Welbilt Inc    WBT

WELBILT INC (WBT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/28 10:02:46 pm
11.19 USD   -1.84%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Welbilt, Inc. Investors (WBT)

0
12/31/2018 | 07:31am EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Welbilt, Inc. (“Welbilt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WBT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 5, 2018, Welbilt disclosed that the Company’s financial statements for fiscal years 2016 and 2017 should no longer be relied upon due to “errors primarily relate to the computation of income taxes.” The Company also disclosed that “certain intercompany transactions were not recorded on a timely basis.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.06 to close at $14.26 per share on November 5, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Welbilt securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 579 M
EBIT 2018 233 M
Net income 2018 71,7 M
Debt 2018 1 187 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,53
P/E ratio 2019 11,97
EV / Sales 2018 1,75x
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
Capitalization 1 569 M
Chart WELBILT INC
Duration : Period :
Welbilt Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELBILT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 19,6 $
Spread / Average Target 75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William C. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cynthia M. Egnotovich Chairman
Joseph Matosevic Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Haresh Shah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas Dale Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELBILT INC-52.40%1 600
FANUC CORP-39.43%30 288
ATLAS COPCO-22.74%27 997
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES1.86%26 831
INGERSOLL-RAND2.10%22 013
PARKER HANNIFIN-25.72%19 610
