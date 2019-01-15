Log in
Weingarten Realty Investors : Releases Tax Characteristics of 2018 Distributions

0
01/15/2019 | 04:16pm EST

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) released today the Federal income tax treatment of its 2018 distributions to holders of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest.

           

Weingarten Realty Investors Common Shares

         

Symbol: WRI

   

CUSIP: 948741103

                Return of    
Total Total Capital Unrecaptured Capital
Ex-Dividend Record Payable Distribution Ordinary Gain Sec 1250 (Nontaxable Section 199A
Date     Date     Date     Per Share     Dividends     Distribution     Gain (1)     Distribution)     Dividends (2)
3/7/2018     3/8/2018     3/15/2018     $0.395000     $0.166695     $0.228305     $0.082717     $0.00     $0.166695
6/7/2018     6/8/2018     6/15/2018     $0.395000     $0.166695     $0.228305     $0.082717     $0.00     $0.166695
9/6/2018     9/7/2018     9/14/2018     $0.395000     $0.166695     $0.228305     $0.082717     $0.00     $0.166695
12/6/2018     12/7/2018     12/14/2018     $0.395000     $0.166695     $0.228305     $0.082717     $0.00     $0.166695
12/20/2018     12/21/2018     12/27/2018     $1.400000     $0.590817     $0.809183     $0.293173     $0.00     $0.590817
            2018 Total     $2.980000     $1.257597     $1.722403     $0.624041     $0.00     $1.257597
 
(1) Represents additional characterization of, and is included in, “Total Capital Gain Distribution.”
(2) Represents dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A, and is included in “Ordinary Dividends.”
 

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Weingarten Realty Investors cash distributions. For additional information, contact Weingarten’s Investor Relations Department.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 185 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 37.4 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 24.1 million square feet of leasable area. To learn more about the Company’s operations and growth strategies, please visit www.weingarten.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein that state the Company’s or Management’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which by their nature, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Reference is made to the Company’s regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for information or factors that may impact the Company’s performance.


© Business Wire 2019
