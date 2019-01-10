Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc. (WBT)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the February
11, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Welbilt,
Inc. (“Welbilt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WBT)
securities between February 24, 2017 and November 2, 2018,
inclusive (the ''Class Period''). Welbilt investors have until February
11, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Investors suffering losses on their Welbilt investments are encouraged
to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal
rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.
On November 5, 2018, Welbilt disclosed that the Company’s financial
statements for fiscal years 2016 and 2017 should no longer be relied
upon due to “errors primarily relate to the computation of income
taxes.” The Company also disclosed that “certain intercompany
transactions were not recorded on a timely basis.”
On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.06 to close at $14.26
per share on November 5, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company lacked
effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) the company was
incorrectly recording the tax basis of foreign subsidiaries and the
amortization of their intangible assets; and (3) consequently,
defendants' statements about Welbilt's business, operations, and
prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
If you purchased shares of Welbilt during the Class Period you may move
the Court no later than February 11, 2019 to ask the Court
to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements.
To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time;
you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an
absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action,
or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights
or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G.
Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike,
Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847,
toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at http://www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
