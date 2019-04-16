Weight Watchers International : WW – the new Weight Watchers – Announces NASDAQ Stock Ticker Symbol Change to WW

WW - the new Weight Watchers - Announces NASDAQ Stock Ticker Symbol Change to WW

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTW) ('WW'), a global wellness company and the world's leading commercial weight management program, today announced that it will begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under its new ticker symbol WW, effective Monday, April 22, 2019. The ticker symbol change was made to more accurately align with the Company's corporate identity.



'We are excited to begin trading under our new WW symbol,' said Mindy Grossman, President and CEO of WW. 'The WW ticker reflects our new identity and will make our branding consistent across all audiences.'

About Weight Watchers International, Inc.

WW - the new Weight Watchers - is a global wellness company and the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging digital experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program that encompasses healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. With more than five decades of experience in building communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by the Company pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. The Company assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company's website at corporate.ww.com).

