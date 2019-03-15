Log in
Weiqiao Textile : Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

03/15/2019 | 08:59am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ᕧ዗५ᔌٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

Weiqiao Textile Company Limited*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2698)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR

THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Compared to 2017 financial results:

Revenue was approximately RMB16,456 million, representing an increase of approximately 0.5% over the corresponding period of last year.

Gross profit was approximately RMB1,720 million, representing a decrease of approximately 2.8% over the corresponding period of last year.

Net profit attributable to owners of the Company was approximately RMB644 million, representing an increase of approximately 23.4% over the corresponding period of last year.

Earnings per share were RMB0.54, representing an increase of approximately 22.7%.

Proposed a payment of final dividend of RMB0.1656 per share (including tax) for the year ended 31 December 2018, representing an increase of approximately 10.4%.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Weiqiao Textile Company Limited (the "Company" or "Weiqiao Textile") hereby announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year" or "Year under Review"). During the Year under Review, the revenue of the Group was approximately RMB16,456 million, representing an increase of approximately 0.5% over the corresponding period of last year. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately RMB644 million, with an increase of approximately 23.4% as compared with the corresponding period of last year.

*

For identification purposes only

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

Notes

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

(restated)

Revenue

3

16,455,884

16,373,385

Cost of sales

(14,736,265)

(14,603,187)

Gross profit

1,719,619

1,770,198

Other income

5

164,981

167,036

Selling and distribution expenses

(166,246)

(159,160)

Administrative expenses

(277,490)

(257,185)

Other expenses

(40,143)

(55,574)

Finance costs

6

(376,475)

(523,073)

Share of profit of an associate

118

2,613

Profit before taxation

1,024,364

944,855

Income tax expenses

7

(381,504)

(423,797)

Profit and total comprehensive income

8

for the year

642,860

521,058

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

643,906

522,249

Non-controlling interests

(1,046)

(1,191)

642,860

521,058

Earnings per share attributable to the Owners of

the Company

Basic and diluted (RMB)

10

0.54

0.44

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2018

Notes

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

10,895,451

11,857,128

Investment properties

21,522

22,258

Prepaid lease payments

330,652

339,491

Other intangible assets

91

106

Investment in an associate

74,731

74,613

Deposits paid for acquisition of property, plant and

equipment

5,457

5,378

Prepayments

1,892

-

Deferred tax assets

85,711

104,690

Total non-current assets

11,415,507

12,403,664

Current assets

Inventories

3,161,164

2,624,939

Trade receivables

11

431,654

400,918

Deposits, prepayments and other receivables

202,415

298,416

Pledged deposits

140,388

33,000

Bank balances and cash

9,596,558

12,723,317

13,532,179

16,080,590

Non-current assets classified as held for sale

5,084

28,221

Total current assets

13,537,263

16,108,811

Current liabilities

Trade payables

12

1,228,881

968,220

Other payables and accruals

1,118,338

1,177,399

Contract liabilities

132,216

-

Income tax payable

993,071

981,515

Bank and other borrowings

2,888,105

6,262,350

Deferred income

17,961

18,321

Total current liabilities

6,378,572

9,407,805

Net current assets

7,158,691

6,701,006

Total assets less current liabilities

18,574,198

19,104,670

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

Equity

Issued capital

1,194,389

1,194,389

Reserves

17,200,010

16,735,860

18,394,399

17,930,249

Non-controlling interests

14,451

28,862

Total equity

18,408,850

17,959,111

Non-current liabilities

Bank and other borrowings

-

962,755

Deferred income

159,495

176,329

Deferred tax liabilities

5,853

6,475

Total non-current liabilities

165,348

1,145,559

Total equity add non-current liabilities

18,574,198

19,104,670

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the year ended 31 December 2018

Attributable to owners of the Company

Issued

Capital

surplus

Retained

capital

reserve

reserve

profits

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

(note 1)

At 1 January 2017

1,194,389

6,664,645

1,690,526

8,165,435

17,714,995

65,743

17,780,738

Profit and total comprehensive income for

the year

-

-

-

522,249

522,249

(1,191)

521,058

Final 2016 dividend declared

-

-

-

(334,429)

(334,429)

-

(334,429)

Acquisition of addition interests in

subsidiaries

-

27,434

-

-

27,434

(35,690)

(8,256)

Transfer from retained profits

-

-

75,614

(75,614)

-

-

-

At 31 December 2017

1,194,389

6,692,079

1,766,140

8,277,641

17,930,249

28,862

17,959,111

Effect of changes in accounting policies

(note 2)

-

-

-

(913)

(913)

-

(913)

At 1 January 2018 (as restated)

1,194,389

6,692,079

1,766,140

8,276,728

17,929,336

28,862

17,958,198

Profit and total comprehensive income for

the year

-

-

-

643,906

643,906

(1,046)

642,860

Final 2017 dividend declared

-

-

-

(179,158)

(179,158)

-

(179,158)

Acquisition of addition interests in

subsidiaries

-

315

-

-

315

(13,365)

(13,050)

Transfer from retained profits

-

-

79,082

(79,082)

-

-

-

At 31 December 2018

1,194,389

6,692,394

1,845,222

8,662,394

18,394,399

14,451

18,408,850

Non-controlling interests Total equity

Statutory

Note 1: As required by applicable law and regulations, entities established and operated in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") shall set aside/appropriate a portion of its after tax profits of each year to fund statutory surplus reserve. The statutory surplus reserve can be utilised to offset prior years' losses or to increase capital. However, the balance of the statutory surplus reserve must be maintained at a minimum of 25% of the registered capital after such usage.

Note 2: For details, please refer to Note 2 to the consolidated financial statements set out in the Annual Report.

Disclaimer

Weiqiao Textile Company Limited published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 12:58:05 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jia Kun Wei General Manager
Hong Xia Zhang Chairman
Xiao Yun Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Su Wen Zhao Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yan Hong Zhang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEIQIAO TEXTILE CO LTD14.83%459
NANJI E-COMMERCE CO LTD--.--%3 804
TEIJIN LTD9.95%3 348
XINFENGMING GROUP CO LTD6.93%2 540
FORMOSA TAFFETA CO LTD--.--%1 989
COATS GROUP PLC1.23%1 559
