WEIS MARKETS, INC.

(WMK)
Weis Markets : Announces Quarterly Dividend

02/06/2020 | 05:01pm EST

SUNBURY, Pa., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc.'s (NYSE: WMK) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $.31 per share to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2020, payable on March 3, 2020.

Weis Markets, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weis Markets, Inc.)

About Weis Markets
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weis-markets-announces-quarterly-dividend-301000694.html

SOURCE Weis Markets


© PRNewswire 2020
