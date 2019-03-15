Log in
Weir : Transfer of Treasury Shares

03/15/2019 | 11:54am EDT

15 March 2019

The Weir Group PLC

Transfer of Treasury Shares

The Weir Group PLC ('the Company') announces that on 15 March 2019, 100,000 ordinary shares of 12.5p each held as treasury shares were transferred at nil cost to Estera Trust (Jersey) Limited to be used to satisfy the vesting of awards granted under the Company's share plans.

Following the above transfer, the Company now holds 11,465 ordinary shares in treasury and has 259,602,052 ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held as treasury shares).

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 259,602,052 which is the figure that may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Graham Vanhegan

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0141 308 3771

Disclaimer

The Weir Group plc published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 15:53:01 UTC
