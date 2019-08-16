Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Weiqiao Textile Co Ltd    2698   CNE1000004M7

WEIQIAO TEXTILE CO LTD

(2698)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Weiqiao Textile : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

魏橋紡織股份有限公司

Weiqiao Textile Company Limited*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2698)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Revenue was approximately RMB7,784 million, representing a decrease of approximately 7.4% from the corresponding period of last year.

Net profit attributable to owners of the Company was approximately RMB206 million, representing a decrease of approximately 32.0% from the corresponding period of last year.

Earnings per share were approximately RMB0.17 (same period last year: approximately RMB0.25).

*  For identification purpose only

- 1 -

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

For the six months ended

30 June

Notes

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

4

7,783,952

8,410,118

Cost of sales

(7,175,797)

(7,532,126)

Gross profit

608,155

877,992

Other income

6

73,122

67,522

Selling and distribution expenses

(68,391)

(92,167)

Administrative expenses

(134,236)

(119,337)

Other expenses

(10,887)

(21,236)

Finance costs

7

(75,006)

(219,083)

Share of profit of an associate

656

489

Profit before taxation

393,413

494,180

Income tax expenses

8

(188,085)

(191,892)

Profit and total comprehensive income for the period

9

205,328

302,288

Attributable to:

  Owners of the Company

206,330

302,524

Non-controlling interests

(1,002)

(236)

205,328

302,288

Earnings per share attributable to the

  Owners of the Company

  Basic and diluted (RMB)

11

0.17

0.25

- 2 -

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2019

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

Notes

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

12

10,407,555

10,895,451

Right-of-use assets

13

417,284

-

Investment properties

21,153

21,522

Prepaid lease payments

-

330,652

Other intangible assets

83

91

Investment in an associate

75,387

74,731

Deposits paid for purchase property,

plant and equipment

7,658

5,457

Prepayments

-

1,892

Deferred tax assets

79,925

85,711

Total non-current assets

11,009,045

11,415,507

Current assets

Inventories

14

3,098,756

3,161,164

Trade receivables

15

434,739

431,654

Deposits, prepayments and other receivables

16

206,769

202,415

Pledged deposits

403,715

140,388

Cash and cash equivalents

9,954,527

9,596,558

14,098,506

13,532,179

Non-current assets classified as held for sale

12

5,858

5,084

Total current assets

14,104,364

13,537,263

Current liabilities

Trade payables

17

1,250,341

1,228,881

Other payables and accruals

18

1,099,777

1,118,338

Contract liabilities

119,548

132,216

Lease liabilities

13

13,190

-

Income tax payable

994,541

993,071

Bank and other borrowings

19

2,978,105

2,888,105

Deferred income

17,986

17,961

Total current liabilities

6,473,488

6,378,572

Net current assets

7,630,876

7,158,691

Total assets less current liabilities

18,639,921

18,574,198

- 3 -

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

Notes

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Equity

Issued capital

20

1,194,389

1,194,389

Reserves

17,208,549

17,200,010

18,402,938

18,394,399

Non-controlling interests

13,449

14,451

Total equity

18,416,387

18,408,850

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

13

67,915

-

Deferred income

150,078

159,495

Deferred tax liabilities

5,541

5,853

Total non-current liabilities

223,534

165,348

18,639,921

18,574,198

- 4 -

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Attributable to owners of the Company

Statutory

Non-

Issued

Capital

surplus

Retained

controlling

Total

capital

reserve

reserve

profits

Total

interests

equity

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Note)

At 31 December 2018 (Audited)

1,194,389

6,692,394

1,845,222

8,662,394

18,394,399

14,451

18,408,850

Profit and total comprehensive

income for the period

-

-

-

206,330

206,330

(1,002)

205,328

Final 2018 dividend declared

and paid

-

-

-

(197,791)

(197,791)

-

(197,791)

At 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)

1,194,389

6,692,394

1,845,222

8,670,933

18,402,938

13,449

18,416,387

At 31 December 2017 (Audited)

1,194,389

6,692,079

1,766,140

8,277,641

17,930,249

28,862

17,959,111

Effect of changes in accounting

policies

-

-

-

(913)

(913)

-

(913)

At 1 January 2018 (As restated)

1,194,389

6,692,079

1,766,140

8,276,728

17,929,336

28,862

17,958,198

Profit and total comprehensive

income for the period

-

-

-

302,524

302,524

(236)

302,288

Final 2017 dividend declared

and paid

-

-

-

(179,158)

(179,158)

-

(179,158)

At 30 June 2018 (Unaudited)

1,194,389

6,692,079

1,766,140

8,400,094

18,052,702

28,626

18,081,328

Note: As required by applicable law and regulations, entities established and operated in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") shall set aside/appropriate a portion of its after tax profits of each year to fund statutory surplus reserve. The statutory surplus reserve can be utilised to offset prior years' losses or to increase capital. However, the balance of the statutory surplus reserve must be maintained at a minimum of 25% of the registered capital after such usage.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Weiqiao Textile Company Limited published this content on 17 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2019 00:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEIQIAO TEXTILE CO LTD
08:12pWEIQIAO TEXTILE : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 june ..
PU
07/12WEIQIAO TEXTILE : Appointment of Compliance Adviser
PU
06/05WEIQIAO TEXTILE CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/02WEIQIAO TEXTILE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for..
PU
05/30WEIQIAO TEXTILE : Articles of Association
PU
05/30WEIQIAO TEXTILE : Poll Results For The Annual General Meeting And Class Meetings..
PU
05/23WEIQIAO TEXTILE : List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions
PU
05/23WEIQIAO TEXTILE : Passing Away of a Non-Executive Director
PU
05/21WEIQIAO TEXTILE : Is Constructing A New Fully Automated and Smart Spinning and W..
PU
04/15WEIQIAO TEXTILE : Shareholders Reply Slip For Attending The Domestic Shareholder..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 2 102 M
Chart WEIQIAO TEXTILE CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Weiqiao Textile Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEIQIAO TEXTILE CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,76  CNY
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jia Kun Wei General Manager
Hong Xia Zhang Chairman
Xiao Yun Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Su Wen Zhao Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yan Hong Zhang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEIQIAO TEXTILE CO LTD-25.48%302
NANJI E-COMMERCE CO LTD--.--%3 424
TEIJIN LTD6.87%3 339
COATS GROUP PLC-9.82%1 272
KOLON INDUSTRIES INC--.--%890
SHENZHEN FUANNA BEDDG AND FURNSHG CO LTD--.--%843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group