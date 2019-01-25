Weir : Directorate Change

Non-Executive Director appointment to the Board of The Weir Group PLC

The Weir Group PLC ('Weir') announces the appointment of Engelbert (Ebbie) Haan to the Board as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 18 February 2019.

Ebbie, who is based in the Netherlands, has extensive global executive experience in multi-national companies including Royal Dutch Shell plc, Sasol Group and Maersk.

Commenting on the appointment, Weir Group Chairman Charles Berry said:

'I am delighted to welcome Ebbie to the Weir Group Board. In addition to his extensive Oil and Gas experience Ebbie has also held leadership positions in Europe, North America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia, all areas where Weir has significant operations. I am certain he will make a significant contribution to the Group in the coming years.'

Ebbie Haan commented:

'I have always been an admirer of the Weir Group. It is a business that is well respected in its markets around the world and I look forward to playing my part in its future success.'

There are no further details to be disclosed relating to Ebbie Haan under section 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.

Biography of Ebbie Haan:

Ebbie Haan spent 26 years on global projects for Royal Dutch Shell including leadership positions in Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia and US. In 2008 he was appointed Managing Director of Sasol Petroleum Internationalbefore being appointed as Chief Growth Officer for Maersk Oil, in 2015. Since 2018 he has run his own advisory firm. Ebbie has both an undergraduate degree and a Masters in Geology from Utrecht University in the Netherlands.

About The Weir Group PLC

Founded in 1871, Weir is one of the world's leading engineering businesses. We provide mission-critical equipment and aftermarket solutions to mining, infrastructure and energy customers in more than 70 countries. The Group, which employs around 18,000 people is headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, UK.

Weir's ordinary shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (ticker: WEIR LN) and its American Depositary Receipts trade over-the-counter in the USA (ticker: WEGRY).