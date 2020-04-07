Log in
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund : Monthly Factsheet

04/07/2020 | 04:10am EDT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the “Company”)
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Monthly Factsheet

7 April 2020

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. has today published its monthly factsheet to the end of March 2020.  Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1142284/Fact_Sheet_Computation___2020_03_31.pdf

For further information, please contact:

N+1 Singer
James Maxwell - Nominated Adviser
+44 (0) 207 496 3056

James Waterlow – Sales
+44 (0) 207 496 3031
James.Waterlow@n1singer.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Sam Walden
+44 (0) 1481 745385

Website:           www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com


© PRNewswire 2020
