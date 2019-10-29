Weingarten Realty : Solid Quarter and Increased Acquisition Guidance
10/29/2019 | 04:38pm EDT
Weingarten Realty (NYSE: WRI) announced today the results of its operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The supplemental financial package with additional information can be found on the Company's website under the Investor Relations tab.
Third Quarter Operating and Financial Highlights
Net income attributable to common shareholders (“Net Income”) for the quarter was $0.82 per diluted share (hereinafter “per share”) compared to $0.34 per share in the same quarter of 2018;
Core Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Shareholders ("Core FFO") for the quarter was $0.53 per share compared to $0.58 per share a year ago;
Same Property Net Operating Income (“SPNOI”) including redevelopments increased 2.9% over the same quarter of the prior year and 3.4% year-to-date;
Occupancy was 94.7% at quarter-end with small shop occupancy at a ten-year high of 90.7%;
Rental rates on new leases and renewals for the quarter were up 15.0% and 4.5%, respectively;
Acquisitions totaled $28 million for the quarter and $82 million for the first nine months of 2019; and
Dispositions totaled $162 million for the quarter and $362 million for the first nine months of 2019.
Financial Results
The Company reported Net Income of $106.7 million or $0.82 per share for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $43.0 million or $0.34 per share for the same period in 2018. This increase was due primarily to higher gains on the sales of properties during the third quarter of 2019. Year-to-date, Net Income was $240.2 million or $1.86 per share for 2019 compared to $268.1 million or $2.08 per share for 2018, due primarily to higher gains on the sale of properties in 2018.
Core FFO for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $0.53 per share or $68.5 million compared to $0.58 per share or $74.8 million for the same quarter of last year. Core FFO decreased due to dispositions in 2019 and 2018 as well as an increase in general and administrative expense of $0.02 per share for the expensing of indirect leasing fees under the new leasing standard. Offsetting the dispositions impact was 1) reduced interest expense due to the reduction in debt outstanding with disposition proceeds, 2) increased capitalization of interest and property taxes on new developments, and 3) $1.0 million write-offs of below market rent intangibles in the third quarter of 2019. The intangible write-offs were related to the termination of tenant leases that had large under market rental rates recorded as intangibles upon acquisition of the shopping centers. For the nine months, Core FFO was $204.5 million or $1.57 per share for 2019 compared to $223.9 million or $1.72 per share for 2018.
NAREIT FFO was $68.5 million or $0.53 per share for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $76.5 million or $0.59 per share for 2018. Year-to-date, NAREIT FFO was $204.5 million or $1.57 per share for 2019 compared to $239.3 million or $1.84 per share for 2018.
A reconciliation of Net Income to NAREIT FFO and Core FFO is included herein.
Operating Results
For the period ending September 30, 2019, the Company’s operating highlights were as follows:
Q3 2019
YTD 2019
Occupancy (Signed Basis):
Occupancy - Total
94.7%
Occupancy - Small Shop Spaces
90.7%
Occupancy - Same Property Portfolio
94.8%
Same Property Net Operating Income, with redevelopments
2.9%
3.4%
Rental Rate Growth - Total:
7.3%
6.3%
New Leases
15.0%
15.2%
Renewals
4.5%
4.0%
Leasing Transactions:
Number of New Leases
78
214
New Leases - Annualized Revenue (in millions)
$5.2
$16.3
Number of Renewals
108
374
Renewals - Annualized Revenue (in millions)
$8.5
$31.6
A reconciliation of Net Income to SPNOI is included herein.
“Operations remained strong this quarter, a reflection of our significantly improved portfolio of properties. Our increase in rental rates on new leases of 15.0% for the quarter and an increase of 30 basis points in occupancy from the prior year is a reflection of this improvement. All of the factors resulted in our Same Property NOI increasing a solid 2.9% for the quarter and 3.4% year-to-date,” said Johnny Hendrix, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.
