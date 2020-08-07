MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo Stock Exchange > Wellnet Corporation 2428 JP3155370004 WELLNET CORPORATION (2428) Add to my list End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/06 600 JPY -0.33% 02:34a WELLNET : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30 2020(Non-consolidated) PU 06/29 WELLNET CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2019 WELLNET CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA Summary Charts News Calendar Company News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Wellnet : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30 2020(Non-consolidated) 0 08/07/2020 | 02:34am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020 [Japanese GAAP] (Non-consolidated) August 7, 2020 Company name: WELLNET CORPORATION Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 2428 URL: https://www.well-net.jp/ Representative: Kazuhiro Miyazawa, President and Representative Director Contact: Masaaki Uchiyama, Director, General Manager of Administrative Division Phone: +81-3-3580-0199 Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders: September 24, 2020 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: September 25, 2020 Scheduled date of filing securities report: September 25, 2020 Availability of supplementary briefing material on financial results: Available Schedule of financial results briefing session: Yes (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020 (July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) (1) Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Fiscal year ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % June 30, 2020 9,379 (6.5) 817 62.4 826 55.8 494 31.9 June 30, 2019 10,032 2.5 503 (25.8) 530 (25.1) 374 (24.3) Basic earnings per Diluted earnings Return on equity Ordinary profit to Operating profit to share per share total assets net sales Fiscal year ended Yen Yen % % % June 30, 2020 26.31 26.22 6.9 4.2 8.7 June 30, 2019 20.02 19.92 4.7 2.6 5.0 (Reference) Equity in earnings/loss of affiliates: Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020: ¥- million Fiscal year ended June 30, 2019: ¥- million (2) Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of June 30, 2020 20,074 7,009 34.6 368.95 As of June 30, 2019 18,960 7,443 38.8 392.04 (Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2020: ¥6,936 million As of June 30, 2019: ¥7,353 million (3) Status of Cash Flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents at the end operating activities investing activities financing activities of year Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen As of June 30, 2020 (1,846) (1,181) (196) 8,609 As of June 30, 2019 3,175 (475) (848) 11,835 2. Dividends Annual dividends Total Payout Dividend to 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total dividends ratio quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end net assets Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Million % % yen Fiscal year ended - 0.00 - 50.00 50.00 937 249.8 12.3 June 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended - 0.00 - 13.15 13.15 247 50.0 3.5 June 30, 2020 Fiscal year ending - - - - - - June 30, 2021 (Forecast) Dividends for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 are scheduled to be determined by resolution of the Board of Directors on Monday, August 17, 2020. Although the dividend payout ratio will be set at 50% or more for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, the dividend amounts are yet to be determined at this moment since it is impossible to make a reasonable forecast for the financial results. For this reason, "-" has been entered for the year-end and total dividends. 3. Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2021 (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021) At this moment, it is difficult to make any reasonable forecasts of the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the financial results of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. It will be announced immediately when it becomes possible to reasonably calculate that impact. * Notes: Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatement: No Total number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): As of June 30, 2020: 19,400,000 shares As of June 30, 2019: 19,400,000 shares Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: As of June 30, 2020: 598,024 shares

As of June 30, 2019: 643,048 shares Average number of shares during the period: Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020: 18,793,333 shares Fiscal year ended June 30, 2019: 18,730,900 shares These financial results are outside the scope of audit procedures by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.

Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes At this moment, it is difficult to make any reasonable forecasts of the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the financial results of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. It will be announced immediately when it becomes possible to reasonably calculate that impact. Table of Contents 1. Overview of Business Results, etc.......................................................................................................................... 2 (1) Overview of Business Results ............................................................................................................................ 2 (2) Overview of Financial Position .......................................................................................................................... 3 (3) Basic Policy for Profit Sharing and Dividends for the Fiscal Year under Review ............................................. 4 2. Management Policy ................................................................................................................................................ 5 3. Basic Principle on the Selection of Accounting Standards ..................................................................................... 6 4. Financial Statements and Significant Notes ........................................................................................................... 7 (1) Balance Sheet ..................................................................................................................................................... 7 (2) Statement of Income........................................................................................................................................... 9 (3) Statement of Changes in Equity ........................................................................................................................ 11 (4) Statement of Cash Flows .................................................................................................................................. 13 (5) Notes to Financial Statements .......................................................................................................................... 14 (Notes on going concern assumption)......................................................................................................... 14 (Additional information) ............................................................................................................................. 14 (Significant accounting policies)................................................................................................................. 15 (Changes in presentation)............................................................................................................................ 17 (Notes to Balance Sheet)............................................................................................................................. 17 (Notes to Statement of Income) .................................................................................................................. 17 (Notes to Statement of Changes in Equity) ................................................................................................. 18 (Notes to Statement of Cash Flows)............................................................................................................ 22 (Segment information, etc.) ........................................................................................................................ 23 (Per share information) ............................................................................................................................... 25 (Significant subsequent events) .................................................................................................................. 25 5. Others.................................................................................................................................................................... 26 (1) Changes to Directors ........................................................................................................................................ 26 (2) Others ............................................................................................................................................................... 26 1 1. Overview of Business Results, etc. (1) Overview of Business Results Despite the Japanese economy in the fiscal year under review beginning on a mild path of recovery amid firm corporate earnings and improvements in the employment environment, the outlook for the Japanese economy continues to be uncertain. This is due to social disruptions on an unprecedented scale, including not only the economic slowdown in China due to the prolonged trade friction between the U.S. and China, natural disasters such as the striking of large typhoons causing enormous damage to various regions, and the domestic consumption tax hike, but also of particular concern, the sudden global economic standstill brought about by the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the latter half of the third quarter to the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and even after the state of emergency was lifted in major cities in Japan, uncertainty remains. The aforementioned impact has been greatly affecting the Company's business. In particular, the effect on business related to transportation services, such as airlines, buses and railways, has become substantial since the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 with large-scale cancellations. Meanwhile, in the remittance service operated by the Company, we have responded promptly with a feeling of professional commitment, working to facilitate refunds due to cancellations of airplane, bus and train tickets and of various events, and facilitate the remittances from Meiji Gakuin University and other universities, such as emergency aid payments from university authorities to alleviate the financial burden on students. In May 2020, we added KDDI communication charges to the payments that customers can make at anytime and anywhere on Shiharai-Hisho, a smartphone payment service. Also, in the non-face-to-face payment market, the Company's business domain, we continue to expand amid the economic trends seeking new lifestyles in this age of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company announced the "New Medium Term Five-Year Management Plan (July 2016 - June 2021)" together with the financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2015 to actively and boldly take on new business opportunities, and has been promoting the priority measures of "Response to the age of electronic money," "Promotion of Bus IT Promotion Solution Project" and "Service support for consumers from the business operator side." For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, the fourth year of the new medium term management plan, net sales decreased to ¥9,379 million (down 6.5% year on year) as a result of a decrease in the amount received from existing business operators and other factors, including the environmental factors mentioned above, despite an increase due to the introduction of new business partners and an increase in the transaction amount from remittance services. With respect to profits, as a result of large-scale development settling down in addition to measures to reduce expenses such as accumulating know-how regarding development and operations in-house and promoting in-house manufacturing, the Company reported operating profit of ¥817 million (up 62.4% year on year) and ordinary profit of ¥826 million (up 55.8% year on year). Profit was ¥494 million (up 31.9% year on year) despite the recording of extraordinary losses of ¥112 million. However, due to a combination of events that could not have been anticipated when the Company formulated the New Medium Term Five-Year Management Plan, as well as a rapid deterioration in economic and financial conditions, including a decline in business activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic mentioned above, the current business environment surrounding the Company was not expected when the plan was announced and the outlook is uncertain. Accordingly, as indicated in "Notice Concerning Revisions in the Financial Results Forecast and the Medium Term Management Plan" announced on May 29, 2020, the Company has withdrawn the profit targets in the New Medium Term Five-Year Management Plan (July 2016 - June 2021). 2 Overview of Financial Position Status of assets, liabilities, and net assets (Assets) Current assets as of June 30, 2020 stood at ¥14,504 million. This mainly comprises cash and deposits of ¥8,689 million, deposits paid of ¥4,394 million and accounts receivable - trade of ¥474 million. Cash and deposits include ¥6,339 million of receiving agency deposits in money collection business, which is the money kept temporarily by the Company up to the predetermined date of transfer to operators in the following month. Meanwhile, non-current assets amounted to ¥5,570 million. This mainly comprises land of ¥1,739 million, guarantee deposits of ¥1,285 million, software of ¥874 million and construction in progress of ¥869 million. As a result, total assets amounted to ¥20,074 million. (Reference) Cash and deposits, net (net balance of cash and deposits after offsetting receiving agency deposits related to money collection business) (Thousand yen) As of June 30, 2019 As of June 30, 2020 (A) Cash and deposits 12,915,351 8,689,868 (B) Receiving agency deposits 9,393,868 6,339,896 (A)-(B) Cash and deposits, net 3,521,483 2,349,972 (Liabilities) Current liabilities as of June 30, 2020 stood at ¥12,867 million. This mainly comprises receiving agency deposits of ¥6,339 million and deposits received of ¥4,903 million. Meanwhile, non-current liabilities amounted to ¥197 million. This mainly comprises long-term accounts payable - other of ¥119 million. As a result, total liabilities amounted to ¥13,064 million. As an installment of the ¥2,000 million in borrowings required for the construction of the new Sapporo Office, scheduled for completion in May 2021, the Company took out bank loans of ¥740 million during the fiscal year. (Net assets) Net assets as of June 30, 2020 stood at ¥7,009 million. This mainly comprises shareholders' equity of ¥6,940 million. 