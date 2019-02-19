Welbilt : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating Results
02/19/2019
Delivers solid sales growth and improved cash generation over
prior year; provides 2019 sales, margin and EPS guidance
Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT), today announced financial results for its 2018
fourth quarter and annual periods.
2018 Fourth Quarter Highlights
Net sales were$406.1 million, an increase of 11.0 percent from
prior year; Organic Net Sales increased 6.0 percent
Net earnings were $24.3 million, a decrease of 63.7 percent; Adjusted
Net Earnings were $25.4 million, a decrease of 33.2 percent
Diluted net earnings per share were $0.17, a decrease of 63.8 percent;
Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share were $0.18, a decrease of 30.8
percent
Earnings from operations were $51.9 million, a decrease of 13.8
percent; as a percent of net sales, earnings from operations were 12.8
percent, a decrease of 370 basis points
Adjusted Operating EBITDA was $72.7 million, a decrease of 3.2
percent; Adjusted Operating EBITDA margin was 17.9 percent, a decrease
of 260 basis points and was negatively impacted by 30 basis points
from the Crem® acquisition
Net cash used in operating activities was $68.5 million, an
improvement of 10.1 percent; Free Cash Flow was $80.3 million, an
increase of 36.3 percent.
2018 Full Year Highlights
Net sales were$1,590.1 million, an increase of 10.0 percent
from prior year; Organic Net Sales increased 5.0 percent
Net earnings were $75.5 million, a decrease of 43.2 percent; Adjusted
Net Earnings were $110.5 million, a decrease of 0.4 percent
Diluted net earnings per share were $0.53, a decrease of 43.6 percent;
Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share were $0.78, a decrease of 1.3
percent
Earnings from operations were $216.8 million, a decrease of 1.7
percent; as a percent of net sales, earnings from operations were 13.6
percent, a decrease of 170 basis points
Adjusted Operating EBITDA was $290.2 million, an increase of 4.8
percent; Adjusted Operating EBITDA margin was 18.3 percent, a decrease
of 90 basis points and was negatively impacted by 20 basis points from
the Crem acquisition
Net cash used in operating activities was $448.5 million, a decrease
of 4.0 percent; Free Cash Flow was $106.5 million, an increase of 6.4
percent.
2019 Guidance
Net sales growth: between 3.0 and 6.0 percent (organic +2.0 to +5.0
percent, acquisition +1.0 percent, foreign currency translation +0.0
percent)
Adjusted Operating EBITDA margin: between 18.5 and 19.5 percent
Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share: between $0.71 and $0.81 per
share; based on 141.8 million fully diluted shares outstanding; the
effective tax rate for 2019 is forecasted to be between 28 and 30
percent; interest expense is expected to be between $92.0 and $97.0
million
"We are pleased to deliver another quarter of strong Organic Net Sales
growth,” said Bill Johnson, Welbilt’s President and CEO. "Both EMEA and
APAC delivered double-digit Organic Net Sales increases. In the EMEA
segment, Organic Net Sales increased across multiple product lines
including Convotherm®, Merrychef®, Garland®,
Frymaster® and Multiplex®. In the APAC segment,
Organic Net Sales increased from strong sales to large chains and from
higher Fabristeel project sales. In the Americas segment, Organic Net
Sales grew slightly as pricing realization in the general market offset
tough comparable sales from large chains and KitchenCare® in
last year's fourth quarter."
“Operationally, Adjusted Operating EBITDA continued to benefit from
solid execution of our Simplification and Right-Sizing initiatives,
higher volume, improved net pricing and the acquisition of Crem
International. Our Adjusted Operating EBITDA margin decreased as these
benefits were offset by higher incentive compensation costs, unfavorable
product mix compared to last year and higher material cost inflation
related to recently-enacted tariffs and from suppliers passing higher
input costs to us. While Crem had a positive impact to Adjusted
Operating EBITDA dollars, it was dilutive to our margin."
"Our Free Cash Flow improved over prior year, primarily from accounts
payable and inventory. As a percentage of net earnings, Free Cash Flow
was 330.5 percent in the fourth quarter and 141.1 percent for the year,
once again demonstrating our ability to generate superior Free Cash Flow
to delever our balance sheet and fund growth investments."
"Welbilt enters 2019 with top-line momentum following four consecutive
quarters of solid organic growth and with a renewed focus on profitable
growth. Our Organic Net Sales guidance range of 2.0 to 5.0 percent
growth includes growth in all three segments. In the Americas, we expect
sales to general market customers will grow due to slightly improved
market conditions, share gains and higher price realization. We also
expect KitchenCare aftermarket sales to improve in 2019. These increases
are expected to offset lower large chain sales following 2018's
rollouts. In EMEA, we expect to benefit from increased sales to general
market customers. In APAC, we are forecasting higher sales to general
market customers, along with increased KitchenCare and Fabristeel sales."