Portfolio Activity
During the quarter, the Company, in partnership with Bouwinvest, purchased North Decatur Station for $53 million, which is part of a mixed use development in North Decatur, GA, a very affluent part of Atlanta. Anchored by a Whole Foods 365, the development has strong three-mile demographics with average household income of $96,500, population of 112,000 and college graduate levels above 60%. The Company owns 51% of the property. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company purchased The Shops at Hilshire Village. This is a neighborhood center anchored by a high-volume Kroger supermarket located adjacent to the very affluent Memorial Villages in Houston, TX. The three-mile demographics are strong with a population of 135,000 people and average household income of $117,000. This brings the Company’s share of acquisitions to-date in 2019 to $113 million.
During the quarter, the Company invested $42 million in new developments and redevelopments. The majority of the investment is in the two projects in the Washington, D.C. area and the 30-story residential tower at the Company’s River Oaks Shopping Center in Houston, TX. At the Centro Arlington project, Harris Teeter opened last week and leasing of the residential units is also progressing well with 30% of the units already leased. At West Alex, also near D.C., the commencement of residential leasing activities is also underway. Construction on The Driscoll at River Oaks, a 30-story residential tower remains ahead of schedule with residential units becoming available in mid-2020. Details of these projects can be found in the Company’s Supplemental Financial Information package on its website.
During the quarter, the Company closed $162 million of dispositions including three centers in California and one each in North Carolina and Texas. Of particular note was the sale of Jess Ranch Marketplace for $89 million. Located in Apple Valley, CA, it is anchored by Winco Foods, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, PetSmart and Burlington. Selling this large power center in a tertiary market further strengthens the Company’s quality portfolio.
“We continue to upgrade the quality of our portfolio by successfully disposing of assets that are in the bottom portion of our portfolio and reinvesting these proceeds in quality acquisitions as well as our new development and redevelopment projects. We continue to identify quality acquisition prospects, and NOI from our new development projects will begin to accelerate in 2020. Coupled with reduced dispositions next year which should not exceed $150 million, we are well positioned to grow FFO going forward. With the quality of our portfolio along with our low leveraged balance sheet, we are well positioned to accelerate this growth into the future,” said Drew Alexander, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Balance Sheet
Proceeds from the Company’s 2018 and 2019 dispositions were used to fund new development, redevelopment, acquisitions and to further strengthen the Company’s balance sheet. The Company has nothing outstanding under its $500 million revolving credit facility and had $109 million of excess cash invested at quarter-end. Net Debt to Core EBITDAre was a strong 4.97 times and Debt to Total Market Capitalization was 31.4%.
“We continue to maintain one of the strongest balance sheets in our sector which not only provides significant security for our shareholders in the event of unexpected market events, but also positions us to pursue additional growth opportunities. With no significant maturities till 2022 our financial position is excellent.” said Steve Richter, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
2019 Guidance
With respect to 2019 guidance, the Company has increased its guidance for Acquisitions to a range of $175 to $275 million. It also increased guidance for Net Income, NAREIT FFO and Core FFO due to the increased acquisitions and higher gains on sales than previously estimated. The Company also communicated that its dispositions will likely end up at the higher end of the guidance range. All other guidance remains unchanged.
Previous Guidance
Revised Guidance
Net Income (per share)
$2.40 - $2.50
$2.42 - $2.52
NAREIT FFO (per share)
$2.05 - $2.11
$2.07 - $2.11
Core FFO (per share)
$2.05 - $2.11
$2.07 - $2.11
Acquisitions
$50 - $150 million
$175 - $275 million
Re / New Development
$175 - $225 million
$175 - $225 million
Dispositions
$350 - $450 million
$350 - $450 million
Same Property NOI with redevelopments
2.5% - 3.5%
2.5% - 3.5%
Same Property NOI w/o redevelopments
2.0% - 3.0%
2.0% - 3.0%
Dividends
The Board of Trust Managers declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.395 per common share payable on December 13, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 6, 2019.