2) Status of cash flows Cash and cash equivalents (the "funds") as of June 30, 2020 stood at ¥8,609 million. The status of cash flows as of June 30, 2020 and their contributing factors are as follows. (Cash flows from operating activities) Funds used in operating activities for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 amounted to ¥1,846 million. The main factor for the increase is profit before income taxes of ¥718 million, while the main factors for the decrease are a decrease in receiving agency deposits of ¥3,053 million and a decrease in income taxes paid of ¥144 million. (Cash flows from investing activities) Funds used in investing activities for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 amounted to ¥1,181 million. The main factor for the decrease is payments of guarantee deposits of ¥1,086 million. (Cash flows from financing activities) Funds used in financing activities for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 amounted to ¥196 million. The main factor for the decrease is cash dividends paid of ¥936 million. 3 (3) Basic Policy for Profit Sharing and Dividends for the Fiscal Year under Review We plan for the dividend payout ratio for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 to be 50% or more. 4 2. Management Policy Basic policy and strategy for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 The non-face-to-face payment market, the Company's business domain, is expected to continue achieving a certain level of growth in the future, and we expect the move toward a paperless, cashless society to become even more active. Even after the State of Emergency Declaration was lifted, there has been a strong call for a new type of lifestyle as a basic policy to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we expect real changes in individual lifestyles. We will provide services to respond to these changes. We are now experiencing extremely dramatic changes in the business environment. As we have no choice but to decide that now is not the appropriate time to put forth a new plan, we will decide as appropriate on the release of the plan while closely following future developments. A. Current status of WELLNET's "Smartphone payment service," Shiharai-Hisho On August 3, 2017, we began the commercial service of Shiharai-Hisho, a smartphone payment service compatible with the increasingly cashless society expected in the future, with our first client, The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. Subsequently, Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc., Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Inc. (exclusive adoption of the Company's service), Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc., Shikoku Electric Power Co., Inc. (exclusive adoption of the Company's service), Hokuriku Electric Power Company (exclusive adoption of the Company's service), Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. (exclusive adoption of the Company's service), and The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. also began offering this service, and, in April 2020 at Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc., the first ever implementation of SMS (short message service) based electronic invoicing of electricity bills was achieved, and the shift to paperless payments continues to accelerate. We have become affiliated with 36 banks, including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. We expect to be affiliated with more banks going forward. We are expanding this service to businesses that have already introduced our Multi Payment Services, as well as lifestyle and infrastructure business operators such as power, bus, railway, and airline companies. B. Driving forward our Bus IT Promotion Project The number of routes that are compatible with the smartphone application Bus Mori! introduced in August 2016 has smoothly increased to 320, partly due to the effect of an increase in variation of services, such as expanding the types of tickets usable with smartphones, namely single-trip tickets, coupon tickets, commuter tickets, free passes and so forth, as well as car-mounted tablet PCs. The Maas trials of DohNa!!, which began in the third quarter of the current fiscal year with eleven transportation operators in Hokkaido's south-west region led by the Hokkaido Government and Hakodate City, was a success, and the service will continue after the trials. The project will also introduce services to majorly streamline clearing operations among bus companies as we work to roll out total cloud services. Given COVID-19, we predict increasing needs for variable pricing for this service. C. Current status of WELLNET's "key product," Multi Payment Services According to the FY2018 Survey of Infrastructure Development Status for Data-driven Society in Japan (E-Commerce Market Survey) released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on May 16, 2019, the scale of the e-commerce market (B to C) for Japanese consumers increased 9.0% year on year in 2018 to ¥18 trillion, and Multi Payment Services are expected to have the potential to grow in the area of non- face-to-face payments. Furthermore, by promoting the digitalization of payments (shifting to the Company's "Smartphone payment service," Shiharai-Hisho, a win-win relationship is being built between the Company, clients, and receiving agencies. Furthermore, we will specifically promote the transition to Shiharai-Hisho in the digitalization of payments. 5 D. R&D for the future In an effort to capture the huge waves of "IoT" and "FinTech," we are forming affiliations where necessary with universities, etc. with diverse knowledge and technologies and choosing the right course for R&D. Furthermore, we will also evaluate the need to invest in venture companies to create added value in addition to payments. E. Activities contributing to local communities As part of our social contribution, we are providing support to many students through our WELLNET Scholarship, established to help financially struggling students at colleges of technology in Hokkaido. Many letters of gratitude were received from these students, which motivated our employees. We will continue with these activities. The new Sapporo Office scheduled for completion in May 2021 aims to earn the "WELL Certification" Platinum Rank by building an office focused on the health and work environment of our employees. The WELL Certification is an initiative that began in 2014 in the U.S. to evaluate and certify spaces including buildings and offices from the standpoint of human health. It is a cutting-edge initiative in Japan, with only a few certifications awarded. This initiative represents an investment in the Company's most important asset, our employees, and we also believe that it will lead to increased corporate value in the form of increased productivity, workstyle reforms, and the achievement of SDGs. F. Performance forecast and shareholder returns Because the impact from changes in economic activity due to COVID-19 makes it difficult to make any forecasts at present, the Company will announce a performance forecast promptly as soon as it is reasonably possible to make estimates. Meanwhile, out of consideration for our shareholders, we plan for the dividend payout ratio to be 50% or more. 3. Basic Principle on the Selection of Accounting Standards The Company's policy, for the time being, is to prepare the financial statements in accordance with J-GAAP, in consideration of the comparability of financial statements over time as well as between companies. With respect to the adoption of IFRS, the Company will make decision as appropriate, in view of the circumstances both in Japan and abroad. 