"Our 2019 Adjusted Operating EBITDA margin guidance range is between
18.5 and 19.5 percent. We expect net pricing to offset the impact of
tariffs and material cost inflation. We are planning to add engineering
resources into our plants to focus on implementing Lean processes,
product cost takeouts and 80/20 product line simplification. In
addition, we are undertaking an operational review of our Simplification
and Right-Sizing initiatives to validate our long-term growth and margin
targets and fine-tune our execution plans. We are planning to hold an
Investor Day at our headquarters on May 14 to share the results of the
review," concluded Johnson.
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 Discussion
In December 2017, the U.S. government enacted the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
(the "Tax Act"), and in accordance with applicable guidance, we recorded
certain estimates in our consolidated financial statements for the year
ended December 31, 2017. We recorded additional benefits of $9.9 million
and $7.3 million during the three months and year ended December 31,
2018, respectively, related to the remeasurement of the Deemed
Repatriation Transition Tax. There were no other changes in our estimate
for the reduction in the U.S. corporate income tax rate, cost recovery,
valuation allowances or capital requirements and our accounting for the
Tax Act is complete based upon applicable regulations and guidance
issued as of December 31, 2018.
Revisions to Previously Issued Financial
Statements and Preliminary Financial Data
In preparing its 2018 financial statements, the Company identified
certain errors in its previously issued consolidated financial
statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 and
in its 2018 and 2017 unaudited condensed consolidated quarterly
financial statements. The Company will correct these errors by revising
its previously issued 2017 and 2016 financial statements in connection
with the filing of its 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and will revise
its unaudited 2018 quarterly financial statements in connection with the
filing of its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended
March 31, June 30 and September 30, 2019. The financial and other
information presented in this press release remain subject to the
completion of our financial statements for purposes of reporting on the
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the
operation of our annual controls related to the preparation of our
financial statements. Potential adjustments, if any, may arise in the
course of our completion of such customary procedures. The correction of
these errors has been reflected within this press release.
The correction of the following errors had no effect on the Company's
consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive income or equity
for any period previously presented. Details of the errors are as
follows:
A classification error related to a foreign short-term time deposit
with an original maturity greater than three months was incorrectly
classified as a cash and cash equivalent instead of a short-term
investment. This error resulted in an overstatement in cash and cash
equivalents and an understatement in short-term investments of $19.9
million and $18.7 million as of December 31, 2017 and December 31,
2016, respectively. The error also resulted in an overstatement in
cash from investing activities of $18.7 million for the year ended
December 31, 2016, and $14.3 million for each of the three months
ended March 31, 2018, the six months ended June 30, 2018, and the nine
months ended September 30, 2018.
A calculation error related to the adoption of Accounting Standards
Update 2016-15 (“ASU 2016-15”), "Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230):
Classification of Certain Cash Receipts and Cash Payments," in 2018.
As required by ASU 2016-15, the Company retrospectively applied the
impact of such adoption to the corresponding 2017 periods in each of
its 2018 Form 10-Q filings. Subsequent to the adoption and
retrospective application of ASU 2016-15, an error was identified in
the amount of previously reported cash receipts on beneficial interest
in sold receivables. This error resulted in an overstatement
(understatement) in cash flow from operating activities and the
offsetting impact to investing activities of ($3.9) million and $5.8
million in the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, ($20.9)
million and $5.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018 and
2017, and ($43.4) million and $5.8 million in the nine months ended
September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
A calculation error related to the effect of exchange rate changes
which resulted in an overstatement of cash flows from operating
activities of $16.2 million and $1.8 million for the years ended
December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016 on the statement of cash
flows. This error also resulted in an overstatement of cash flows from
operating activities of $8.8 million and $3.6 million for the three
months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, $3.3 million and $7.2 million
for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, and $1.2 million and
$14.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017.
For reconciliations between our previously reported and corrected
amounts relating to the periods presented in this release, refer to the
tables appearing at the end of this press release under the heading
“Revisions of Prior Period Results.” Additional information regarding
these revisions will be included in the Company's Annual Report on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
As a result of the errors identified, the Company has identified at
least one material weakness in its internal control over financial
reporting in addition to those reported in its Form 10-Q for the period
ended September 30, 2018. The evaluation of the internal control over
financial reporting is preliminary and there can be no assurance that
additional material weaknesses will not be identified. Accordingly,
management expects to disclose in the Company's Annual Report on Form
10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 that its internal
control over financial reporting and its disclosure controls and
procedures are not effective as of December 31, 2018 and expects to
receive an adverse opinion on internal control over financial reporting
as of December 31, 2018 from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.
