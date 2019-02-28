Weingarten Realty Investors : to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) today announced its participation in the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference being held March 4th to March 6th in Hollywood, Florida. Andrew “Drew” Alexander, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer will present on Monday, March 4th. To listen to the presentation, please use the web link information below:

Date: Monday, March 4, 2019

Time: 2:15 PM – 2:50 PM ET

Web Link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/globalproperty2019/77110265082.cfm

Listen via Webcast

This call will be webcast live at www.weingarten.com and can be accessed under the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 178 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 35.1 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 22.9 million square feet of leasable area. To learn more about the Company’s operations and growth strategies, please visit www.weingarten.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005191/en/