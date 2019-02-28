Weingarten Realty Investors : to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) today announced its
participation in the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference being held
March 4th to March 6th in Hollywood, Florida.
Andrew “Drew” Alexander, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
will present on Monday, March 4th. To listen to the
presentation, please use the web link information below:
Date: Monday, March 4, 2019
Time: 2:15 PM – 2:50 PM ET
Web
Link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/globalproperty2019/77110265082.cfm
Listen via Webcast
This call will be webcast live at www.weingarten.com
and can be accessed under the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s
website.
About Weingarten Realty Investors
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner,
manager and developer. At December 31, 2018, the Company owned or
operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest
in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 178 properties
which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
These properties represent approximately 35.1 million square feet of
which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 22.9
million square feet of leasable area. To learn more about the Company’s
operations and growth strategies, please visit www.weingarten.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005191/en/