6 4. Financial Statements and Significant Notes (1) Balance Sheet (Thousands of yen) As of June 30, 2019 As of June 30, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 12,915,351 8,689,868 Accounts receivable - trade 560,714 474,856 Merchandise 2,133 2,577 Work in process 8,574 2,884 Supplies 1,438 6,572 Prepaid expenses 79,656 90,657 Deposits paid 1,051,660 4,394,838 Other 518,909 842,220 Total current assets 15,138,438 14,504,476 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings 284,506 280,578 Accumulated depreciation (145,632) (152,207) Buildings, net 138,873 128,371 Structures 12,459 12,799 Accumulated depreciation (9,452) (9,785) Structures, net 3,007 3,014 Tools, furniture and fixtures 784,756 675,019 Accumulated depreciation (638,112) (563,348) Tools, furniture and fixtures, net 146,643 111,671 Land 1,739,209 1,739,209 Construction in progress - 869,007 Total property, plant and equipment 2,027,734 2,851,274 Intangible assets Trademark right 1,696 1,421 Software 1,078,368 874,769 Total intangible assets 1,080,065 876,190 Investments and other assets Investment securities 205,965 203,759 Long-term prepaid expenses 35,968 48,006 Investments in capital 100,362 75,990 Guarantee deposits 198,643 1,285,509 Prepaid pension costs 18,441 20,218 Deferred tax assets 150,902 207,165 Other 4,157 2,220 Total investments and other assets 714,441 1,842,871 Total non-current assets 3,822,241 5,570,337 Total assets 18,960,679 20,074,813 7 (Thousands of yen) As of June 30, 2019 As of June 30, 2020 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable - trade 476,794 454,549 Short-term borrowings - 740,000 Accounts payable - other 169,766 155,437 Accrued expenses 22,600 18,232 Income taxes payable 71,416 210,987 Advances received 278 313 Deposits received 1,138,123 4,903,373 Receiving agency deposits 9,393,868 6,339,896 Provision for point card certificates 274 5 Other 52,296 44,500 Total current liabilities 11,325,418 12,867,295 Non-current liabilities Provision for share-based remuneration 48,240 54,073 Asset retirement obligations 7,154 - Long-term accounts payable - other 119,007 119,007 Other 17,276 24,601 Total non-current liabilities 191,678 197,682 Total liabilities 11,517,096 13,064,977 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 667,782 667,782 Capital surplus Legal capital surplus 3,509,216 3,509,216 Total capital surpluses 3,509,216 3,509,216 Retained earnings Legal retained earnings 22,010 22,010 Other retained earnings General reserve 3,160,000 3,160,000 Retained earnings brought forward 835,844 369,212 Total retained earnings 4,017,854 3,551,222 Treasury shares (841,337) (788,210) Total shareholders' equity 7,353,515 6,940,011 Valuation and translation adjustments Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (98) (3,067) Total valuation and translation adjustments (98) (3,067) Share acquisition rights 90,165 72,892 Total net assets 7,443,582 7,009,836 Total liabilities and net assets 18,960,679 20,074,813 8 (2) Statement of Income (Thousands of yen) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Net sales 10,032,138 9,379,528 Cost of sales 8,422,626 7,758,259 Gross profit 1,609,512 1,621,268 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,106,304 803,864 Operating profit 503,207 817,404 Non-operating income Interest income 1,476 471 Interest on securities 2,951 537 Dividend income 6,155 44 Gain on investments in investment partnerships 6,956 1,034 Insurance claim income 2,848 305 Gain on forfeiture of unclaimed dividends 932 1,237 Rental income 3,471 3,921 Other 2,548 1,867 Total non-operating income 27,340 9,418 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses - 178 Total non-operating expenses - 178 Ordinary profit 530,548 826,644 Extraordinary income Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights 7,034 4,821 Total extraordinary income 7,034 4,821 Extraordinary losses Impairment loss - 112,659 Total extraordinary losses - 112,659 Profit before income taxes 537,582 718,805 Income taxes - current 179,420 279,363 Income taxes - deferred (16,740) (54,966) Total income taxes 162,680 224,397 Profit 374,902 494,408 9 (Schedule of cost of sales) Schedule of cost of sales Fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019) (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) Note Com- Com- Class Amount (Thousand yen) position Amount (Thousand yen) position no. (%) (%) I. Cost of merchandise sold 1. Beginning merchandise 2,206 2,133 2. Cost of purchased 27,173 24,431 merchandise Total 29,379 26,564 3. Ending merchandise 2,133 27,245 0.3 2,577 23,987 0.3 II. Labor cost 546,945 6.2 410,962 5.2 III. Expenses *2 8,029,031 91.6 7,286,084 91.6 IV. Subcontract expenses 160,839 1.8 237,441 3.0 Total 8,764,062 100.0 7,958,476 100.0 Transfer to other account *3 339,492 205,907 Beginning work-in-process 6,630 8,574 Ending work-in-process 8,574 2,884 Cost of sales *1 8,422,626 7,758,259 (Notes) *1. Cost of sales is calculated based on the job-order cost system. *2. Details of the expenses are as follows. (Thousand yen) Item Fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 Receiving agency fees 6,915,221 6,376,213 Invoice postage fees 222,327 217,202 Depreciation 422,685 373,112 Other 468,796 319,557 Total 8,029,031 7,286,084 *3. Details of the transfer to other account are as follows. (Thousand yen) Item Fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 Software 305,892 205,684 Research and development 33,599 223 expenses Total 339,492 205,907 10 (3) Statement of Changes in Equity Fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 (from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019) (Thousands of yen) Shareholders' equity Capital surplus Retained earnings Other retained earnings Share capital Legal capital Total capital Legal retained Total retained Reserve for Retained surplus surplus earnings General earnings earnings special reserve brought depreciation forward Balance at beginning of 667,782 3,509,216 3,509,216 22,010 1,565 3,160,000 1,506,650 4,690,225 current period Changes of items during period Reversal of reserve for (1,565) 1,565 - special depreciation Dividends of surplus (928,717) (928,717) Profit 374,902 374,902 Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury (118,556) (118,556) shares Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes of items - - - - (1,565) - (670,805) (672,370) during period Balance at end of current 667,782 3,509,216 3,509,216 22,010 - 3,160,000 835,844 4,017,854 period Shareholders' equity Valuation and translation adjustments Share Valuation Total net Total Total valuation acquisition Treasury difference on assets shareholders' and translation rights shares available-for- equity adjustments sale securities Balance at beginning of (1,054,932) 7,812,292 485 485 94,411 7,907,189 current period Changes of items during period Reversal of reserve for - special depreciation Dividends of surplus (928,717) (928,717) Profit 374,902 374,902 Purchase of treasury (198) (198) (198) shares Disposal of treasury 213,792 95,236 95,236 shares Net changes of items other than shareholders' (583) (583) (4,246) (4,830) equity Total changes of items 213,594 (458,776) (583) (583) (4,246) (463,606) during period Balance at end of current (841,337) 7,353,515 (98) (98) 90,165 7,443,582 period 11 Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) (Thousands of yen) Shareholders' equity Capital surplus Retained earnings Other retained earnings Share capital Legal capital Total capital Legal retained Total retained Reserve for Retained surplus surplus earnings General earnings earnings special reserve brought depreciation forward Balance at beginning of 667,782 3,509,216 3,509,216 22,010 - 3,160,000 835,844 4,017,854 current period Changes of items during period Reversal of reserve for special depreciation Dividends of surplus (937,847) (937,847) Profit 494,408 494,408 Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury (23,192) (23,192) shares Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes of items - - - - - - (466,632) (466,632) during period Balance at end of current 667,782 3,509,216 3,509,216 22,010 - 3,160,000 369,212 3,551,222 period Shareholders' equity Valuation and translation adjustments Share Valuation Total net Total Total valuation acquisition Treasury difference on assets shareholders' and translation rights shares available-for- equity adjustments sale securities Balance at beginning of (841,337) 7,353,515 (98) (98) 90,165 7,443,582 current period Changes of items during period Reversal of reserve for special depreciation Dividends of surplus (937,847) (937,847) Profit 494,408 494,408 Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury 53,127 29,934 29,934 shares Net changes of items other than shareholders' (2,969) (2,969) (17,272) (20,241) equity Total changes of items 53,127 (413,504) (2,969) (2,969) (17,272) (433,746) during period Balance at end of current (788,210) 6,940,011 (3,067) (3,067) 72,892 7,009,836 period 12 (4) Statement of Cash Flows (Thousands of yen) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 537,582 718,805 Depreciation 444,529 376,956 Impairment loss - 112,659 Interest and dividend income (10,583) (1,052) Interest expenses - 178 Loss (gain) on investments in investment partnerships (6,956) (1,034) Decrease (increase) in operating accounts receivable 36,072 - Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (21,683) 85,858 Decrease (increase) in inventories (1,876) 112 Increase (decrease) in operating accounts payable (73,555) - Increase (decrease) in trade payables (35,639) (22,245) Increase (decrease) in receiving agency deposits 2,434,785 (3,053,971) Other, net 81,180 79,088 Subtotal 3,383,854 (1,704,644) Interest and dividends received 15,894 3,357 Interest paid - (1,484) Income taxes paid (224,558) (144,008) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,175,191 (1,846,779) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of securities (2,999,619) - Proceeds from redemption of securities 4,000,000 - Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,615,609) (893,590) Purchase of intangible assets (360,091) (224,316) Payments into time deposits (100,006) (6) Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 600,000 1,000,000 Proceeds from share of profits on investments in capital - 23,000 Payments of leasehold and guarantee deposits (81) (1,086,866) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (475,408) (1,181,780) Cash flows from financing activities Purchase of treasury shares (31) - Proceeds from disposal of treasury shares resulting from 79,148 1 exercise of subscription rights to shares Dividends paid (927,550) (936,930) Proceeds from short-term borrowings - 740,000 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (848,434) (196,928) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,851,349 (3,225,489) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 9,983,995 11,835,344 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 11,835,344 8,609,855 13 Notes to Financial Statements (Notes on going concern assumption)

