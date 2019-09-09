Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Welbilt Inc    WBT

WELBILT INC

(WBT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/09 04:00:07 pm
16.025 USD   +0.79%
04:31pWELBILT : to Present at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference
BU
03:53aSan Francisco Offers to Buy PG&E Wires in City
DJ
02:48aSan Francisco Moves To Buy PG&E Lines -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Welbilt : to Present at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) announced today that Bill Johnson, President and CEO, and Rich Sheffer, Vice President Investor Relations, Risk Management and Treasurer, will present at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference in Laguna Nigel, California on September 12th at 12:50 pm PT (3:50 pm ET). A live audio webcast of the presentation and an archived replay can be accessed through the Investors Relations section of Welbilt’s website, www.welbilt.com.

About Welbilt, Inc.

Welbilt, Inc. provides the world’s top chefs, premier chain operators and growing independents with industry-leading equipment and solutions. Our innovative products and solutions are powered by our deep knowledge, operator insights, and culinary expertise. Our portfolio of award-winning product brands includes Cleveland™, Convotherm®, Crem®, Delfield®, Frymaster®, Garland®, Kolpak®, Lincoln™, Manitowoc® Ice, Merco®, Merrychef® and Multiplex®. These product brands are supported by two service brands: FitKitchen®, our fully-integrated kitchen systems brand, and KitchenCare®, our aftermarket parts and service brand. Headquartered in the Tampa Bay region of Florida and operating 21 manufacturing facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, we sell through a global network of over 5,000 distributors, dealers, buying groups and manufacturers' representatives in over 100 countries. We have approximately 5,500 employees and generated sales of $1.6 billion in 2018. For more information, visit www.welbilt.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELBILT INC
04:31pWELBILT : to Present at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference
BU
03:53aSan Francisco Offers to Buy PG&E Wires in City
DJ
02:48aSan Francisco Moves To Buy PG&E Lines -- WSJ
DJ
09/06PG&E's Wildfire Mistakes Followed Years of Violations -- WSJ
DJ
09/05A 'CAT AND MOUSE GAME' : PG&E's Long Record of Run-Ins With Regulators and Court..
DJ
08/10Losses Balloon at PG&E as Wildfire Expenses Add Up -- WSJ
DJ
08/09PG&E Losses Widen as Fire Costs Rise -- Update
DJ
08/09PG&E Reports $3.9 Billion in Wildfire-Related Charges
DJ
08/07WELBILT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
08/06WELBILT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 644 M
EBIT 2019 236 M
Net income 2019 71,6 M
Debt 2019 1 156 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,07x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
Capitalization 2 243 M
Chart WELBILT INC
Duration : Period :
Welbilt Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELBILT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 19,50  $
Last Close Price 15,90  $
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William C. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cynthia M. Egnotovich Chairman
Joseph Matosevic Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Haresh Shah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas Dale Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELBILT INC43.11%2 243
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES40.69%38 997
ATLAS COPCO41.81%36 431
FANUC CORP15.74%33 570
INGERSOLL-RAND33.29%29 376
FORTIVE CORPORATION1.20%22 974
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group