Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Weis Markets, Inc.    WMK

WEIS MARKETS, INC. (WMK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Weis Markets, Inc. : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Weis Markets, Inc. - WMK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 11:52pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Weis Markets, Inc. ("Weis" or the "Company") (NYSE: WMK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Weis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On September 5, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") published a report on Weis, asserting that "Weis is obfuscating its financial pressures with aggressive accounting and reduced disclosures that will make its recent share price performance unsustainable." The Spruce Point report noted that "Weis is currently the highest valued supermarket in the stock market, despite negative organic growth, declining gross and EBITDA margins, among the worst returns on capital in the industry, poor governance, and limited information provided by management." Among other issues, the Spruce Point report asserted that its analysis had disproved Weis's claim that its "2017 sales growth was 'primarily' from acquisitions", but instead "show[ed] that core grocery and pharmacy sales declined by 1.1%; and that Weis's April 2018 announcement of "a new $101m capex plan to invest in growth", including the opening of two new stores, "did not disclose to investors that [Weis] would close three stores, resulting in unit stores declining by 1 in 2018." Following publication of the Spruce Point report, Weis's stock price fell $2.39, or 5.18%, to close at $43.71 on September 5, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP

https://www.accesswire.com/511940/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Investigates-Claims-On-Behalf-of-Investors-of-Weis-Markets-Inc-WMK

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEIS MARKETS, INC.
09/13WEIS MARKETS, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Invest..
AC
09/06Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Weis Markets..
PR
09/06Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Weis Markets, I..
PR
09/06WEIS MARKETS : to close its Stafford grocery store
AQ
09/05SPRUCE POINT CAPITAL RELEASES A STRO : Wmk)
PR
09/02WEIS MARKETS : launches 11th annual fight hunger program
AQ
08/31ACROSS THE VALLEY : Weis to donate food, money with Fight Hunger Program
AQ
08/28WEIS MARKETS : to launch same-day delivery with Shipt
AQ
08/24WEIS MARKETS : Shipt Expands Same-Day Delivery in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsyl..
AQ
08/24WEIS MARKETS : Shipt to offer same-day delivery
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13Price check on Whole Foods Market 
09/06Spruce Point Capital lasers in on Weis Markets 
09/05Price Checks, Big Data Analysis, And A Forensic Accounting Review Suggest Fin.. 
08/15Winners and losers from the retail sales report 
08/03Weis Markets reports Q2 results 
Chart WEIS MARKETS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Weis Markets, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEIS MARKETS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan H. Weis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kurt A. Schertle Chief Operating Officer
Scott F. Frost Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
R. Gregory Zeh Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Harold G. Graber Secretary, Director, & Senior VP-Real Estate
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEIS MARKETS, INC.8.63%1 209
SYSCO CORPORATION22.66%38 718
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.96%37 809
AHOLD DELHAIZE14.73%30 483
TESCO13.64%30 374
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD4.10%26 800
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.