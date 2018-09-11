Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

WellCare Health Plans : Set to Join S&P 500; HealthEquity to Join S&P MidCap 400; Laredo Petroleum to Join S&P SmallCap 600

09/11/2018 | 11:55pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) will replace XL Group (NYSE: XL) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent HealthEquity Inc. (NASD: HQY) will replace WellCare Health Plans in the S&P MidCap 400 and Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) will replace HealthEquity in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 17. AXA SA is acquiring XL Group in a deal expected to close on September 12.

WellCare Health Plans provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Managed Health Care Sub-Industry index.

HealthEquity provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators. Headquartered in Draper, UT, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Managed Health Care Sub-Industry index.

Laredo Petroleum is an independent energy company that focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties and midstream and marketing services. Headquartered in Tulsa, OK, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 500 INDEX – September 17, 2018


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

WellCare
Health Plans

Health Care

Managed Health Care

DELETED

XL Group

Financials

Property & Casualty
Insurance

 

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – September 17, 2018


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

HealthEquity

Health Care

Managed Health Care

DELETED

WellCare
Health Plans

Health Care

Managed Health Care

 

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – September 17, 2018


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Laredo
Petroleum

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration &
Production

DELETED

HealthEquity

Health Care

Managed Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com 

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wellcare-health-plans-set-to-join-sp-500-healthequity-to-join-sp-midcap-400-laredo-petroleum-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300710736.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2018
