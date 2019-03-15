Weiqiao Textile : Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ᕧ዗५ᔌٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

Weiqiao Textile Company Limited*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2698)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR

THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Compared to 2017 financial results:

Revenue was approximately RMB16,456 million, representing an increase of approximately 0.5% over the corresponding period of last year.

Gross profit was approximately RMB1,720 million, representing a decrease of approximately 2.8% over the corresponding period of last year.

Net profit attributable to owners of the Company was approximately RMB644 million, representing an increase of approximately 23.4% over the corresponding period of last year.

Earnings per share were RMB0.54, representing an increase of approximately 22.7%.

Proposed a payment of final dividend of RMB0.1656 per share (including tax) for the year ended 31 December 2018, representing an increase of approximately 10.4%.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Weiqiao Textile Company Limited (the "Company" or "Weiqiao Textile") hereby announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year" or "Year under Review"). During the Year under Review, the revenue of the Group was approximately RMB16,456 million, representing an increase of approximately 0.5% over the corresponding period of last year. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately RMB644 million, with an increase of approximately 23.4% as compared with the corresponding period of last year.

*

For identification purposes only

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

Notes 2018 2017 RMB'000 RMB'000 (restated) Revenue 3 16,455,884 16,373,385 Cost of sales (14,736,265) (14,603,187) Gross profit 1,719,619 1,770,198 Other income 5 164,981 167,036 Selling and distribution expenses (166,246) (159,160) Administrative expenses (277,490) (257,185) Other expenses (40,143) (55,574) Finance costs 6 (376,475) (523,073) Share of profit of an associate 118 2,613 Profit before taxation 1,024,364 944,855 Income tax expenses 7 (381,504) (423,797) Profit and total comprehensive income 8 for the year 642,860 521,058 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 643,906 522,249 Non-controlling interests (1,046) (1,191) 642,860 521,058 Earnings per share attributable to the Owners of the Company Basic and diluted (RMB) 10 0.54 0.44

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2018

Notes 2018 2017 RMB'000 RMB'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 10,895,451 11,857,128 Investment properties 21,522 22,258 Prepaid lease payments 330,652 339,491 Other intangible assets 91 106 Investment in an associate 74,731 74,613 Deposits paid for acquisition of property, plant and equipment 5,457 5,378 Prepayments 1,892 - Deferred tax assets 85,711 104,690 Total non-current assets 11,415,507 12,403,664 Current assets Inventories 3,161,164 2,624,939 Trade receivables 11 431,654 400,918 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 202,415 298,416 Pledged deposits 140,388 33,000 Bank balances and cash 9,596,558 12,723,317 13,532,179 16,080,590 Non-current assets classified as held for sale 5,084 28,221 Total current assets 13,537,263 16,108,811 Current liabilities Trade payables 12 1,228,881 968,220 Other payables and accruals 1,118,338 1,177,399 Contract liabilities 132,216 - Income tax payable 993,071 981,515 Bank and other borrowings 2,888,105 6,262,350 Deferred income 17,961 18,321 Total current liabilities 6,378,572 9,407,805 Net current assets 7,158,691 6,701,006 Total assets less current liabilities 18,574,198 19,104,670

2018 2017 RMB'000 RMB'000 Equity Issued capital 1,194,389 1,194,389 Reserves 17,200,010 16,735,860 18,394,399 17,930,249 Non-controlling interests 14,451 28,862 Total equity 18,408,850 17,959,111 Non-current liabilities Bank and other borrowings - 962,755 Deferred income 159,495 176,329 Deferred tax liabilities 5,853 6,475 Total non-current liabilities 165,348 1,145,559 Total equity add non-current liabilities 18,574,198 19,104,670

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the year ended 31 December 2018

Attributable to owners of the Company

Issued Capital surplus Retained capital reserve reserve profits Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (note 1) At 1 January 2017 1,194,389 6,664,645 1,690,526 8,165,435 17,714,995 65,743 17,780,738 Profit and total comprehensive income for the year - - - 522,249 522,249 (1,191) 521,058 Final 2016 dividend declared - - - (334,429) (334,429) - (334,429) Acquisition of addition interests in subsidiaries - 27,434 - - 27,434 (35,690) (8,256) Transfer from retained profits - - 75,614 (75,614) - - - At 31 December 2017 1,194,389 6,692,079 1,766,140 8,277,641 17,930,249 28,862 17,959,111 Effect of changes in accounting policies (note 2) - - - (913) (913) - (913) At 1 January 2018 (as restated) 1,194,389 6,692,079 1,766,140 8,276,728 17,929,336 28,862 17,958,198 Profit and total comprehensive income for the year - - - 643,906 643,906 (1,046) 642,860 Final 2017 dividend declared - - - (179,158) (179,158) - (179,158) Acquisition of addition interests in subsidiaries - 315 - - 315 (13,365) (13,050) Transfer from retained profits - - 79,082 (79,082) - - - At 31 December 2018 1,194,389 6,692,394 1,845,222 8,662,394 18,394,399 14,451 18,408,850 Non-controlling interests Total equity

Statutory

Note 1: As required by applicable law and regulations, entities established and operated in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") shall set aside/appropriate a portion of its after tax profits of each year to fund statutory surplus reserve. The statutory surplus reserve can be utilised to offset prior years' losses or to increase capital. However, the balance of the statutory surplus reserve must be maintained at a minimum of 25% of the registered capital after such usage.

Note 2: For details, please refer to Note 2 to the consolidated financial statements set out in the Annual Report.