There is no relevant information. (Additional information) (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) In July 2010, we introduced the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (J-ESOP; hereafter, "the program") with the aim of providing employees with benefits, raising their motivation to boost the share price with higher earnings, and sharing profits with shareholders and employees. (1) Overview of the program The program grants retiring employees shares in the Company based on the Share Granting Rules established in advance by the Company. The Company gives employees points based on their contributions to earnings and their years of service and grants them shares in the Company equivalent to their cumulative points when they retire. These shares are acquired, including the future portion, based on an amount entrusted in advance, and managed separately as assets in trust. With the introduction of this system, employees' motivation to work and their interest in share prices rises, and it is also expected to help attract talented employees. We have applied the "Practical Solution on Transactions of Delivering the Company's Own Stock to Employees, etc., through Trusts" (PTIF No. 30, March 26, 2015), but accounting treatment is based on the method previously adopted. Matters related to Company shares held by the trust

The book value in the trust was ¥89,166 thousand at the end of the previous fiscal year and ¥88,703 thousand at the end of the current fiscal year. The Company shares held by the trust are posted as treasury stock under shareholders' equity. The number of outstanding shares at the end of the previous fiscal year was 192,600 and was 191,600 at the end of the current fiscal year. The average number of shares during the fiscal year was 192,600 in the previous fiscal year and 191,835 in the current fiscal year. The number of shares at the end of the fiscal year and the average number of shares during the fiscal year are not included in the treasury stock excluded when calculating per share information. (Accounting estimates related to the impact of COVID-19) The effects of COVID-19 continued through the end of the current fiscal year and the Company's business activities were affected. While it has had an effect on business related to transportation services, such as airlines, buses and railways, has become substantial with large-scale cancellations, we believe that the non- face-to-face payment market, the Company's business domain, will continue to grow amid the economic trend searching for new lifestyles in the "with-Corona" age. The Company has made estimates of the recoverability of deferred tax assets and impairment accounting for non-current assets on the assumption that the effects of COVID-19 will continue for at least a certain period of time into the following fiscal year based on the available information. 14 (Significant accounting policies) 1. Valuation standards and valuation methods for securities (1) Held-to-maturity securities Amortized cost method (interest method) Available-for-sale securities