Liquidity Discussion
Net cash used in operating activities in the fourth quarter was $68.5
million compared to $76.2 million in last year's fourth quarter. Net
cash provided by investing activities in the fourth quarter was $149.1
million compared to $134.2 million in last year's fourth quarter. Both
the current year and prior year amounts for net cash used by operating
activities and net cash provided by investing activities reflect the
impact of the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-15, which is
applicable to accounts receivable securitization programs and requires
gross presentation and classification changes between the operating and
investing sections on the consolidated statements of cash flows
including retrospective recasting of prior period information for
comparability. Free Cash Flow was $80.3 million in the quarter versus
$58.9 million in last year's fourth quarter. During the quarter, net
borrowings on our debt agreements decreased by $58.3 million. Our ending
cash and cash equivalents balance was $70.4 million, an increase of $9.0
million in the quarter, as revised. The majority of our cash is held by
our international subsidiaries. For the year, net cash used in operating
activities was $448.5 million compared to $431.3 million in 2017. For
the year, Free Cash Flow was $106.5 million versus $100.1 million in
2017.
Conference Call and Webcast
Welbilt will host a live conference call to discuss its 2018 fourth
quarter earnings on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00 am ET. A live
webcast, supplemental presentation slides and replay of the call can be
accessed on the Investor Relations page at www.welbilt.com.
The webcast replay will be available for 30 days from Tuesday,
February 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm ET. The information on our website is not a
part of this release.
About Welbilt, Inc.
Welbilt, Inc. provides the world’s top chefs, premier chain operators
and growing independents with industry-leading equipment and solutions.
Our innovative products and solutions are powered by our deep knowledge,
operator insights, and culinary expertise. Our portfolio of
award-winning product brands includes Cleveland™, Convotherm®,
Crem®, Delfield®, Frymaster®, Garland®,
Kolpak®, Lincoln™, Manitowoc® Ice, Merco®,
Merrychef® and Multiplex®. These product brands
are supported by two service brands: FitKitchen®, our
fully-integrated kitchen systems brand, and KitchenCare®, our
aftermarket parts and service brand. Headquartered in the Tampa Bay
region of Florida and operating 21 manufacturing facilities throughout
the Americas, Europe and Asia, we sell through a global network of over
5,000 distributors, dealers, buying groups and manufacturers'
representatives in over 100 countries. We have approximately 5,500
employees and generated sales of $1.6 billion in 2018. For more
information, visit www.welbilt.com.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are
not historical facts are forward-looking statements and include, for
example, our expectations regarding future results, our full-year
financial outlook, descriptions of our operating and strategic plans and
any assumptions on which those expectations, outlook or plans are based.
Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use
of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates,"
"targets," "expects," "forecasts," "could," "will," "may," "plans,"
"projects," "assumes," "should" or other similar expressions. Such
forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties, and our actual results could differ materially from
future results expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements included in this release are based on our
current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this
release. These statements are not guarantees or indicative of future
performance. Important assumptions and other important factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those
forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks
related to acquisitions, including our ability to realize the benefits
of acquisitions in a manner consistent with our expectations and general
integration risks; risks related to our substantial levels of
indebtedness; world economic factors and ongoing economic and political
uncertainty; realization of anticipated earnings enhancements, cost
savings, strategic options and other synergies and the anticipated
timing to realize those enhancements, savings, synergies, and options;
our ability to source raw materials and commodities on favorable terms
and successfully respond to and manage related price volatility; the
ability to generate cash and manage working capital consistent with our
stated goals; changes in the interest rate environment and currency
fluctuations; the successful development and market acceptance of
innovative new products; actions by competitors including competitive
pricing; consumer and customer demand for products; compliance with, or
uncertainty created by, existing, evolving or new laws and regulations,
including recent changes in tax laws, tariffs and trade regulations and
enforcement of such laws around the world; the risk that additional
information may arise, due to completion of financial statements for
purposes of reporting the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2018 and the operation of our annual controls related to
the preparation of our financial statements or otherwise, that would
require us to make further adjustments or revisions to our financial
statements or delay the filing of our financial statements; our ability
to successfully remediate the material weaknesses identified in our
internal controls over financial reporting; and those additional risks,
uncertainties and factors described in more detail under the caption
"Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended
December 31, 2017, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly
periods ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018 and
in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission
("SEC"). We do not intend, and, except as required by law, we undertake
no obligation, to update any of our forward-looking statements after the
date of this release to reflect any future events or circumstances.
Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
WELBILT, INC.
