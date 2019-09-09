Welbilt : to Present at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) announced today that Bill Johnson, President and CEO, and Rich Sheffer, Vice President Investor Relations, Risk Management and Treasurer, will present at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference in Laguna Nigel, California on September 12th at 12:50 pm PT (3:50 pm ET). A live audio webcast of the presentation and an archived replay can be accessed through the Investors Relations section of Welbilt’s website, www.welbilt.com.

About Welbilt, Inc.

