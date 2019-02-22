WellCare Health Plans : Announces Appearances At Investor Conferences

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at two upcoming conferences in March 2019. Links to the live webcasts of these presentations, as well as replays of these events, will be available on the company's website at http://ir.wellcare.com/Event/. Replays of the webcasts will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcasts.

Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Members of WellCare's management team are scheduled to present at the Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET.

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Members of WellCare's management team are scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at approximately 10:15 a.m. ET.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 5.5 million members nationwide as of December 31, 2018. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