Available-for-sale securities with market value

The market value method is applied, based on the market value as of the fiscal-end. The entire valuation difference from the purchase price is recorded directly as net assets, and the cost of securities sold is calculated using the moving-average method. 2. Valuation standards and valuation methods of inventories (1) Merchandise Stated at cost using the moving-average method (balance sheet amount is calculated by writing down the book value of assets which decreased in profitability). Work in process

Stated at cost using the specific identification method (balance sheet amount is calculated by writing down the book value of assets which decreased in profitability). Supplies

Stated at cost using the last purchase price method (balance sheet amount is calculated by writing down the book value of assets which decreased in profitability). 3. Depreciation methods of non-current assets (1) Property, plant and equipment Declining balance method (however, straight-line method for all the buildings (excluding accessories) acquired on or after April 1, 1998, accessories to buildings and structures acquired on or after April 1, 2016, and server equipment providing services on an integrated basis with software, of tools, furniture and fixtures). The useful lives of the major assets are as follows. Buildings: 7-39 years Tools, furniture and fixtures: 3-15 years (2) Intangible assets Straight-line depreciation Software for internal use is amortized based on its internally estimated useful life (3 to 5 years). 4. Basis for recording allowances (1) Allowance for doubtful accounts To prepare for bad debt losses, the Company records estimated amount of uncollectable receivables, based on loan loss ratio for general receivables, and case-by-case review of collectability for specific receivables such as doubtful accounts receivable. Since actual loan loss until the end of the fiscal year under review was negligible, loan loss ratio for general receivables is assumed as zero. Provision for bonuses

To prepare for the payment of bonuses for employees, estimated amount of payment of bonuses is recorded. 15 Provision for retirement benefits

To prepare for the payment of employees' retirement benefits, an amount based on retirement benefit obligations (amount required by simplified method at year-end to pay for voluntary termination) and pension assets as of the end of the fiscal year under review is recorded. In the event that pension assets exceed retirement benefit obligations, such excess shall be recorded as prepaid pension cost under "other" in investments and other assets. Provision for granting of shares

To prepare for the granting of shares to employees in accordance with the Share Granting Rules, estimated amount of share granting obligations as of the end of the fiscal year under review is recorded. Provision for point card certificates We give points to people who have Shiharai-Hisho accounts, and record the amount expected to be used in the future as point reserves to prepare for future obligations in the event that these points are used. 5. The range of cash within the statement of cash flows Cash within the statement of cash flows include cash at hand, demand deposits and short-term investments that are easily converted into cash, with little risk of fluctuation in value and reach maturity within three months from acquisition. 6. Other significant matters underlying the preparation of financial statements Accounting of consumption taxes All transactions are recorded net of consumption taxes and local consumption taxes. Non-deductible consumption taxes are recorded as periodic expenses for the fiscal year in which they incur. However, non-deductible consumption taxes associated with non-current assets are recorded under "other" in investments and other assets, subject to equal amortization in accordance with the provisions of the Corporation Tax Act. 16 (Changes in presentation) (Notes to Balance Sheet) "Deposits paid," which was included in "other" under current assets for the previous fiscal year, is separately presented as "deposits paid" under current assets from the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year due to an increase in its materiality. To reflect this change in presentation, the Company reclassified its financial statements for the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year. As a result, ¥1,570,569 thousand that had been presented in "other" under current assets in the Balance Sheet for the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year was reclassified into ¥1,051,660 thousand in "deposits paid" and ¥518,909 thousand in "other." (Notes to Statement of Income) "Gain on forfeiture of unclaimed dividends" and "rental income," which were included in "other" under non- operating income for the previous fiscal year, are separately presented as "gain on forfeiture of unclaimed dividends" and "rental income" under non-operating income from the six months ended December 31, 2019 due to increases in their materiality. To reflect this change in presentation, the Company reclassified its financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. As a result, ¥6,952 thousand that had been presented in "other" under non-operating income in the Statement of Income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 was reclassified into ¥932 thousand in "gain on forfeiture of unclaimed dividends," ¥3,471 thousand in "rental income" and ¥2,548 thousand in "other." (Notes to Balance Sheet) Receiving agency deposits Receiving agency deposits are deposits related to money collection business, and an equivalent amount is included in the deposits. (Notes to Statement of Income) *1 Approximate ratio of expenses included in selling expenses was 16% in the previous fiscal year, and 10% in the fiscal year under review. Approximate ratio of expenses included in general and administrative expenses was 84% in the previous fiscal year, and 90% in the fiscal year under review. The major components and amounts of selling, general and administrative expenses are as follows. (Thousand yen) Fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019) (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) Advertising expenses 145,778 54,723 Directors' compensations 74,563 61,937 Salaries, allowances and bonuses 299,427 274,839 Rent expenses 46,846 26,244 Depreciation 18,162 3,844 Commission fees 40,373 41,286 *2 Total research and development expenses included in selling, general and administrative expenses (Thousand yen) Fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019) (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) 74,639 11,344 17 *3 Impairment loss Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) The Group recorded an impairment loss for the following asset group for the fiscal year under review. Location Use Category Sapporo-shi, Hokkaido (The Company) Business assets Software in progress Reason for recognition of impairment loss

