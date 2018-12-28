Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Welbilt, Inc. Investors (WBT)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Welbilt, Inc. (“Welbilt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WBT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 5, 2018, Welbilt disclosed that the Company’s financial statements for fiscal years 2016 and 2017 should no longer be relied upon due to “errors primarily relate to the computation of income taxes.” The Company also disclosed that “certain intercompany transactions were not recorded on a timely basis.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.06 to close at $14.26 per share on November 5, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Welbilt securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

