Weingarten Realty Investors : Revises Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Time

07/11/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) announced today that it has revised the start time of its previously announced second quarter 2019 conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 to 11:00 a.m. Central Time. The earnings release will remain after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Event:

Weingarten Realty’s Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

 

When:

11:00 AM CT, Thursday, August 1, 2019

 

Dial#:

1.888.771.4371 / Conference ID #47864596

Listen via Webcast

This call will be webcast live at www.weingarten.com and can be accessed under the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website. In addition, an audio archive will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call concludes. The complete earnings release and supplemental data package will be located in the Investor Relations section of the website on the Quarterly Earnings page. For those without Internet access, the second quarter 2019 earnings release and supplemental data package will be available by mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call Investor Relations at (800) 298-9974.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 34.6 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 22.6 million square feet of leasable area. To learn more about the Company’s operations and growth strategies, please visit www.weingarten.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein that state the Company’s or Management’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which by their nature, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Reference is made to the Company’s regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for information or factors that may impact the Company’s performance.


© Business Wire 2019