Consolidated Financial Information
(In millions, except share and per share data)
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net sales
$
406.1
$
365.9
$
1,590.1
$
1,445.4
Cost of sales
265.5
233.1
1,020.9
908.5
Gross profit
140.6
132.8
569.2
536.9
Selling, general and administrative expenses
78.7
62.3
309.7
276.7
Amortization expense
9.8
7.8
37.0
31.2
Separation expense
—
0.1
0.1
1.6
Restructuring expense
0.3
2.3
6.0
10.8
(Gain) loss from impairment or disposal of assets — net
(0.1
)
0.1
(0.4
)
(4.0
)
Earnings from operations
51.9
60.2
216.8
220.6
Interest expense
22.3
21.0
89.0
86.9
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt
9.0
—
9.0
1.7
Other expense — net
1.1
2.4
29.8
10.6
Earnings before income taxes
19.5
36.8
89.0
121.4
Income taxes
(4.8
)
(30.1
)
13.5
(11.5
)
Net earnings
$
24.3
$
66.9
$
75.5
$
132.9
Per share data
Earnings per share — Basic
$
0.17
$
0.48
$
0.54
$
0.96
Earnings per share — Diluted
$
0.17
$
0.47
$
0.53
$
0.94
Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic
140,224,025
139,351,361
140,023,635
138,995,541
Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted
141,210,406
141,148,732
141,388,785
140,707,092
WELBILT, INC.
Consolidated Financial Information
(In millions, except share and per share data)
BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
70.4
$
108.5
Restricted cash
2.8
0.3
Short-term investment
32.0
19.9
Accounts receivable, less allowance of $3.9 and $4.0 at December 31,
2018 and 2017, respectively
112.5
83.7
Inventories — net
190.6
152.3
Prepaids and other current assets
31.8
19.0
Total current assets
440.1
383.7
Property, plant and equipment — net
119.0
112.2
Goodwill
935.6
846.1
Other intangible assets — net
546.7
461.4
Other non-current assets
33.2
37.0
Total assets
$
2,074.6
$
1,840.4
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
151.0
$
103.6
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
182.5
169.5
Short-term borrowings
15.0
—
Current portion of capital leases
1.1
0.7
Product warranties
27.9
24.1
Total current liabilities
377.5
297.9
Long-term debt and capital leases
1,321.8
1,232.2
Deferred income taxes
103.9
91.3
Pension and postretirement health obligations
39.2
48.3
Other long-term liabilities
48.5
67.1
Total non-current liabilities
1,513.4
1,438.9
Commitments and contingencies
Total equity:
Common stock ($0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized,
140,252,693 shares and 139,491,860 shares issued and 140,252,693
shares and 139,440,470 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018 and
2017, respectively)
1.4
1.4
Additional paid-in capital (deficit)
(41.5
)
(54.7
)
Retained earnings
265.7
189.1
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(41.6
)
(32.0
)
Treasury stock, at cost, 53,308 shares and 51,390 shares, at
December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively
(0.3
)
(0.2
)
Total equity
183.7
103.6
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,074.6
$
1,840.4
WELBILT, INC.
Consolidated Financial Information
(In millions, Unaudited)
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities
Net earnings
$
75.5
$
132.9
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash used in operating
activities:
Depreciation
18.0
16.7
Amortization of intangible assets
37.0
31.2
Amortization of debt issuance costs
5.5
5.5
Loss on extinguishment of debt
2.7
1.7
Deferred income taxes
(12.8
)
(64.3
)
Stock-based compensation expense
7.0
11.1
Gain from impairment or disposal of assets — net
(0.4
)
(4.0
)
Pension settlement
2.4
—
Loss on remeasurement of debt and other realized foreign currency
derivative
23.4
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects
of the business acquisition:
Accounts receivable
(590.4
)
(541.2
)
Inventories
(25.5
)
(1.8
)
Other assets
(8.9
)
(0.6
)
Accounts payable
39.3
(7.9
)
Other current and long-term liabilities
(21.3
)
(10.6
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(448.5
)
(431.3
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash receipts on beneficial interest in sold receivables
576.4
552.1
Capital expenditures
(21.4
)
(20.7
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
—
12.3
Acquisition of intangible assets
(2.8
)
(1.2
)
Business acquisition, net of cash acquired
(215.6
)
—
Purchase of short-term investment
(35.0
)
—
Proceeds from maturity of short-term investment
20.7
—
Settlement of foreign exchange contract
(10.0
)
—
Other
1.2
0.9
Net cash provided by investing activities
313.5
543.4
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from long-term debt
475.5
155.0
Repayments on long-term debt and capital leases
(383.2
)
(204.1
)
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
30.0
4.0
Repayment of short-term borrowings
(15.0
)
(4.0
)
Debt issuance costs
(6.8
)
(2.0
)
Payment of deferred consideration
(1.4
)
—
Exercises of stock options
6.2
4.8
Payments on tax withholdings for equity awards
(3.0
)
(5.4
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
102.3
(51.7
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(2.9
)
6.9
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted
cash
(35.6
)
67.3
Balance at beginning of period
108.8
41.5
Balance at end of period
$
73.2
$
108.8
WELBILT, INC.
