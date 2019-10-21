Weiqiao Textile : Renewal of Continuing Connected Transactions-Supply of Excess Electricity

Electricity Supply Agreement with the Parent Company for a term of three years commencing on 1 January 2020 and ending on 31 December 2022 (both dates inclusive), pursuant to which, the Group will continue to supply excess electricity, which will be in excess of the Group's actual electricity consumption, to the Parent Group.

5. Pricing basis

The benchmark price of raw coal is RMB454.35 per ton (VAT inclusive), which is determined based on the price of raw coal procured by the Group in September 2016. Accordingly, the benchmark price of excess electricity to be supplied to the Parent Group by the Group shall be RMB0.37 per kWh (VAT inclusive).

Procurement cost of raw coal is a major cost for electricity generation and will account for approximately 80% of the total cost incurred for electricity generation of the Group. The price of raw coal may be materially affected by the governmental policies and market demand in the PRC.

The benchmark price of excess electricity, RMB0.37 per kWh (VAT inclusive) or approximately RMB0.33 (VAT exclusive), is determined on a cost-plus basis. The Company will charge the electricity price based on the actual cost for the generation of electricity by the Group plus an expected fixed gross profit of RMB0.10 per kWh (VAT inclusive), which was determined with reference to the gross profit margins of supply of excess electricity for the nine years ended 31 December 2018. Such market-oriented pricing basis is applied to the Parent Group and the Independent Third Party Large Customers. Since the demands for electricity of the Parent Group and the Independent Third Party Large Customers are large and stable, the prices offered by the Group to the Parent Group and the Independent Third Party Large Customers were and will be lower than those offered to the medium and small customers of the Group, both historically and in the future. Under such pricing basis, notwithstanding the fluctuation of the price of raw coal affecting the cost of electricity generation, the fixed gross profit to be gained by the Group from the sales of excess electricity to the Parent Group and the Independent Third Party Large Customers will basically remain the same. Such pricing basis can help minimize the adverse effect caused by the price fluctuation of raw coal and ensure a fixed gross profit for the Group.

Based on the above, the Board considers that as the price of raw coal is materially affected by the governmental policies and market demand in the PRC and is fluctuating largely in nature, the pricing basis adopted by the Company under the Renewed Excess Electricity Supply Agreement can reflect the fluctuated price of raw coal on a monthly basis and the Group will be able to gain a stable gross profit from the sales of excess electricity. Since such pricing basis (cost plus fixed gross profit) is also applied to the Independent Third Party Large Customers, the Board believes such pricing basis can ensure that the Continuing Connected Transactions will be conducted on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and not prejudicial to the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.