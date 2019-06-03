Log in
WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND LTD

(WKOF)
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund : Net Asset Value - Realisation Share Class Only

06/03/2019 | 01:29pm EDT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO
U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the “Company”)
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

Publication of Net Asset Value (“NAV”) for the Realisation Share Class Only
Date of Release 3rdJune 2019
 

                Name NAV per Share (Pence Per Realisation Share) ISIN NAV DATE
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund  Ltd. - Realisation Share Class Only 142.48 GG00B933LL68

 		 31st May 2019

Commentary:
The Realisation Opportunity was made available to the Company’s shareholders on 20thMarch 2019. This monthly publication of NAV relates only to the Realisation Shares.

Important Notice:

The Net Asset Value figure in this announcement is an estimate, and is based on unaudited estimated valuations.  Estimated results, performance or achievements may differ materially from any actual results, performance or achievements.  No person has authority to give any representations or warranties (express or implied) as to, or in relation to, the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this release, and all liability therefor is expressly disclaimed. Accordingly, none of the Company, the Investment Manager, the Administrator, or any of its/their respective members, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers take any responsibility for, or will accept any liability whether direct or indirect, express or implied, contractual, tortious, statutory or otherwise, in respect of, the accuracy or completeness of the information or for any loss, howsoever arising, from the use of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or revise the above estimates to reflect any change in expectations, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Cara De La Mare
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745498


© PRNewswire 2019
