Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Weight Watchers International, Inc.    WTW

WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(WTW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Weight Watchers International : WW – the new Weight Watchers – Announces NASDAQ Stock Ticker Symbol Change to WW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 04:38pm EDT

WW - the new Weight Watchers - Announces NASDAQ Stock Ticker Symbol Change to WW

Company Release - 4/16/2019 4:15 PM ET

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTW) ('WW'), a global wellness company and the world's leading commercial weight management program, today announced that it will begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under its new ticker symbol WW, effective Monday, April 22, 2019. The ticker symbol change was made to more accurately align with the Company's corporate identity.

'We are excited to begin trading under our new WW symbol,' said Mindy Grossman, President and CEO of WW. 'The WW ticker reflects our new identity and will make our branding consistent across all audiences.'

About Weight Watchers International, Inc.

WW - the new Weight Watchers - is a global wellness company and the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging digital experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program that encompasses healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. With more than five decades of experience in building communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by the Company pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. The Company assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company's website at corporate.ww.com).

For more information, contact:
Investors:
Corey Kinger, WW
212.601.7569
corey.kinger@ww.com

Media:
Megan Bishop, Teneo Strategy for WW
917.544.0071
megan.bishop@teneostrategy.com

Source: Weight Watchers International Inc

Disclaimer

Weight Watchers International Inc. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 20:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIO
04:38pWEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : WW – the new Weight Watchers – Annou..
PU
04:16pWW – the new Weight Watchers – Announces NASDAQ Stock Ticker Sy..
GL
04/11WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Hagens Berman Reminds Weight Watchers (WTW) Inve..
PR
04/10Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment Weigh..
PR
04/02LOSSES ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsui..
PR
04/01WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : WW Names Kim Seymour Chief People Officer
PU
03/30LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
03/29WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Oprah Winfrey Surprises WW Members With Calls To..
PR
03/25MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Lower As Growth Fears Linger
DJ
03/20WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against We..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 394 M
EBIT 2019 263 M
Net income 2019 123 M
Debt 2019 1 424 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,92
P/E ratio 2020 10,62
EV / Sales 2019 1,92x
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
Capitalization 1 250 M
Chart WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Weight Watchers International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 29,0 $
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mindy F. Grossman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond Debbane Chairman
Nicholas Hotchkin Chief Financial Officer
Gary D. Foster Chief Scientific Officer
Michael Lysaght Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-51.60%1 250
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL4.74%7 689
HOMESERVE PLC27.56%4 806
FRONTDOOR INC29.80%2 923
AA11.00%669
K-BRO LINEN INC16.60%307
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About