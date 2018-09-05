Log in
09/05 09:05:01 am
162.5 GBp   +0.62%
09:49aWEISS KOREA OPP : Monthly Factsheet
PR
08/09WEISS KOREA OPP : Monthly Factsheet
PR
08/07WEISS KOREA OPP : Share Buy-Back Programme
PR
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund : Monthly Factsheet

09/05/2018 | 09:49am CEST

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the “Company”)
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511
 

Monthly Factsheet
5 September 2018

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. has today published its monthly factsheet to the end of August 2018.  Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:
 

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-0509180843-0916_Fact_Sheet_Computation_-_2018-08-31_CC.pdf


For further information, please contact:

N+1 Singer                            
James Maxwell - Nominated Adviser
+44 (0) 207 496 3056

James Waterlow – Sales                                         
+44 (0) 207 496 3031
James.Waterlow@n1singer.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Sam Walden
+44 (0) 1481 745385

Website:           www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com
 


© PRNewswire 2018