Consolidated Financial Information
(In millions, Unaudited)
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - CONTINUED
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds
$
47.0
$
34.3
Cash paid for interest, net of related hedge settlements
$
94.6
$
94.7
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities:
Non-cash investing activity: Beneficial interest obtained in
exchange for securitized receivables
$
744.7
$
723.5
Non-cash financing activity: Equipment acquired through capital
leases
$
0.9
$
—
SEGMENT INFORMATION
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
(in millions, except percentage data)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net sales:
Americas
$
297.2
$
291.0
$
1,228.4
$
1,166.8
EMEA
106.3
72.3
385.1
296.5
APAC
67.2
51.8
229.1
190.2
Elimination of intersegment sales
(64.6
)
(49.2
)
(252.5
)
(208.1
)
Total net sales
$
406.1
$
365.9
$
1,590.1
$
1,445.4
Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA:
Americas
$
55.0
$
68.5
$
233.1
$
240.7
EMEA
25.6
10.2
78.4
55.2
APAC
9.8
3.4
31.2
22.7
Total Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA
90.4
82.1
342.7
318.6
Corporate and unallocated
(17.7
)
(7.0
)
(52.5
)
(41.7
)
Amortization expense
(9.8
)
(7.8
)
(37.0
)
(31.2
)
Depreciation expense
(4.8
)
(4.6
)
(18.0
)
(16.7
)
Transaction costs (1)
(0.4
)
—
(7.1
)
—
Other items (2)
(5.6
)
—
(5.6
)
—
Separation expense
—
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
(1.6
)
Restructuring expense
(0.3
)
(2.3
)
(6.0
)
(10.8
)
Gain (loss) from impairment or disposal of assets — net
0.1
(0.1
)
0.4
4.0
Earnings from operations
51.9
60.2
216.8
220.6
Interest expense
(22.3
)
(21.0
)
(89.0
)
(86.9
)
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt
(9.0
)
—
(9.0
)
(1.7
)
Other expense — net
(1.1
)
(2.4
)
(29.8
)
(10.6
)
Earnings before income taxes
$
19.5
$
36.8
$
89.0
$
121.4
(1) Transaction costs are associated with the Crem
Acquisition. These costs include $1.9 million related to inventory
fair value purchase accounting adjustments recorded in "Cost of
sales" for the year ended December 31, 2018 and $0.4 million and
$5.2 million of professional services and other direct acquisition
and integration costs recorded in "Selling, general and
administrative expenses" for the three months and year ended
December 31, 2018, respectively.
(2) Other items are costs which are not representative of
our operational performance. For the three months and year ended
December 31, 2018, these costs include a $3.7 million loss on
misappropriation of funds within our newly acquired Crem business,
$1.3 million of costs associated with the restatement of previously
issued consolidated financial statements in our Annual Report on
Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2017 and $0.6 million of
costs associated with other professional services. Each of these
costs has been recorded in "Selling, general and administrative
expenses" for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018.
Adjusted Operating EBITDA % by segment (3):
Americas
18.5
%
23.5
%
19.0
%
20.6
%
EMEA
24.1
%
14.1
%
20.4
%
18.6
%
APAC
14.6
%
6.6
%
13.6
%
11.9
%
(3) Adjusted Operating EBITDA % in the section above is
calculated by dividing Adjusted Operating EBITDA by net sales for
each respective segment.
Net sales by geographic area (4):
United States
$
241.7
$
235.3
$
995.0
$
945.6
Other Americas
26.7
24.1
112.0
95.0
EMEA
82.2
60.0
300.7
239.2
APAC
55.5
46.5
182.4
165.6
Total net sales by geographic area
$
406.1
$
365.9
$
1,590.1
$
1,445.4
(4) Net sales in the section above are attributed to
geographic regions based on location of customer.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In this release, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed
below to evaluate our results of operations, financial condition and
liquidity. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial
measures, when viewed as a supplement to our results prepared in
accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides useful information to investors in
evaluating the ongoing performance of our operating businesses, provides
greater transparency into our results of operations and is consistent
with how management evaluates operating performance and liquidity. In
addition, these non-GAAP measures address questions we routinely receive
from analysts and investors and, in order to ensure that all investors
have access to similar data we make this data available to all
investors. None of the non-GAAP measures presented should be considered
as an alternative to net earnings, earnings from operations, net cash
used in operating activities, net sales or any other measures derived in
accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP measures have important
limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in
isolation or as substitutes for financial measures presented in
accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our use of these terms may vary from the use
of similarly-titled measures by other companies due to the potential
inconsistencies in the method of calculation and differences due to
items subject to interpretation. We do not provide reconciliations of
our forward-looking Adjusted Operating EBITDA margin and Adjusted
Diluted Net Earnings Per Share guidance, which are presented on a
non-GAAP basis, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure
because the combined impact and timing of certain potential charges or
gains is inherently uncertain, outside of our control and difficult to
predict. Such items include, but are not limited to, restructuring
expenses, separation expenses, acquisition-related transaction and
integration costs, losses on modification or extinguishment of debt,
foreign currency transaction gain or loss, various other charges not
reflective of our operations and the tax impact of such non-GAAP
adjustments. Accordingly, we cannot provide reconciliations without
unreasonable effort and are unable to determine the probable
significance of the unavailable information.
