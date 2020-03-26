Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.    WKOF   GG00B933LL68

WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND LTD.

(WKOF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/25 12:35:13 pm
111.5 GBp   +2.77%
03:01aWEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Share Buy-Back Programme
PR
03/06WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
03/04WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : s) in Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund : Share Buy-Back Programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 03:01am EDT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Share Buy-Back Programme

26 March 2020

At the Company's last annual general meeting on 25 July 2019 (the “AGM"), Weiss Korea shareholders granted the Company a general buy-back authority of up to 40% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Company is about to go into a closed period due to its Annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019. These results will be published on or around 28 April 2020. The Company has appointed N+1 Singer Advisory LLP to manage an irrevocable programme during the closed period (the "Closed Period Buy-Back Programme") to buy-back ordinary shares within certain pre-set parameters. The Closed Period Buy-Back Programme will commence today and will run until the end of the closed period, being the date of publication of the Company's Annual Report for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019, unless completed earlier.

Any shares purchased in the Closed Period Buy-Back Programme will count towards the Company's general buy-back authority of 40% of the Company's issued share capital, as approved at the Company's AGM.

Weiss Korea confirms that it currently has no inside information.

For further information, please contact:

N+1 Singer
James Maxwell – Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow – Sales		 +44 20 7496 3000
Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Sam Walden		 +44 1481 745 385

Website 

www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com

END


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FU
03:01aWEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Share Buy-Back Programme
PR
03/06WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
03/04WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : s) in Company
PR
02/13WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : s) in Company
PR
02/11WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
01/31WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : s) in Company
PR
01/07WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
2019WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
2019WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
2019WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group