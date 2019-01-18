Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Welbilt Inc    WBT

WELBILT INC (WBT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/18 04:00:00 pm
13.265 USD   +2.51%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

WELBILT ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Welbilt, Inc. - WBT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 10:52pm EST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 24, 2017 and November 2, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Get Help

Welbilt investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-welbilt-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Welbilt and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 5, 2018, the Company disclosed a restatement to its YE December 31, 2016 financial statements and likely revision to its December 31, 2015 and 2017 statements due to “errors in the tax basis of a foreign subsidiary and incorrect amortization of the intangible assets held by the same entity…In addition, the Company discovered certain intercompany transactions were not recorded on a timely basis.”

On this news, the price of Welbilt’s shares plummeted.

The case is Schlimm v. Welbilt, Inc et al, 18-cv-3007.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELBILT INC
10:52pWELBILT ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Le..
BU
01/17WELBILT : Announces Details for 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call and Webcast
BU
01/11WELBILT CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Le..
PR
01/10DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
01/09GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
01/07DEADLINE TOMORROW : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Aga..
BU
01/05WELBILT ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsu..
PR
01/04WELBILT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
01/04DEADLINE TUESDAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Agai..
BU
01/02LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 579 M
EBIT 2018 233 M
Net income 2018 71,7 M
Debt 2018 1 187 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,74
P/E ratio 2019 13,62
EV / Sales 2018 1,90x
EV / Sales 2019 1,77x
Capitalization 1 814 M
Chart WELBILT INC
Duration : Period :
Welbilt Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELBILT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 19,6 $
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William C. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cynthia M. Egnotovich Chairman
Joseph Matosevic Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Haresh Shah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas Dale Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELBILT INC16.47%1 814
FANUC CORP14.77%33 584
ATLAS COPCO6.51%29 833
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES3.34%28 486
INGERSOLL-RAND2.67%23 011
PARKER HANNIFIN6.96%21 112
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.