Free Cash Flow
In this release, we refer to Free Cash Flow, which represents net cash
used in operating activities less capital expenditures plus cash
receipts on our beneficial interest in sold receivables. We believe this
non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors in measuring our
ability to generate cash internally to fund initiatives such as debt
repayment, acquisitions, dividends and share repurchases. During the
first quarter of 2018, we updated our definition of Free Cash Flow to
include cash receipts on beneficial interest in sold receivables, which
is now recorded in net cash provided by investing activities with the
adoption of the accounting guidance in Accounting Standards Update
("ASU") 2016-15 effective January 1, 2018. Free Cash Flow reconciles to
net cash used in operating activities presented in accordance with U.S.
GAAP as follows:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
(in millions)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Free Cash Flow:
Net cash used in operating activities (1)
$
(68.5
)
$
(76.2
)
$
(448.5
)
$
(431.3
)
Capital expenditures
(7.4
)
(6.6
)
(21.4
)
(20.7
)
Cash receipts on beneficial interest in sold receivables
156.2
141.7
576.4
552.1
Free Cash Flow
$
80.3
$
58.9
$
106.5
$
100.1
(1) For the three months and year ended December 31,
2017, net cash used in operating activities includes the effect of
revisions discussed above and one additional misclassification
associated with cash flow errors of $2.5 million and $17.0 million.
Adjusted Operating EBITDA
In addition to analyzing our results on a U.S. GAAP basis, management
also reviews our results on an "Adjusted Operating EBITDA" basis.
Adjusted Operating EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest,
income taxes, other expense-net, depreciation and amortization expense
plus certain other items such as gain or loss from impairment of
disposal of assets, restructuring expense, separation expense, loss on
modification or extinguishment of debt, acquisition-related transaction
and integration costs and certain other items. Management uses Adjusted
Operating EBITDA as the basis on which it evaluates our financial
performance and makes resource allocation and other operating decisions.
Management considers it important that investors review the same
operating information that it uses. Adjusted Operating EBITDA reconciles
to net earnings presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP as follows:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
(in millions, except percentage data)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Adjusted Operating EBITDA:
Net earnings
$
24.3
$
66.9
$
75.5
$
132.9
Income taxes
(4.8
)
(30.1
)
13.5
(11.5
)
Other expense — net (1)
1.1
2.4
29.8
10.6
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt
9.0
—
9.0
1.7
Interest expense
22.3
21.0
89.0
86.9
Earnings from operations
51.9
60.2
216.8
220.6
(Gain) loss from impairment or disposal of assets — net
(0.1
)
0.1
(0.4
)
(4.0
)
Restructuring expense
0.3
2.3
6.0
10.8
Separation expense
—
0.1
0.1
1.6
Amortization expense
9.8
7.8
37.0
31.2
Depreciation
4.8
4.6
18.0
16.7
Transaction costs (2)
0.4
—
7.1
—
Other items (3)
5.6
—
5.6
—
Total Adjusted Operating EBITDA
$
72.7
$
75.1
$
290.2
$
276.9
Adjusted Operating EBITDA margin (4)
17.9
%
20.5
%
18.3
%
19.2
%
(1) Prior year presentation adjusted for the three
months and year ended December 31, 2017 by $0.4 million and $1.5
million, respectively. This relates to periodic pension costs that
have been reclassified from "Selling, general and administrative
expenses" to "Other expense - net" in accordance with the adoption
of accounting guidance in ASU 2017-07.
(2) Transaction costs are associated with the Crem
Acquisition. These costs include $1.9 million related to inventory
fair value purchase accounting adjustments recorded in "Cost of
sales" for the year ended December 31, 2018 and $0.4 million and
$5.2 million of professional services and other direct acquisition
and integration costs recorded in "Selling, general and
administrative expenses" for the three months and year ended
December 31, 2018, respectively.
(3) Other items are costs, which are not representative
of our operational performance. For the three months and year
ended December 31, 2018, these costs include a $3.7 million loss
on misappropriation of funds within our newly acquired Crem
business, $1.3 million related to the costs associated with the
restatement of previously issued consolidated financial statements
in our Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2017 and $0.6
million associated with other professional services. Each of these
costs have been recorded in "Selling, general and administrative
expenses" for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018,
respectively.
(4) Adjusted Operating EBITDA margin in the section
above is calculated by dividing the dollar amount of Adjusted
Operating EBITDA by net sales.
Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share
In this release, we refer to Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Diluted
Net Earnings Per Share. We define Adjusted Net Earnings as net earnings
before the impact of certain items, including gain or loss from
impairment or disposal of assets, restructuring expense, separation
expense, loss on modification or extinguishment of debt,
acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, certain other
items, expenses associated with pension settlements, foreign currency
transaction gain or loss, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the tax effect
of the aforementioned adjustments, as applicable. Adjusted Diluted Net
Earnings Per Share for each period represents Adjusted Net Earnings
while giving effect to all potentially dilutive shares of common stock
that were outstanding during the period. We believe these measures are
helpful to investors in assessing the ongoing performance of our
underlying businesses before the impact of certain items. Adjusted Net
Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share reconcile to net
earnings and diluted net earnings per share, respectively, presented in
accordance with U.S. GAAP as follows:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
(in millions, except share data)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Adjusted Net Earnings:
Net earnings
$
24.3
$
66.9
$
75.5
$
132.9
(Gain) loss from impairment or disposal of assets — net
(0.1
)
0.1
(0.4
)
(4.0
)
Restructuring expense
0.3
2.3
6.0
10.8
Separation expense
—
0.1
0.1
1.6
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt
9.0
—
9.0
1.7
Transaction costs (1)
0.4
—
17.1
—
Other items (2)
5.6
—
5.6
—
Pension settlement (3)
2.4
—
2.4
—
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (4)
(3.3
)
1.5
10.1
6.5
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
(9.9
)
(32.0
)
(7.3
)
(32.0
)
Tax effect of adjustments (5)
(3.3
)
(0.9
)
(7.6
)
(6.6
)
Total Adjusted Net Earnings
$
25.4
$
38.0
$
110.5
$
110.9
Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share:
Diluted net earnings per share
$
0.17
$
0.47
$
0.53
$
0.94
(Gain) loss from impairment or disposal of assets — net per share
—
—
—
(0.03
)
Restructuring expense per share
—
0.02
0.04
0.08
Separation expense per share
—
—
—
0.01
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt per share
0.06
—
0.06
0.01
Transaction costs per share (1)
—
—
0.12
—
Other items per share (2)
0.04
—
0.04
—
Pension settlement costs per share (3)
0.02
—
0.02
—
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss per share (4)
(0.02
)
0.01
0.07
0.05
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act per share
(0.07
)
(0.23
)
(0.05
)
(0.23
)
Tax effect of adjustments per share (5)
(0.02
)
(0.01
)
(0.05
)
(0.04
)
Total Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share
$
0.18
0.26
0.78
0.79
(1) Transaction costs are associated with the Crem
Acquisition. These costs include $1.9 million related to inventory
fair value purchase accounting adjustments recorded in "Cost of
sales" for the year ended December 31, 2018 and $0.4 million and
$5.2 million of professional services and other direct acquisition
and integration costs recorded in "Selling, general and
administrative expenses" for the three months and year ended
December 31, 2018, respectively. Also included are losses of $10.0
million for the year ended December 31, 2018, respectively,
related to a foreign currency hedge of the acquisition price of
Crem recorded in "Other Expense-net."
(2) Other items are costs, which are not
representative of our operational performance. For the three
months and year ended December 31, 2018, these costs include a
$3.7 million loss on misappropriation of funds within our newly
acquired Crem business, $1.3 million related to costs associated
with the restatement of previously issued consolidated financial
statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended
December 31, 2017 and $0.6 million of costs associated with other
professional services. Each of these costs has been recorded in
"Selling, general and administrative expenses" for the three
months and year ended December 31, 2018.
(3) Pension settlement primarily represents a non-cash
pension settlement loss of $2.4 million, which was incurred in the
fourth quarter of 2018 as a result of the purchase of a group
annuity contract using assets from the U.S. pension plan to
unconditionally transfer the legal obligation and risk to provide
future benefit payments to the insurer.
(4) Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are
inclusive of gains and losses on related foreign currency exchange
contracts not designated as hedging instruments for accounting
purposes.
(5) The tax effect of adjustments is determined using
the statutory tax rates for the countries comprising such
adjustments.
