Wells Fargo : Adds Manufacturing Executive to Board

By Micah Maidenberg

Wells Fargo & Co. has added a manufacturing executive to its board, which has faced criticism for a series of scandals that has drawn regulatory scrutiny to the bank.

The San Francisco-based bank said Monday its board elected Wayne Hewett, chairman of DiversiTech Corp., as one of its members.

Mr. Hewett, 54 years old, joins the board as Karen Peetz, a retired president of the Bank of New York Mellon Corp., says she won't stand for reelection, according to the bank.

Ms. Peetz, 63 years old, was elected to the board in 2017 and is a member of the board's risk committee, among others. She will retire at Wells Fargo's annual shareholder meeting on April 23.

With Mr. Hewett's addition, Wells Fargo's board has 13 members.

A spokesman said Mr. Hewett's election to the board and Ms. Peetz's plans to step down from it were unrelated.

Wells Fargo's board has board has faced criticism as the bank has struggled with a string of scandals, related to employees who opened deposit and credit-card accounts without telling customers as well as its auto-lending unit and wealth-management business.

Last year, the Federal Reserve placed an asset cap on Wells Fargo, limiting its ability to grow, and at that time the bank said it would replace four board members.

Mr. Hewett has worked in a range of industries, leading packaging supplier Klöckner Pentaplast Group as chief executive from 2015 to 2017 and spending more than 20 years in a variety of roles for General Electric Co.

He will join the board's risk committee and its human resources committee. Mr. Hewett also is a member of the board of Home Depot Inc.