Weingarten Realty Investors
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Financial Statements
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018 (1)
2019
2018 (1)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues:
Rentals, net
$
117,378
$
125,586
$
356,666
$
393,471
Other
3,984
3,204
10,494
9,857
Total Revenues
121,362
128,790
367,160
403,328
Operating Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization
33,380
38,042
102,319
126,558
Operating
22,912
22,555
69,927
69,929
Real estate taxes, net
15,205
17,601
47,072
52,706
Impairment loss
—
2,398
74
2,398
General and administrative
8,432
5,971
26,893
17,715
Total Operating Expenses
79,929
86,567
246,285
269,306
Other Income (Expense):
Interest expense, net
(13,820
)
(15,996
)
(44,062
)
(47,685
)
Interest and other income, net
1,104
1,847
7,409
4,735
Gain on sale of property
74,115
17,079
143,963
173,077
Total Other Income
61,399
2,930
107,310
130,127
Income Before Income Taxes and Equity in Earnings of Real Estate Joint Ventures and Partnerships
102,832
45,153
228,185
264,149
Provision for Income Taxes
(21
)
99
(682
)
(1,368
)
Equity in Earnings of Real Estate Joint Ventures and Partnerships, net
5,698
8,022
17,780
19,333
Net Income
108,509
53,274
245,283
282,114
Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
(1,767
)
(10,293
)
(5,066
)
(14,020
)
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders -- Basic
$
106,742
$
42,981
$
240,217
$
268,094
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders -- Diluted
$
107,270
$
42,981
$
241,801
$
269,678
Earnings Per Common Share -- Basic
$
.83
$
.34
$
1.88
$
2.10
Earnings Per Common Share -- Diluted
$
.82
$
.34
$
1.86
$
2.08
______________
(1) Reclassification of prior year's amounts were made to conform to current year presentation.
Weingarten Realty Investors
(in thousands)
Financial Statements
September 30,
2019
December 31,
2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
ASSETS
Property
$
4,026,900
$
4,105,068
Accumulated Depreciation
(1,118,148
)
(1,108,188
)
Investment in Real Estate Joint Ventures and Partnerships, net
422,795
353,828
Unamortized Lease Costs, net
126,729
142,014
Accrued Rent, Accrued Contract Receivables and Accounts Receivable, net
79,277
97,924
Cash and Cash Equivalents
124,406
65,865
Restricted Deposits and Escrows
62,274
10,272
Other, net
188,357
160,178
Total Assets
$
3,912,590
$
3,826,961
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Debt, net
$
1,736,803
$
1,794,684
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
124,059
113,175
Other, net
199,251
168,403
Total Liabilities
2,060,113
2,076,262
Commitments and Contingencies
—
—
EQUITY
Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
3,904
3,893
Additional Paid-In Capital
1,778,828
1,766,993
Net Income Less Than Accumulated Dividends
(98,681
)
(186,431
)
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(10,320
)
(10,549
)
Shareholders' Equity
1,673,731
1,573,906
Noncontrolling Interests
178,746
176,793
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
3,912,590
$
3,826,961
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain aspects of our key performance indicators are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these measures along with our Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial statements in order to evaluate our operating results. Management believes these additional measures provide users of our financial information additional comparable indicators of our industry, as well as, our performance.
Funds from Operations Attributable to Common Shareholders
Effective January 1, 2019, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") defines NAREIT FFO as net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of certain real estate assets (including: depreciable real estate with land, land, development property and securities), change in control, and interests in real estate equity investments and their applicable taxes, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate and impairment of certain real estate assets and in substance real estate equity investments, including our share of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures and partnerships. The Company calculates NAREIT FFO in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition.
Management believes NAREIT FFO is a widely recognized measure of REIT operating performance which provides our shareholders with a relevant basis for comparison among other REITs. Management uses NAREIT FFO as a supplemental internal measure to conduct and evaluate our business because there are certain limitations associated with using GAAP net income by itself as the primary measure of our operating performance. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, management believes that the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that uses historical cost accounting is insufficient by itself. There can be no assurance that NAREIT FFO presented by the Company is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs.
The Company also presents Core FFO as an additional supplemental measure as it is more reflective of the core operating performance of our portfolio of properties. Core FFO is defined as NAREIT FFO excluding charges and gains related to non-cash, non-operating assets and other transactions or events that hinder the comparability of operating results. Specific examples of items excluded from Core FFO include, but are not limited to, gains or losses associated with the extinguishment of debt or other liabilities and transactional costs associated with development activities. NAREIT FFO and Core FFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income or other measurements under GAAP as indicators of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as measures of liquidity. NAREIT FFO and Core FFO do not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness.
