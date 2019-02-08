Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Welbilt Inc    WBT

WELBILT INC (WBT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

WELBILT 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc. - WBT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 10:52pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until February 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between February 24, 2017 and November 2, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Welbilt and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wbt/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by February 11, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On November 5, 2018, Welbilt disclosed a restatement to its YE December 31, 2016 financial statements and likely revision to its December 31, 2015 and 2017 statements citing “errors in the tax basis of a foreign subsidiary and incorrect amortization of the intangible assets held by the same entity” and “certain intercompany transactions [that] were not recorded on a timely basis.” On this news, the price of Welbilt’s shares plummeted.

The case is Schlimm v. Welbilt, Inc et al, 18-cv-3007.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELBILT INC
10:52pWELBILT 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana..
BU
02/07MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
02/05FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Share..
AQ
02/04WELBILT : prepping launch of Crem coffee brand
AQ
01/28WELBILT LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALER : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors..
BU
01/18WELBILT ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Le..
BU
01/17WELBILT : Announces Details for 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call and Webcast
BU
01/11WELBILT CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Le..
PR
01/10DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
01/09GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 578 M
EBIT 2018 233 M
Net income 2018 71,7 M
Debt 2018 1 315 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 27,08
P/E ratio 2019 15,92
EV / Sales 2018 2,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,97x
Capitalization 2 032 M
Chart WELBILT INC
Duration : Period :
Welbilt Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELBILT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 18,7 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William C. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cynthia M. Egnotovich Chairman
Joseph Matosevic Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Haresh Shah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas Dale Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELBILT INC32.40%2 032
FANUC CORP12.26%34 940
ATLAS COPCO13.21%30 912
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES12.47%30 783
INGERSOLL-RAND10.95%24 865
PARKER HANNIFIN11.30%21 482
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.