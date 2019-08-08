Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd    WKOF   GG00B933LL68

WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND LTD

(WKOF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/08 03:00:00 am
149.5 GBp   --.--%
05:26aWEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
07/25WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Result of Annual General Meeting
PR
07/05WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund : Monthly Factsheet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 05:26am EDT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the “Company”)
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511


Monthly Factsheet
8 August 2019

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. has today published its monthly factsheet to the end of July 2019.  Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:
 

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/958296/Fact_Sheet_Computation___2019_07_31.pdf


For further information, please contact:

N+1 Singer                
James Maxwell - Nominated Adviser
+44 (0) 207 496 3056

James Waterlow – Sales                 
+44 (0) 207 496 3031
James.Waterlow@n1singer.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Sam Walden
+44 (0) 1481 745385

Website:           www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FU
05:26aWEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
07/25WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Result of Annual General Meeting
PR
07/05WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
06/13WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : s) in Company
PR
06/07WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Compulsory Redemption of Realisation Shares
PR
06/06WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
06/03WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Net Asset Value - Realisation Share Class Only
PR
05/10WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Results of Realisation Opportunity
PR
05/08WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
05/01WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Dividend Declaration
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group