NAREIT FFO and Core FFO is calculated as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
106,742
$
42,981
$
240,217
$
268,094
Depreciation and amortization of real estate
33,143
37,784
101,618
125,659
Depreciation and amortization of real estate of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures and partnerships
2,933
3,035
8,674
9,480
Impairment of properties and real estate equity investments
—
2,398
74
2,398
(Gain) on sale of property, investment securities and interests in real estate equity investments
(74,093
)
(16,541
)
(144,647
)
(172,280
)
(Gain) on dispositions of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures and partnerships
—
(2,714
)
(1,380
)
(6,296
)
(Benefit) provision for income taxes (1)
(187
)
1,296
(143
)
1,779
Noncontrolling interests and other (2)
(533
)
7,723
(1,506
)
8,848
NAREIT FFO – basic (3)
68,005
75,962
202,907
237,682
Income attributable to operating partnership units
528
528
1,584
1,584
NAREIT FFO – diluted (3)
68,533
76,490
204,491
239,266
Adjustments for Core FFO:
(Benefit) provision for income taxes (1)
—
(1,494
)
—
(1,494
)
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt including related swap activity
—
368
—
(3,090
)
Lease terminations
—
—
—
(10,023
)
Other
10
(535
)
10
(775
)
Core FFO – diluted
$
68,543
$
74,829
$
204,501
$
223,884
FFO weighted average shares outstanding – basic
127,870
127,525
127,828
127,651
Effect of dilutive securities:
Share options and awards
835
792
839
809
Operating partnership units
1,432
1,432
1,432
1,432
FFO weighted average shares outstanding – diluted
130,137
129,749
130,099
129,892
NAREIT FFO per common share – basic
$
.53
$
.60
$
1.59
$
1.86
NAREIT FFO per common share – diluted
$
.53
$
.59
$
1.57
$
1.84
Core FFO per common share – diluted
$
.53
$
.58
$
1.57
$
1.72
(1)
The applicable taxes related to gains and impairments of properties.
(2)
Related to gains, impairments and depreciation on operating properties and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, where applicable.
(3)
2019 Nareit FFO is presented in accordance with 2018 Restatement of "Nareit's Funds from Operations White Paper."
Same Property Net Operating Income
Management considers SPNOI an important additional financial measure because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and when compared across periods, reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. The Company calculates this most useful measurement by determining our proportional share of SPNOI from all owned properties, including the Company’s share of SPNOI from unconsolidated joint ventures and partnerships, which cannot be readily determined under GAAP measurements and presentation. Although SPNOI (see page 1 of the supplemental disclosure regarding this presentation and limitations thereof) is a widely used measure among REITs, there can be no assurance that SPNOI presented by the Company is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs. Additionally, the Company does not control these unconsolidated joint ventures and partnerships, and the assets, liabilities, revenues or expenses of these joint ventures and partnerships, as presented, do not represent its legal claim to such items.
Properties are included in the SPNOI calculation if they are owned and operated for the entirety of the most recent two fiscal year periods, except for properties for which significant redevelopment or expansion occurred during either of the periods presented, and properties that have been sold. While there is judgment surrounding changes in designations, management moves new development and redevelopment properties once they have stabilized, which is typically upon attainment of 90% occupancy. A rollforward of the properties included in the Company’s same property designation is as follows:
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
Beginning of the period
164
171
Properties added:
New Developments
—
1
Properties removed:
Dispositions
(5
)
(13
)
End of the period
159
159
We calculate SPNOI using net income attributable to common shareholders excluding net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, other income (expense), income taxes and equity in earnings of real estate joint ventures and partnerships. Additionally to reconcile to SPNOI, we exclude the effects of property management fees, certain non-cash revenues and expenses such as straight-line rental revenue and the related reversal of such amounts upon early lease termination, depreciation and amortization, impairment losses, general and administrative expenses and other items such as lease cancellation income, environmental abatement costs, demolition expenses and lease termination fees. Consistent with the capital treatment of such costs under GAAP, tenant improvements, leasing commissions and other direct leasing costs are excluded from SPNOI. A reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to SPNOI is as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
106,742
$
42,981
$
240,217
$
268,094
Add:
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,767
10,293
5,066
14,020
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
