encourages Weight Watchers International, Inc. Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm – WTW

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) from
May 4, 2018 through February 26, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of
the important May 3, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action.
The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Weight Watchers investors under
the federal securities laws.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Weight Watchers was experiencing diminished subscriber demand
attributable to the onslaught of new competing smartphone fitness apps,
meal-delivery services, and other tech advances that were driving down
Weight Watchers’ new subscriber growth and subscriber retention rates;
(2) diminished subscriber growth, when coupled with a much larger number
of fourth quarter subscription lapses than Weight Watchers would
typically experience, made it highly unlikely that Weight Watchers would
retain four million subscribers by the end of 2018; (3) Weight Watchers
was not on track to grow its subscriber count to five million or to
drive annual revenues to more than $2 billion by the end of 2020; (4) a
decreased subscriber count would result in decreased revenues profits;
and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about Weight Watchers’
business metrics and financial prospects were materially false and
misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When
the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors
suffered damages.
