WellCare Health Plans : Continues Growth Efforts in Arizona

PHOENIX and TAMPA, Fla., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) is seeking to fill 100 full-time pharmacy positions to support its regional hub based at its Phoenix Gateway Center office in Arizona.

In October 2018, WellCare announced it would expand its Arizona presence by establishing a regional hub to better serve Medicaid members in Arizona and augment the company's clinical and operational functions across the country.

As a result, the company is seeking to hire 100 pharmacy technicians to support WellCare's Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (PDP), which serves 1.6 million members in all 50 U.S. states as of March 31, 2019. Pharmacy positions will support prior authorizations, case processing, clinical evaluation, coverage determinations, data input and output, and quality improvement strategies.

WellCare will be hosting several open interviews for the available pharmacy technician positions at the regional hub office, located at 432 N. 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 27, July 10, Aug. 2, Sep. 6, Oct. 4, Nov. 8 and Dec. 6.

"As our company continues to grow, we are looking for talented, driven individuals to support our regional hub in Phoenix and help us in our mission to provide quality care and services to help our members live better, healthier lives," said Scott Cummings, state president, Care1st Health Plan Arizona, a WellCare company.

Currently, there are approximately 180 job openings in Arizona for Care1st Health Plan Arizona and WellCare Health Plans.

WellCare serves families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs. The company's mission is to support good health outcomes for its members. In line with this mission, WellCare values teamwork and accountability and works to make a meaningful difference in the communities it serves. WellCare employs more than 13,000 associates across the country and ranks 155 on the Fortune 500 list. The company offers rich employee benefits including dental, vision, telemedicine, 401(k) plan, wellness program, paid time off, tuition reimbursement and more.

WellCare is currently accepting applications for the pharmacy technician positions through the WellCare Careers website and will conduct interviews now through October 2019, or once all positions are filled. To learn more, visit www.wellcare.com .

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 6.3 million members nationwide as of March 31, 2019. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com .

SOURCE WellCare Health Plans, Inc.