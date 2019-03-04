WellCare Health Plans : Meridian Congratulates America's Best Hospitals

DETROIT and TAMPA, Fla., March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Feb. 12, Healthgrades released their list of "America's Best Hospitals" for 2019. The list contains the top five percent of hospitals in the country and is determined by using clinical outcomes. Meridian congratulates all hospitals that were listed and is proud to be contracted with 11 hospitals in Illinois, Michigan and Ohio that made the list.

"We're extremely proud to be contracted partners with several of the top five percent of hospitals in the country," said Sean Kendall, president, Meridian. "We genuinely thank them for everything they do to ensure they always deliver the highest quality of care to our members."

Meridian's partners listed in "America's Best Hospitals" for 2019 include:

Illinois

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove

AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village

Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana

Palos Community Hospital in Palos Heights

AMITA Health Presence Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago

AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates

Michigan

Beaumont Hospital - Troy Campus in Troy

Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Southfield Campus in Southfield

Spectrum Health Medical Center - Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids

Spectrum Health - Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids

Ohio

ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo

