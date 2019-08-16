Weiqiao Textile : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

魏橋紡織股份有限公司

Weiqiao Textile Company Limited*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2698)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Revenue was approximately RMB7,784 million, representing a decrease of approximately 7.4% from the corresponding period of last year.

Net profit attributable to owners of the Company was approximately RMB206 million, representing a decrease of approximately 32.0% from the corresponding period of last year.

Earnings per share were approximately RMB0.17 (same period last year: approximately RMB0.25).

* For identification purpose only