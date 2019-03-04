Log in
WellCare Health Plans : Meridian Congratulates America's Best Hospitals

0
03/04/2019 | 08:31am EST

DETROIT and TAMPA, Fla., March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Feb. 12, Healthgrades released their list of "America's Best Hospitals" for 2019. The list contains the top five percent of hospitals in the country and is determined by using clinical outcomes. Meridian congratulates all hospitals that were listed and is proud to be contracted with 11 hospitals in Illinois, Michigan and Ohio that made the list.

Meridian Logo (PRNewsfoto/WellCare Health Plans, Inc.)

"We're extremely proud to be contracted partners with several of the top five percent of hospitals in the country," said Sean Kendall, president, Meridian. "We genuinely thank them for everything they do to ensure they always deliver the highest quality of care to our members."

Meridian's partners listed in "America's Best Hospitals" for 2019 include:

Illinois
Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove
AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village
Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana
Palos Community Hospital in Palos Heights
AMITA Health Presence Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago
AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates

Michigan
Beaumont Hospital - Troy Campus in Troy
Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Southfield Campus in Southfield
Spectrum Health Medical Center - Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids
Spectrum Health - Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids

Ohio
ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo

Meridian is a group of health plans with offices in Michigan and Illinois. Meridian's affiliates include MeridianHealth (Medicaid), MeridianCare (Medicare), MeridianComplete (Medicare-Medicaid), MeridianChoice (Health Insurance Marketplace) and MeridianRx, a Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM). For more information, visit www.mhplan.com.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.
Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses exclusively on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 5.5 million members nationwide as of September 1, 2018. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meridian-congratulates-americas-best-hospitals-300805220.html

SOURCE WellCare Health Plans, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