Book values of idle assets with no recoverability of the investment outlay among business assets have been written down to the memorandum value and such reduction was recorded as impairment loss. Breakdown of impairment loss Software in progress ¥112,659 thousand Method of grouping

Grouped based on management accounting classification. Calculation method of recoverable value

Although recoverable values are measured based on their value in use, they are evaluated using the memorandum values, as no future cash flows are expected. (Notes to Statement of Changes in Equity) Fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 (from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019) 1. Class and total number of issued shares and class and total number of treasury shares (Shares) Number of shares at Increase during Decrease during Number of shares at beginning of period period period end of period Issued shares Common shares 19,400,000 - - 19,400,000 Total 19,400,000 19,400,000 Treasury shares Common shares 1,018,256 168 182,776 835,648 (Notes 1, 2, 3) Total 1,018,256 168 182,776 835,648 (Notes) 1. The increase in treasury shares of common shares by 168 shares of common shares consists of an increase of 29 shares due to the purchase of shares less than one unit and an increase of 139 shares due to reversal of stock compensation with restrictions on transfers in relation to retirement. The decrease in treasury shares of common shares by 182,776 shares of common shares is due to the decreases of 168,400 shares associated with the exercise of stock options and the decreases of 14,376 shares due to the granting of stock compensation with restrictions on transfers. Following the introduction of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (J-ESOP), Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account E) purchased 1,000 shares of the Company on June 25, 2010. The number of treasury shares stated herein includes 192,600 shares at beginning of period and 192,600 shares at end of period in the Company held by the Trust Account E as of June 30, 2019. 18 2. Matters related to stock acquisition rights Class of Number of shares for the purpose of stock acquisition rights Balance at Schedule of shares for the Number of the end of stock purpose of Increase Decrease Number of Type shares at period acquisition stock during during shares at end beginning of (Thousand rights acquisition period period of period period yen) rights Submitting 1st series stock company acquisition rights in the form of stock - - - - - 9,012 options as stock-based compensation 2nd series stock acquisition rights in the form of stock - - - - - 7,800 options as stock-based compensation 3rd series stock acquisition rights in the form of stock - - - - - 7,727 options as stock-based compensation 4th series stock acquisition rights in the form of stock - - - - - 5,160 options as stock-based compensation 5th series stock acquisition rights in the form of stock - - - - - 6,510 options as stock-based compensation 2nd series stock acquisition rights in the form of - - - - - 17,044 performance- based stock options 1st series stock acquisition rights in the - - - - - 28,388 form of qualified stock options 6th series stock acquisition rights in the form of stock - - - - - 8,522 options as stock-based compensation Total - - - - - 90,165 19 3. Dividends Cash dividends paid Class of Total cash Dividend per share (Resolution) dividends Record date Effective date shares (Yen) (Thousand yen) August 17, 2018 Common June 30, September 28, Board of Directors 928,717 50.00 shares 2018 2018 meeting (Note) Total amount of dividend includes dividend paid to Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account based on the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (J-ESOP) scheme. Dividends for which the record date falls in the fiscal year under review, but the effective date falls in the following fiscal year Class of Total cash Source of Dividend Effective (Resolution) dividends per share Record date shares dividend date (Thousand yen) (Yen) August 16, 2019 Common Retained June 30, September Board of Directors 937,847 50.00 shares earnings 2019 26, 2019 meeting (Note) Total amount of dividend includes dividend paid to Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account E) based on the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (J-ESOP) scheme. Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) 1. Class and total number of issued shares and class and total number of treasury shares (Shares) Number of shares at Increase during Decrease during Number of shares at beginning of period period period end of period Issued shares Common shares 19,400,000 - - 19,400,000 Total 19,400,000 19,400,000 Treasury shares Common shares 835,648 - 46,024 789,624 (Notes 1, 2) Total 835,648 46,024 789,624 (Notes) 1. The decrease in treasury shares of common shares by 46,024 shares of common shares is due to the decreases of 22,100 shares associated with the exercise of stock options, the decreases of 22,924 shares due to the granting of stock compensation with restrictions on transfers, and payments of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (J-ESOP) of 1,000 shares. 2. Following the introduction of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (J-ESOP), Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account E) purchased 1,000 shares of the Company on October 25, 2010. The number of treasury shares stated herein includes 192,600 shares at beginning of period and 191,600 shares at end of period in the Company held by the Trust Account E as of June 30, 2020. 20 2. Matters related to stock acquisition rights Class of Number of shares for the purpose of stock acquisition rights Balance at Schedule of shares for the Number of the end of stock purpose of Increase Decrease Number of Type shares at period acquisition stock during during shares at end beginning of (Thousand rights acquisition period period of period period yen) rights Submitting 1st series stock company acquisition rights in the form of stock - - - - - 6,946 options as stock-based compensation 2nd series stock acquisition rights in the form of stock - - - - - 6,075 options as stock-based compensation 3rd series stock acquisition rights in the form of stock - - - - - 5,795 options as stock-based compensation 4th series stock acquisition rights in the form of stock - - - - - 3,666 options as stock-based compensation 5th series stock acquisition rights in the form of stock - - - - - 4,410 options as stock-based compensation 2nd series stock acquisition rights in the form of - - - - - 15,419 performance- based stock options 1st series stock acquisition rights in the - - - - - 25,192 form of qualified stock options 6th series stock acquisition rights in the form of stock - - - - - 5,386 options as stock-based compensation Total - - - - - 72,892 21 3. Dividends Cash dividends paid Class of Total cash Dividend per share (Resolution) dividends Record date Effective date shares (Yen) (Thousand yen) August 16, 2019 Common June 30, September 26, Board of Directors 937,847 50.00 shares 2019 2019 meeting (Note) Total amount of dividend includes dividend paid to Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account based on the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (J-ESOP) scheme. Dividends for which the record date falls in the fiscal year under review, but the effective date falls in the following fiscal year Class of Total cash Source of Dividend Effective (Resolution) dividends per share Record date shares dividend date (Thousand yen) (Yen) August 17, 2020 Common Retained June 30, September Board of Directors 247,245 13.15 shares earnings 2020 25, 2020 meeting (Note) 1. Total amount of dividend includes dividend paid to Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account E) based on the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (J-ESOP) scheme. 2. Dividends for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 are scheduled to be determined by resolution of the Board of Directors on Monday, August 17, 2020. (Notes to Statement of Cash Flows) *Relationship between "Cash and cash equivalents at end of period" and account items listed in the Balance Sheet (Thousand yen) Fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019) (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) Cash and deposits 12,915,351 8,689,868 Securities - - Time deposits with deposit terms of (1,080,006) (80,013) more than three months Cash and cash equivalents 11,835,344 8,609,855 Cash and cash equivalents include ¥6,339,896 thousand commensurate with receiving agency deposits. 22 (Segment information, etc.) [Segment information] Fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 (from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019) Description is omitted because the Company operates in a single segment of payment and authentication business. Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) Description is omitted because the Company operates in a single segment of payment and authentication business. [Related information] Fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 (from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019) 1. Information by product and service Description is omitted because the Company operates in a single segment of payment and authentication business. 2. Information by region (1) Net sales Description is omitted because sales to external customers in Japan account for more than 90% of total net sales stated in the Statement of Income. Property, plant and equipment

Description is omitted because the amount of property, plant and equipment located in Japan exceeds 90% of the property, plant and equipment on the balance sheets. 3. Information by major customer (Thousand yen) Customer name Net sales Related segment Amazon Japan G.K. 3,388,460 Payment and authentication Yahoo Japan Corporation 1,579,439 Payment and authentication Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) 1. Information by product and service Description is omitted because the Company operates in a single segment of payment and authentication business. 2. Information by region (1) Net sales Description is omitted because sales to external customers in Japan account for more than 90% of total net sales stated in the Statement of Income. (2) Property, plant and equipment Description is omitted because the amount of property, plant and equipment located in Japan exceeds 90% of the property, plant and equipment on the balance sheets. 23 3. Information by major customer (Thousand yen) Customer name Net sales Related segment Amazon Japan G.K. 3,405,621 Payment and authentication Yahoo Japan Corporation 1,115,962 Payment and authentication [Information on impairment of non-current assets by reported segment] Fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 (from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019) There is no relevant information. Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) Description is omitted because the Company operates in a single segment of payment and authentication business. [Information on amortization and unamortized balance of goodwill by reported segment] Fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 (from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019) There is no relevant information. Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) There is no relevant information. [Information on gain on bargain purchase by reported segment] Fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 (from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019) There is no relevant information. Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) There is no relevant information. 24 (Per share information) (Yen) Fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019) (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) Net assets per share 392.04 368.95 Basic earnings per share 20.02 26.31 Diluted earnings per share 19.92 26.22 (Notes) 1. With respect to the number of treasury shares of common shares for the purpose of calculating net assets per share, as well as the average number of treasury shares of common shares during the period for the purpose of calculating basic earnings per share, the number of treasury shares does not include the number of shares of the Company held by Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account E). 2. The basis of calculation of basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share is as follows: Fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019) (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) Basic earnings per share Profit (Thousand yen) 374,902 494,408 Amount not attributable to common - - shareholders (Thousand yen) Profit available to common shares (Thousand 374,902 494,408 yen) Average number of shares of common shares 18,730,900 18,793,333 during the period (Shares) Diluted earnings per share Profit (Thousand yen) - - Increase in number of shares of common shares 85,254 64,808 (Stock acquisition rights included in the above) (85,254) (64,808) Overview of residual shares not included in calculation of diluted earnings per share due to - - lack of dilutive effect (Significant subsequent events) There is no relevant information. 25 5. Others Changes to Directors

There is no relevant information. Others

There is no relevant information. 26 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Wellnet Corporation published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 06:33:20 UTC 0 Latest news on WELLNET CORPORATION 02:34a WELLNET : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30 2020(Non-consolida.. PU 06/29 WELLNET CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2019 WELLNET CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2018 WELLNET CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2017 WELLNET CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2016 WELLNET CORPORATION : SPLIT: 2 of 1 FA 2016 WELLNET CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend FA 2016 WELLNET CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2015 WELLNET CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2014 WELLNET CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA Chart WELLNET CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends WELLNET CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral Managers Name Title Kazuhiro Miyazawa President & Representative Director Motohiro Sato Independent Director Takashi Hanazawa Independent Director Sadanobu Takada Independent Outside Director Masaaki Uchiyama Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) WELLNET CORPORATION -19.35% 107 FISERV, INC. -11.46% 65 609 GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. -3.32% 52 170 FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -8.59% 22 232 AFTERPAY LIMITED 143.37% 14 261 PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. 18.56% 12 951