Weiqiao Textile : Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

03/15/2019 | 08:59am EDT
Weiqiao Textile Company Limited*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2698)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR
THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
Compared to 2017 financial results:
Revenue was approximately RMB16,456 million, representing an increase of approximately 0.5% over the corresponding period of last year.
Gross profit was approximately RMB1,720 million, representing a decrease of approximately 2.8% over the corresponding period of last year.
Net profit attributable to owners of the Company was approximately RMB644 million, representing an increase of approximately 23.4% over the corresponding period of last year.
Earnings per share were RMB0.54, representing an increase of approximately 22.7%.
Proposed a payment of final dividend of RMB0.1656 per share (including tax) for the year ended 31 December 2018, representing an increase of approximately 10.4%.
The board of directors (the "Board") of Weiqiao Textile Company Limited (the "Company" or "Weiqiao Textile") hereby announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year" or "Year under Review"). During the Year under Review, the revenue of the Group was approximately RMB16,456 million, representing an increase of approximately 0.5% over the corresponding period of last year. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately RMB644 million, with an increase of approximately 23.4% as compared with the corresponding period of last year.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
Notes
2018
2017
RMB'000
RMB'000
(restated)
Revenue
3
16,455,884
16,373,385
Cost of sales
(14,736,265)
(14,603,187)
Gross profit
1,719,619
1,770,198
Other income
5
164,981
167,036
Selling and distribution expenses
(166,246)
(159,160)
Administrative expenses
(277,490)
(257,185)
Other expenses
(40,143)
(55,574)
Finance costs
6
(376,475)
(523,073)
Share of profit of an associate
118
2,613
Profit before taxation
1,024,364
944,855
Income tax expenses
7
(381,504)
(423,797)
Profit and total comprehensive income
8
for the year
642,860
521,058
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
643,906
522,249
Non-controlling interests
(1,046)
(1,191)
642,860
521,058
Earnings per share attributable to the Owners of
the Company
Basic and diluted (RMB)
10
0.54
0.44
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITIONAs at 31 December 2018
Notes
2018
2017
RMB'000
RMB'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
10,895,451
11,857,128
Investment properties
21,522
22,258
Prepaid lease payments
330,652
339,491
Other intangible assets
91
106
Investment in an associate
74,731
74,613
Deposits paid for acquisition of property, plant and
equipment
5,457
5,378
Prepayments
1,892
-
Deferred tax assets
85,711
104,690
Total non-current assets
11,415,507
12,403,664
Current assets
Inventories
3,161,164
2,624,939
Trade receivables
11
431,654
400,918
Deposits, prepayments and other receivables
202,415
298,416
Pledged deposits
140,388
33,000
Bank balances and cash
9,596,558
12,723,317
13,532,179
16,080,590
Non-current assets classified as held for sale
5,084
28,221
Total current assets
13,537,263
16,108,811
Current liabilities
Trade payables
12
1,228,881
968,220
Other payables and accruals
1,118,338
1,177,399
Contract liabilities
132,216
-
Income tax payable
993,071
981,515
Bank and other borrowings
2,888,105
6,262,350
Deferred income
17,961
18,321
Total current liabilities
6,378,572
9,407,805
Net current assets
7,158,691
6,701,006
Total assets less current liabilities
18,574,198
19,104,670
2018
2017
RMB'000
RMB'000
Equity
Issued capital
1,194,389
1,194,389
Reserves
17,200,010
16,735,860
18,394,399
17,930,249
Non-controlling interests
14,451
28,862
Total equity
18,408,850
17,959,111
Non-current liabilities
Bank and other borrowings
-
962,755
Deferred income
159,495
176,329
Deferred tax liabilities
5,853
6,475
Total non-current liabilities
165,348
1,145,559
Total equity add non-current liabilities
18,574,198
19,104,670
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITYFor the year ended 31 December 2018
Attributable to owners of the Company
Issued
Capital
surplus
Retained
capital
reserve
reserve
profits
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
(note 1)
At 1 January 2017
1,194,389
6,664,645
1,690,526
8,165,435
17,714,995
65,743
17,780,738
Profit and total comprehensive income for
the year
-
-
-
522,249
522,249
(1,191)
521,058
Final 2016 dividend declared
-
-
-
(334,429)
(334,429)
-
(334,429)
Acquisition of addition interests in
subsidiaries
-
27,434
-
-
27,434
(35,690)
(8,256)
Transfer from retained profits
-
-
75,614
(75,614)
-
-
-
At 31 December 2017
1,194,389
6,692,079
1,766,140
8,277,641
17,930,249
28,862
17,959,111
Effect of changes in accounting policies
(note 2)
-
-
-
(913)
(913)
-
(913)
At 1 January 2018 (as restated)
1,194,389
6,692,079
1,766,140
8,276,728
17,929,336
28,862
17,958,198
Profit and total comprehensive income for
the year
-
-
-
643,906
643,906
(1,046)
642,860
Final 2017 dividend declared
-
-
-
(179,158)
(179,158)
-
(179,158)
Acquisition of addition interests in
subsidiaries
-
315
-
-
315
(13,365)
(13,050)
Transfer from retained profits
-
-
79,082
(79,082)
-
-
-
At 31 December 2018
1,194,389
6,692,394
1,845,222
8,662,394
18,394,399
14,451
18,408,850
Non-controlling interests Total equity
Statutory
Note 1:As required by applicable law and regulations, entities established and operated in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") shall set aside/appropriate a portion of its after tax profits of each year to fund statutory surplus reserve. The statutory surplus reserve can be utilised to offset prior years' losses or to increase capital. However, the balance of the statutory surplus reserve must be maintained at a minimum of 25% of the registered capital after such usage.
Note 2:For details, please refer to Note 2 to the consolidated financial statements set out in the Annual Report.
