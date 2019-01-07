Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO (WFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo : Adds Manufacturing Executive to Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 05:13pm EST

By Micah Maidenberg

Wells Fargo & Co. has added a manufacturing executive to its board, which has faced criticism for a series of scandals that has drawn regulatory scrutiny to the bank.

The San Francisco-based bank said Monday its board elected Wayne Hewett, chairman of DiversiTech Corp., as one of its members.

Mr. Hewett, 54 years old, joins the board as Karen Peetz, a retired president of the Bank of New York Mellon Corp., says she won't stand for reelection, according to the bank.

Ms. Peetz, 63 years old, was elected to the board in 2017 and is a member of the board's risk committee, among others. She will retire at Wells Fargo's annual shareholder meeting on April 23.

With Mr. Hewett's addition, Wells Fargo's board has 13 members.

A spokesman said Mr. Hewett's election to the board and Ms. Peetz's plans to step down from it were unrelated.

Wells Fargo's board has board has faced criticism as the bank has struggled with a string of scandals, related to employees who opened deposit and credit-card accounts without telling customers as well as its auto-lending unit and wealth-management business.

Last year, the Federal Reserve placed an asset cap on Wells Fargo, limiting its ability to grow, and at that time the bank said it would replace four board members.

Mr. Hewett has worked in a range of industries, leading packaging supplier Klöckner Pentaplast Group as chief executive from 2015 to 2017 and spending more than 20 years in a variety of roles for General Electric Co.

He will join the board's risk committee and its human resources committee. Mr. Hewett also is a member of the board of Home Depot Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
05:13pWELLS FARGO : Adds Manufacturing Executive to Board
DJ
04:48pKAREN PEETZ : Karen Peetz to retire from Wells Fargo board
RE
04:46pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
04:01pWELLS FARGO : Wayne M. Hewett Joins Board of Wells Fargo & Company
BU
09:02aEARLYSENSE : Completes $39 Million Financing Round to Accelerate Global Expansio..
PR
08:04aWELLS FARGO : Scholarship America Invite Veterans to Apply for Scholarships, Eme..
BU
01/04Buyout firm Apollo eyes deal for GE's aircraft leasing unit - sources
RE
01/03WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/01WELLS FARGO : Showcases Local Musicians As Part Of Company's Emerging Artist Ser..
BU
2018WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 86 618 M
EBIT 2018 30 830 M
Net income 2018 20 661 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,42%
P/E ratio 2018 11,19
P/E ratio 2019 9,41
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,61x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,60x
Capitalization 226 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 59,9 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO4.06%225 712
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.14%334 836
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.38%268 162
BANK OF AMERICA3.81%251 047
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.16%220 847
BANK OF CHINA LTD-0.83%186 584
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.