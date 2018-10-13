Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO (WFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Consumer Loans Buoy Bank Profits -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 08:48am CEST

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citi report higher profit 

By Telis Demos, Peter Rudegeair and Emily Glazer

The good times keep rolling for the biggest U.S. banks, with consumers easily absorbing higher borrowing costs and the economy shrugging off trade spats, political strife and market swoons.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. posted double-digit profit increases in the third-quarter, largely because of a pickup in income from consumer lending and spending.

Rising interest rates make it more expensive for households to maintain a borrowing binge that has reached record highs in some categories, yet banks reported Friday that default rates nonetheless improved in the third quarter.

Markets around the world have struggled this week to come to terms with how rising interest rates and government bond yields will ripple through the economy, as well as with the impact of the U.S.'s antagonism toward key trading partners.

Fears that higher borrowing costs could lead to a slowdown in consumer spending and business investment helped drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 5% over Wednesday and Thursday. President Donald Trump blamed the steep drop in markets this week on the Federal Reserve's decision to raise short-term rates: "I think the Fed has gone crazy," he said.

Yet bank executives said underlying economic trends are encouraging.

"Most of the consumer credit written since the Great Recession has been pretty damn good," JPMorgan Chief Executive James Dimon said a conference call Friday morning. He added that didn't expect the strong performance of the U.S. economy to diminish soon "in spite of these increasing overseas geopolitical issues bursting all over the place."

Executives brushed off the market's sharp move this week, which roiled their own stocks.

"The U.S. economy is performing very, very well, and the Fed has been moving steadily upward over the past two years," Citigroup Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach told reporters on a conference call on Friday. "Now, the market is going to have to react to somewhat of a return to a more normal short-term rate structure."

JPMorgan's third-quarter profit rose 24% from a year ago, to $8.4 billion, and Wells Fargo was up 32% to $6 billion. Citigroup's net income rose 12%. All three banks also continued to benefit from a tax-code overhaul that slashed the corporate rate.

JPMorgan shares were trading down 1.4% midday Friday, while Citigroup rose 0.56% and Wells Fargo was up 0.12%. Bank stocks, broadly, have underperformed this year. The Nasdaq KBW Bank index is down about 6% this year, versus a 3% rise in the broader S&P 500.

U.S. consumers, excluding their mortgages, now owe a record $4 trillion in the form of student loans, auto loans and credit cards. Despite higher debt loads, households are paying out just under 10% of their disposable income on interest payments, according to Federal Reserve data. That is down from over 13% in the run-up to the financial crisis.

Citigroup reported a 4% jump in North American credit-card borrowing, to $137 billion, even as rates charged on those loans ticked higher. Credit-card balances were up 5% to $148 billion at JPMorgan.

A trend of rising defaults for card loans over the last several quarters slowed. Citigroup reported that 2.91% of loans on the bank's branded cards were lost to defaults, higher than a year ago but below the 3.04% rate in the second quarter.

Overall default rates continued to trend lower. JPMorgan charged off 0.45% of its loan portfolio during the third quarter, down from 0.58% a year go. Wells Fargo's overall charge-off rate fell to 0.29% of its loan book.

The banks' mortgage businesses, however, have suffered as rates have risen. The pace of new mortgage lending in the third quarter dropped 16% at JPMorgan and 22% at Wells Fargo.

Mortgage rates hit their highest level in more than seven years this week, a level that some fear could cause even more consumers to think twice about buying homes.

JPMorgan shareholder Matt Watson of James Investment Research Inc. said he expects rising rates to continue to put pressure on banks' mortgage businesses.

"Rising rates is not necessarily a panacea for large banks, it's a spread between the two," said Mr. Watson, whose Alpha, Ohio, firm owns around $46 million worth of JPMorgan stock.

With the slowdown, banks are looking to cut costs in the business. The Wall Street Journal reported recently that JPMorgan is laying off around 400 employees in its mortgage division and Wells Fargo is laying off around 650 mortgage employees to help cope with a slowdown in the market. Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan said on a conference call with analysts that the mortgage-banking industry is "in overcapacity right now."

"It's unclear exactly how long it's going to take that to shake out," he added.

Banks also reported rising pressure in the form of consumers and businesses pressing for higher deposit rates.

Wells Fargo said deposits fell 3% from a year ago, to $1.27 trillion, as consumers were seeking to move their extra money "to higher-rate alternatives." Citigroup, whose North American retail deposits also fell, said it faced new pressure from small- and medium-size business customers who wanted to move money elsewhere.

Consumers aren't the only borrowers in the spotlight. Companies are by some measures as extended as ever, fueled by years of historically cheap borrowing costs. As of the first quarter, U.S. corporate debt as a percentage of GDP stood at 45.2%, topping the highest point in the run up to the financial crisis, according to Moody's Corp.

But even as some onetime retailer leaders, such as Sears Holding Corp. or Toys "R" Us, have been threatened by changing consumer habits, banks didn't report any particular concerns about their exposure to highly leveraged companies.

"It's a different business [today] than it was during the crisis and precrisis," Citigroup's Mr. Gerspach told reporters on Friday.

Write to Telis Demos at telis.demos@wsj.com, Peter Rudegeair at Peter.Rudegeair@wsj.com and Emily Glazer at emily.glazer@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP 2.14% 69.84 Delayed Quote.-6.14%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.15% 25339.99 Delayed Quote.2.51%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -1.09% 106.95 Delayed Quote.0.01%
NASDAQ 100 2.77% 7157.2085 Delayed Quote.8.87%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.29% 7496.8942 Delayed Quote.6.17%
S&P 500 1.42% 2767.1 Real-time Quote.2.05%
WELLS FARGO 1.30% 52.11 Delayed Quote.-14.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
08:48aConsumer Loans Buoy Bank Profits -- WSJ
DJ
10/12U.S. banks profit from higher rates, more loans and lower costs
RE
10/12JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Wells Fargo profit rises, cost cuts paying off
RE
10/12JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Wells Fargo profit rises, cost cuts paying off
RE
10/12U.S. banks enjoy benefits of a growing economy, lower taxes
RE
10/12Citigroup profit beats on higher bond trading, lower costs
RE
10/12Rates Are Rising, But Banks Aren't Worried About Consumers
DJ
10/12Citigroup profit beats on higher bond trading, lower costs
RE
10/12WELLS FARGO : Profit Rises 32% Amid Cost Cutting
DJ
10/12WELLS FARGO : Profit Rises 32% Amid Cost Cutting
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/12Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) CEO Tim Sloan on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
10/12Regional bank stock dip as PNC's Q3 loans, deposits disappoint 
10/12Wells Fargo & Co. 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
10/12MORE ON WELLS FARGO Q3 : Focus on costs 
10/12Wells Fargo jumps 2% in premarket after Q3 results 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 86 746 M
EBIT 2018 30 160 M
Net income 2018 21 140 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,19%
P/E ratio 2018 11,61
P/E ratio 2019 9,97
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,86x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,84x
Capitalization 248 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 61,7 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO-14.11%247 742
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY0.01%363 412
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%283 267
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.90%268 641
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.02%212 139
BANK OF CHINA LTD-11.84%182 988
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.