Third-party Net Sales and Organic Net Sales
In this release, we refer to Third-party Net Sales and Organic Net
Sales. Third-party Net Sales reflect net sales for the segment excluding
intersegment sales. Organic Net Sales reflect net sales before the
impact of acquisitions and foreign currency translation. The impact from
foreign currency translation is calculated by translating current period
balances at prior period rates. We believe these measures are helpful to
investors in assessing the ongoing performance of our underlying
businesses. Third-party Net Sales and Organic Net Sales reconcile to net
sales presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP as follows:
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 vs. 2017
Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Welbilt
Organic Net Sales
0.6
%
21.9
%
16.4
%
6.0
%
Impact from acquisition
—
%
27.4
%
14.3
%
6.2
%
Foreign currency translation
(0.4
)%
(3.9
)%
(2.4
)%
(1.2
)%
Third-party Net Sales
0.2
%
45.4
%
28.3
%
11.0
%
For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 vs. 2017
Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Welbilt
Organic Net Sales
4.7
%
6.3
%
5.4
%
5.0
%
Impact from acquisition
—
%
19.4
%
9.6
%
4.3
%
Foreign currency translation
—
%
3.8
%
0.6
%
0.7
%
Third-party Net Sales
4.7
%
29.5
%
15.6
%
10.0
%
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
(in millions)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Consolidated:
Total sales
$
470.7
$
415.1
$
1,842.6
$
1,653.5
Less: Intersegment sales
(64.6
)
(49.2
)
(252.5
)
(208.1
)
Net sales (as reported)
406.1
365.9
1,590.1
1,445.4
Less: Crem Acquisition
(22.7
)
—
(62.0
)
—
Organic third-party net sales
383.4
365.9
1,528.1
1,445.4
Foreign currency translation
4.6
—
(10.0
)
—
Organic Net Sales
$
388.0
$
365.9
$
1,518.1
$
1,445.4
Americas:
Net sales
$
297.2
$
291.0
$
1,228.4
$
1,166.8
Less: Intersegment sales
(36.0
)
(30.2
)
(137.5
)
(124.7
)
Organic third-party net sales (1)
261.2
260.8
1,090.9
1,042.1
Foreign currency translation
1.2
—
—
—
Organic Net Sales
$
262.4
$
260.8
$
1,090.9
$
1,042.1
EMEA:
Net sales
$
106.3
$
72.3
$
385.1
$
296.5
Less: Intersegment sales
(20.8
)
(13.5
)
(77.7
)
(59.1
)
Third-party net sales
85.5
58.8
307.4
237.4
Less: Crem Acquisition
(16.1
)
—
(46.0
)
—
Organic third-party net sales
69.4
58.8
261.4
237.4
Foreign currency translation
2.3
—
(9.1
)
—
Organic Net Sales
71.7
$
58.8
$
252.3
$
237.4
APAC:
Net sales
$
67.2
$
51.8
$
229.1
$
190.2
Less: Intersegment sales
(7.8
)
(5.5
)
(37.3
)
(24.3
)
Third-party net sales
59.4
46.3
191.8
165.9
Less: Crem Acquisition
(6.6
)
—
(16.0
)
—
Organic third-party net sales
52.8
46.3
175.8
165.9
Foreign currency translation
1.1
—
(0.9
)
—
Organic Net Sales
$
53.9
$
46.3
174.9
$
165.9
(1) Third-party net sales for the Americas segment are
equivalent to Organic third-party net sales for the three months
and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017.
REVISIONS OF PRIOR PERIOD RESULTS AND RETROSPECTIVE ADOPTION OF ASU
2016-15, STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (TOPIC 230): CLASSIFICATION OF CERTAIN
CASH RECEIPTS AND CASH PAYMENTS
The following tables set forth the effects of corrections for errors
identified in the previously issued audited financial statements as of
and for the year ended December 31, 2017, as well as the retrospective
adoption of ASU 2016-15, both as further described above.
The following table summarizes the effects these error corrections had
on the Company's consolidated balance sheets by financial statement line
item:
December 31, 2017
(in millions)
As Reported
Adjustment
As Revised
Cash and cash equivalents
$
128.4
$
(19.9
)
$
108.5
Short-term investment
—
19.9
19.9
The following table summarizes the effects these error corrections and
the adoption of ASU 2016-15 had on the Company's consolidated statements
of cash flows by financial statement line item:
Year Ended December 31, 2017
(in millions)
As Reported
Effect of Accounting Adoption(1)(2)(3)
Adjustment
As Revised
Accounts receivable
$
10.8
$
(552.0
)
$
—
$
(541.2
)
Other current and long-term liabilities
6.3
—
(17.1
)
(10.8
)
Net cash used in operating activities
137.8
(552.0
)
(17.1
)
(431.3
)
Cash receipts on beneficial interest in sold receivables
—
552.1
—
552.1
Changes in restricted cash
6.2
(6.2
)
—
—
Other (4)
—
—
0.9
0.9
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(3.4
)
545.9
0.9
543.4
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(8.1
)
—
15.0
6.9
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted
cash
74.6
(6.1
)
(1.2
)
67.3
Balance at beginning of period
53.8
6.4
(18.7
)
41.5
Balance at end of period
128.4
0.3
(19.9
)
108.8
(1) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-15,
"Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Classification of Certain
Cash Receipts and Cash Payments," the Company reclassified
consideration received for the beneficial interest obtained for
transferring trade receivables in securitization transactions from
operating activities to investing activities on the consolidated
statements of cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2017.
(2) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-18,
"Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted Cash," beginning
and ending cash and cash equivalents shown on the consolidated
statements of cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2017 were
increased for restricted cash and cash flows provided by investing
activities were reduced.
(3) Amounts included in the Effect of Accounting
Adoption presentation reflect a rounding adjustment.
(4) Amounts reflect one additional misclassification
error between operating activities and investing activities
related to interest receipts on a net investment hedge.