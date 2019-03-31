Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  WellCare Health Plans    WCG

WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS

(WCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

WELLCARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. - WCG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 03:23pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) (“WellCare”) to Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of WellCare will receive only $120.00 in cash and 3.38 shares of Centene for each share of WellCare that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wcg/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS
03:23pWELLCARE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORME : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
03/27MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower As Worries About Slowing Global Growth Mo..
DJ
03/27CENTENE : to buy WellCare for $15B, create Medicaid powerhouse
AQ
03/27ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of WellCare Health..
PR
03/27MARKETS RIGHT NOW : Health care, tech lead US stocks lower
AQ
03/27U.S. Health insurer Centene to buy smaller rival WellCare for $15.3 billion
RE
03/27MARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks open higher on Wall Street
AQ
03/27WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regula..
AQ
03/27WELLCARE (WCG) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of WellCare Cor..
PR
03/27CENTENE : Health insurer Centene buying rival WellCare for $15B
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 26 368 M
EBIT 2019 932 M
Net income 2019 578 M
Finance 2019 2 748 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,79
P/E ratio 2020 18,76
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Capitalization 13 486 M
Chart WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS
Duration : Period :
WellCare Health Plans Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 325 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth A. Burdick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian P. Michalik Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Robert Polen Executive Vice President-Medicare & Operations
Andrew Lynn Asher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael P. Radu EVP-Clinical Operations & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS14.26%13 486
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-0.75%237 255
ANTHEM INC9.27%73 757
CIGNA CORP-15.32%61 059
HUMANA-8.33%36 080
CENTENE CORPORATION-7.89%21 940
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About