21
(99
)
682
1,368
Interest expense, net
13,820
15,996
44,062
47,685
Property management fees
657
722
2,213
2,219
Depreciation and amortization
33,380
38,042
102,319
126,558
Impairment loss
—
2,398
74
2,398
General and administrative
8,432
5,971
26,893
17,715
Other (1)
836
910
2,825
1,928
Less:
Gain on sale of property
(74,115
)
(17,079
)
(143,963
)
(173,077
)
Equity in earnings of real estate joint ventures and partnership interests, net
(5,698
)
(8,022
)
(17,780
)
(19,333
)
Interest and other income, net
(1,104
)
(1,847
)
(7,409
)
(4,735
)
Revenue adjustments (2)
(4,775
)
(3,945
)
(11,054
)
(21,985
)
Adjusted income
79,963
86,321
244,145
262,855
Less: Adjusted income related to consolidated entities not defined as same property and noncontrolling interests
(4,004
)
(12,819
)
(15,647
)
(42,536
)
Add: Pro rata share of unconsolidated entities defined as same property
8,600
8,664
25,509
25,363
Same Property Net Operating Income
84,559
82,166
254,007
245,682
Less: Redevelopment Net Operating Income
(8,523
)
(6,994
)
(24,722
)
(21,122
)
Same Property Net Operating Income excluding Redevelopments
$
76,036
$
75,172
$
229,285
$
224,560
___________________
(1)
Other includes items such as environmental abatement costs, demolition expenses, lease termination fees and ground rent.
(2)
Revenue adjustments consist primarily of straight-line rentals, lease cancellation income and fee income primarily from real estate joint ventures and partnerships.
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate
NAREIT defines EBITDAre as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization and impairment of depreciable real estate and in substance real estate equity investments; plus or minus gains or losses from sales of certain real estate assets and interests in real estate equity investments; and adjustments to reflect our share of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures and partnerships for these items. The Company calculates EBITDAre in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition.
As mentioned above, NAREIT FFO is a widely recognized measure of REIT operating performance which provides our shareholders with a relevant basis for comparing earnings performance among other REITs based upon the unique capital structure of each REIT. However as a basis of comparability that is independent of a company's capital structure, management believes that since EBITDA is a widely known and understood measure of performance, EBITDAre will represent an additional supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that will provide investors with a relevant basis for comparing REITs. There can be no assurance that EBITDAre as presented by the Company is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs.
The Company also presents Core EBITDAre as an additional supplemental measure as it is more reflective of the core operating performance of our portfolio of properties. Core EBITDAre is defined as NAREIT EBITDAre excluding charges and gains related to non-cash and non-operating transactions and other events that hinder the comparability of operating results. Specific examples of items excluded from Core EBITDAre include, but are not limited to, gains or losses associated with the extinguishment of debt or other liabilities, and transactional costs associated with development activities. EBITDAre and Core EBITDAre should not be considered as alternatives to net income or other measurements under GAAP as indicators of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as measures of liquidity. EBITDAre and Core EBITDAre do not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness.
EBITDAre and Core EBITDAre is calculated as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre):
Net income
$
108,509
$
53,274
$
245,283
$
282,114
Interest expense, net (1)
13,820
15,996
44,062
47,685
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
21
(99
)
682
1,368
Depreciation and amortization of real estate
33,380
38,042
102,319
126,558
Impairment loss on operating properties and real estate equity investments
—
2,398
74
2,398
Gain on sale of property and investment securities (2)
(74,114
)
(17,079
)
(144,703
)
(173,077
)
EBITDAre adjustments of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures and partnerships, net (3)
3,795
1,590
10,062
7,397
Total EBITDAre
85,411
94,122
257,779
294,443
Adjustments for Core EBITDAre:
Lease terminations
—
—
—
(10,023
)
Other
10
3
10
3
Total Core EBITDAre
$
85,421
$
94,125
$
257,789
$
284,423
(1)
Includes a $3.8 million gain on extinguishment of debt including related swap activity for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
(2)
Includes a gain on sale of non-operating assets of $.3 million and $.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $.5 million and $.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(3)
Includes a $.3 million gain on sale of non-operating assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, and a $.4 million and $.7 million loss on extinguishment of debt for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively.