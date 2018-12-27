Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Welbilt, Inc. Investors (WBT)

Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a global investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Welbilt, Inc. (“Welbilt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WBT) securities between February 24, 2017 and November 2, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Welbilt investors have until February 11, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) the company was incorrectly recording the tax basis of foreign subsidiaries and the amortization of their intangible assets; and (3) consequently, defendants' statements about Welbilt's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Welbilt during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than February 11, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 579 M
EBIT 2018 233 M
Net income 2018 71,7 M
Debt 2018 1 187 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 19,85
P/E ratio 2019 11,57
EV / Sales 2018 1,76x
EV / Sales 2019 1,63x
Capitalization 1 586 M
Managers
NameTitle
William C. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cynthia M. Egnotovich Chairman
Joseph Matosevic Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Haresh Shah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas Dale Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELBILT INC-53.98%1 586
FANUC CORP-41.22%30 556
ATLAS COPCO-24.12%27 427
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES-4.63%26 693
INGERSOLL-RAND-3.23%21 854
PARKER HANNIFIN-29.30%19 267
