Weight Watchers International : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Weight Watchers International, Inc.

On February 26, 2019, Weight Watchers announced that its subscriber
count had declined to 3.9 million, and stated that enrollment would
continue to decline during 2019. Weight Watchers also announced that it
was targeting revenues of only $1.4 billion for fiscal year 2019,
significantly less than the nearly $1.7 billion in revenues it had led
the market to expect. On this news, Weight Watchers’ share price
fell $10.20, or nearly 35%, to close at $19.37 per share on February 27,
2019, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, defendants
throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements
and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Weight Watchers was experiencing
diminished subscriber demand attributable to the onslaught of new
competing smartphone fitness apps, meal-delivery services, and other
tech advances that were driving down Weight Watchers’ new subscriber
growth and subscriber retention rates; (2) diminished subscriber growth,
when coupled with a much larger number of fourth quarter subscription
lapses than Weight Watchers would typically experience, made it highly
unlikely that Weight Watchers would retain four million subscribers by
the end of 2018; (3) Weight Watchers was not on track to grow its
subscriber count to five million or to drive annual revenues to more
than $2 billion by the end of 2020; (4) a decreased subscriber count
would result in decreased revenues profits; and (5) as a result,
defendants’ statements about Weight Watchers’ business metrics and
financial prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a
reasonable basis at all relevant times.
