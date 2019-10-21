Weiqiao Textile : Renewal of Continuing Connected Transactions-Renewed Steam Supply Agreements

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Weiqiao Textile Company Limited*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2698)

RENEWAL OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

RENEWED STEAM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS

RENEWAL OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 20 October 2017. According to the aforesaid announcement, among others, (i) Hongli Thermal Power and Ming Hong Textile, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Old Weiqiao Steam Supply Agreement in relation to the supply of steam by Hongli Thermal Power to Ming Hong Textile for the production needs in the Weiqiao Production Base for the period from 20 October 2017 to 31 December 2019 (both days inclusive); and (ii) Binzhou City Hongnuo and Binzhou Industrial Park, a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Old Binzhou Steam Supply Agreement in relation to the supply of steam by Binzhou City Hongnuo to Binzhou Industrial Park for the production needs in the Binzhou Production Base for the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2019 (both days inclusive).

The Board would like to announce that, on 21 October 2019, (i) Hongli Thermal Power and Ming Hong Textile entered into the Renewed Weiqiao Steam Supply Agreement in relation to the supply of steam by Hongli Thermal Power to Ming Hong Textile for the production needs in the Weiqiao Production Base for a term of three years commencing on 1 January 2020 and ending on 31 December 2022 (both days inclusive); and (ii) Binzhou City Hongnuo and Binzhou Industrial Park entered into the Renewed Binzhou Steam Supply Agreement in relation to the supply of steam by Binzhou City Hongnuo to Binzhou Industrial Park for the production needs in the Binzhou Production Base for a term of three years commencing on 1 January 2020 and ending on 31 December 2022 (both days inclusive).