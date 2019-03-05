Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Weight Watchers International, Inc.    WTW

WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(WTW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WW – the new Weight Watchers – Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 06:32pm EST

NEW YORK, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTW) (“WW”), a global wellness company and the world’s leading commercial weight management program, today announced that Mindy Grossman, President and CEO, and Nick Hotchkin, CFO, will present at the following investor conferences.

UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference
Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. ET
Boston, MA

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference
Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2:40 p.m. ET
New York, NY

The presentations will be accessible via live audio webcast on the Company's corporate website at corporate.ww.com in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. Archives of the webcasts will be available on this site for 30 days.

About WW
WW – the new Weight Watchers – is a global wellness company and the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging digital experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program that encompasses healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. With more than five decades of experience in building communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

For more information, contact:
Investors:
Corey Kinger, WW
212.601.7569
corey.kinger@ww.com

ww_logo_r_blu_rgb.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIO
06:32pWW – the new Weight Watchers – Announces Participation in Upcomin..
GL
03:35pKOHL : profit view beats forecast as tie-ups, new items lure shoppers
RE
02:43pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Weight Watch..
PR
03/04ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit against Weight Watche..
BU
02/27WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/27MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Lower As Investors Focus On Lighthizer, ..
DJ
02/27WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : plunges, Best Buy and Campbell Soup jump
AQ
02/26WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Oprah-backed Weight Watchers tumbles on profit w..
AQ
02/26WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
02/26WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 401 M
EBIT 2019 265 M
Net income 2019 125 M
Debt 2019 1 424 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,51
P/E ratio 2020 12,33
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
Capitalization 1 469 M
Chart WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Weight Watchers International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 29,0 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mindy F. Grossman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond Debbane Chairman
Nicholas Hotchkin Chief Financial Officer
Gary D. Foster Chief Scientific Officer
Michael Lysaght Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-46.25%1 469
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL3.23%7 535
HOMESERVE PLC14.67%4 237
BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC34.57%1 443
EASTERN PIONEER DRIVING SCHOOL CO LTD3.15%1 308
NUTRISYSTEM INC.-1.57%1 275
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.