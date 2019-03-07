Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd    WKOF   GG00B933LL68

WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND LTD

(WKOF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/07 02:59:59 am
150 GBp   --.--%
05:46aWEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
02/07WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
01/08WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund : Monthly Factsheet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 05:46am EST

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the “Company”)
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Monthly Factsheet
7 March 2019

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. has today published its monthly factsheet to the end of February 2019.  Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

Please click here to access Factsheet

For further information, please contact:

N+1 Singer
James Maxwell - Nominated Adviser
+44 (0) 207 496 3056

James Waterlow – Sales
+44 (0) 207 496 3031
James.Waterlow@n1singer.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Sam Walden
+44 (0) 1481 745385
Website:           www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FU
05:46aWEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
02/07WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
01/08WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
2018WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
2018WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
2018WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Director Declaration
PR
2018WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Director Declaration
PR
2018WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
2018WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Half-year Report
PR
2018WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.