Weingarten Realty Investors : Releases Tax Characteristics of 2018 Distributions

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) released today the Federal
income tax treatment of its 2018 distributions to holders of its Common
Shares of Beneficial Interest.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weingarten Realty Investors Common Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Symbol: WRI
|
|
|
CUSIP: 948741103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capital
|
|
|
Unrecaptured
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
|
Ex-Dividend
|
|
|
Record
|
|
|
Payable
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
Gain
|
|
|
Sec 1250
|
|
|
(Nontaxable
|
|
|
Section 199A
|
Date
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
|
Dividends
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
|
Gain (1)
|
|
|
Distribution)
|
|
|
Dividends (2)
|
3/7/2018
|
|
|
3/8/2018
|
|
|
3/15/2018
|
|
|
$0.395000
|
|
|
$0.166695
|
|
|
$0.228305
|
|
|
$0.082717
|
|
|
$0.00
|
|
|
$0.166695
|
6/7/2018
|
|
|
6/8/2018
|
|
|
6/15/2018
|
|
|
$0.395000
|
|
|
$0.166695
|
|
|
$0.228305
|
|
|
$0.082717
|
|
|
$0.00
|
|
|
$0.166695
|
9/6/2018
|
|
|
9/7/2018
|
|
|
9/14/2018
|
|
|
$0.395000
|
|
|
$0.166695
|
|
|
$0.228305
|
|
|
$0.082717
|
|
|
$0.00
|
|
|
$0.166695
|
12/6/2018
|
|
|
12/7/2018
|
|
|
12/14/2018
|
|
|
$0.395000
|
|
|
$0.166695
|
|
|
$0.228305
|
|
|
$0.082717
|
|
|
$0.00
|
|
|
$0.166695
|
12/20/2018
|
|
|
12/21/2018
|
|
|
12/27/2018
|
|
|
$1.400000
|
|
|
$0.590817
|
|
|
$0.809183
|
|
|
$0.293173
|
|
|
$0.00
|
|
|
$0.590817
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018 Total
|
|
|
$2.980000
|
|
|
$1.257597
|
|
|
$1.722403
|
|
|
$0.624041
|
|
|
$0.00
|
|
|
$1.257597
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Represents additional characterization of, and is included in,
“Total Capital Gain Distribution.”
|
(2)
|
|
Represents dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income
deduction under Section 199A, and is included in “Ordinary
Dividends.”
|
|
|
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors
as to their specific tax treatment of Weingarten Realty Investors cash
distributions. For additional information, contact Weingarten’s Investor
Relations Department.
About Weingarten Realty Investors
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner,
manager and developer. At September 30, 2018, the Company owned or
operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest
in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 185 properties
which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
These properties represent approximately 37.4 million square feet of
which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 24.1
million square feet of leasable area. To learn more about the Company’s
operations and growth strategies, please visit www.weingarten.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein that state the Company’s or Management’s
intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future
are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which by their nature, involve
known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results,
performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed
or implied by such statements. Reference is made to the Company’s
regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for
information or factors that may impact the Company’s performance.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005619/en/