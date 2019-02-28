Log in
Weingarten Realty Investors : to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

0
02/28/2019 | 09:09am EST

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) today announced its participation in the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference being held March 4th to March 6th in Hollywood, Florida. Andrew “Drew” Alexander, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer will present on Monday, March 4th. To listen to the presentation, please use the web link information below:

Date: Monday, March 4, 2019
Time: 2:15 PM – 2:50 PM ET
Web Link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/globalproperty2019/77110265082.cfm

Listen via Webcast

This call will be webcast live at www.weingarten.com and can be accessed under the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 178 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 35.1 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 22.9 million square feet of leasable area. To learn more about the Company’s operations and growth strategies, please visit www.weingarten.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 495 M
EBIT 2019 155 M
Net income 2019 125 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,84%
P/E ratio 2019 29,14
P/E ratio 2020 29,84
Capi. / Sales 2019 7,48x
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,07x
Capitalization 3 702 M
Chart WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS
Duration : Period :
Weingarten Realty Investors Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 30,5 $
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew M. Alexander President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Stanford J. Alexander Chairman
Johnny L. Hendrix Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen C. Richter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc J. Shapiro Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS17.21%3 702
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP9.10%55 998
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%23 943
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD6.17%22 612
SCENTRE GROUP-1.54%14 577
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION10.92%10 903
