WELBILT 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc. - WBT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until February 11, 2019
to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT). Investor losses must relate to
purchases of the Company’s shares between February 24, 2017 and November
2, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for
the Middle District of Florida.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Welbilt and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wbt/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by February 11, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On November 5, 2018, Welbilt disclosed a restatement to its YE December
31, 2016 financial statements and likely revision to its December 31,
2015 and 2017 statements citing “errors in the tax basis of a foreign
subsidiary and incorrect amortization of the intangible assets held by
the same entity” and “certain intercompany transactions [that] were not
recorded on a timely basis.” On this news, the price of Welbilt’s shares
plummeted.
The case is Schlimm v. Welbilt, Inc et al, 18-cv-3007.
