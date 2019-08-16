Weiqiao Textile : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
08/16/2019 | 08:12pm EDT
魏橋紡織股份有限公司
Weiqiao Textile Company Limited*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2698)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Revenue was approximately RMB7,784 million, representing a decrease of approximately 7.4% from the corresponding period of last year.
Net profit attributable to owners of the Company was approximately RMB206 million, representing a decrease of approximately 32.0% from the corresponding period of last year.
Earnings per share were approximately RMB0.17 (same period last year: approximately RMB0.25).
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
For the six months ended
30 June
Notes
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
4
7,783,952
8,410,118
Cost of sales
(7,175,797)
(7,532,126)
Gross profit
608,155
877,992
Other income
6
73,122
67,522
Selling and distribution expenses
(68,391)
(92,167)
Administrative expenses
(134,236)
(119,337)
Other expenses
(10,887)
(21,236)
Finance costs
7
(75,006)
(219,083)
Share of profit of an associate
656
489
Profit before taxation
393,413
494,180
Income tax expenses
8
(188,085)
(191,892)
Profit and total comprehensive income for the period
9
205,328
302,288
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
206,330
302,524
Non-controlling interests
(1,002)
(236)
205,328
302,288
Earnings per share attributable to the
Owners of the Company
Basic and diluted (RMB)
11
0.17
0.25
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 June 2019
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
Notes
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
12
10,407,555
10,895,451
Right-of-use assets
13
417,284
-
Investment properties
21,153
21,522
Prepaid lease payments
-
330,652
Other intangible assets
83
91
Investment in an associate
75,387
74,731
Deposits paid for purchase property,
plant and equipment
7,658
5,457
Prepayments
-
1,892
Deferred tax assets
79,925
85,711
Total non-current assets
11,009,045
11,415,507
Current assets
Inventories
14
3,098,756
3,161,164
Trade receivables
15
434,739
431,654
Deposits, prepayments and other receivables
16
206,769
202,415
Pledged deposits
403,715
140,388
Cash and cash equivalents
9,954,527
9,596,558
14,098,506
13,532,179
Non-current assets classified as held for sale
12
5,858
5,084
Total current assets
14,104,364
13,537,263
Current liabilities
Trade payables
17
1,250,341
1,228,881
Other payables and accruals
18
1,099,777
1,118,338
Contract liabilities
119,548
132,216
Lease liabilities
13
13,190
-
Income tax payable
994,541
993,071
Bank and other borrowings
19
2,978,105
2,888,105
Deferred income
17,986
17,961
Total current liabilities
6,473,488
6,378,572
Net current assets
7,630,876
7,158,691
Total assets less current liabilities
18,639,921
18,574,198
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
Notes
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Equity
Issued capital
20
1,194,389
1,194,389
Reserves
17,208,549
17,200,010
18,402,938
18,394,399
Non-controlling interests
13,449
14,451
Total equity
18,416,387
18,408,850
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
13
67,915
-
Deferred income
150,078
159,495
Deferred tax liabilities
5,541
5,853
Total non-current liabilities
223,534
165,348
18,639,921
18,574,198
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Attributable to owners of the Company
Statutory
Non-
Issued
Capital
surplus
Retained
controlling
Total
capital
reserve
reserve
profits
Total
interests
equity
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Note)
At 31 December 2018 (Audited)
1,194,389
6,692,394
1,845,222
8,662,394
18,394,399
14,451
18,408,850
Profit and total comprehensive
income for the period
-
-
-
206,330
206,330
(1,002)
205,328
Final 2018 dividend declared
and paid
-
-
-
(197,791)
(197,791)
-
(197,791)
At 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
1,194,389
6,692,394
1,845,222
8,670,933
18,402,938
13,449
18,416,387
At 31 December 2017 (Audited)
1,194,389
6,692,079
1,766,140
8,277,641
17,930,249
28,862
17,959,111
Effect of changes in accounting
policies
-
-
-
(913)
(913)
-
(913)
At 1 January 2018 (As restated)
1,194,389
6,692,079
1,766,140
8,276,728
17,929,336
28,862
17,958,198
Profit and total comprehensive
income for the period
-
-
-
302,524
302,524
(236)
302,288
Final 2017 dividend declared
and paid
-
-
-
(179,158)
(179,158)
-
(179,158)
At 30 June 2018 (Unaudited)
1,194,389
6,692,079
1,766,140
8,400,094
18,052,702
28,626
18,081,328
Note: As required by applicable law and regulations, entities established and operated in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") shall set aside/appropriate a portion of its after tax profits of each year to fund statutory surplus reserve. The statutory surplus reserve can be utilised to offset prior years' losses or to increase capital. However, the balance of the statutory surplus reserve must be maintained at a minimum of 25% of the registered capital after such usage.
