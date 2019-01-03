Log in
WELBILT INC (WBT)

WELBILT INC (WBT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/02 10:02:39 pm
11.25 USD   +1.26%
News 
News

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Welbilt, Inc. Investors

01/03/2019 | 01:19am CET

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Welbilt, Inc. (“Welbilt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WBT) securities between February 24, 2017 and November 2, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Welbilt investors have until February 11, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Welbilt investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 5, 2018, Welbilt disclosed that the Company’s financial statements for fiscal years 2016 and 2017 should no longer be relied upon due to “errors primarily relate to the computation of income taxes.” The Company also disclosed that “certain intercompany transactions were not recorded on a timely basis.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.06 to close at $14.26 per share on November 5, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) the company was incorrectly recording the tax basis of foreign subsidiaries and the amortization of their intangible assets; and (3) consequently, defendants' statements about Welbilt's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Welbilt, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 579 M
EBIT 2018 233 M
Net income 2018 71,7 M
Debt 2018 1 187 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,39
P/E ratio 2019 11,88
EV / Sales 2018 1,74x
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
Capitalization 1 558 M
Chart WELBILT INC
Duration : Period :
Welbilt Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELBILT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 19,6 $
Spread / Average Target 76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William C. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cynthia M. Egnotovich Chairman
Joseph Matosevic Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Haresh Shah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas Dale Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELBILT INC0.00%1 558
FANUC CORP0.00%31 160
ATLAS COPCO0.00%28 431
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES2.90%27 566
INGERSOLL-RAND0.00%22 411
PARKER HANNIFIN0.00%19 739
