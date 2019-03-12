Wells Fargo : Advisers to Repay Fund Investors

By Dave Michaels

WASHINGTON -- Almost 80 investment advisory firms agreed to pay back more than $125 million to clients who were steered into higher-cost mutual funds without being clearly told about cheaper versions, the result of a government effort to persuade financial firms to self-report misconduct.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Monday the settlements, which included divisions of Wells Fargo & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG, over a fee -- usually 0.25% or less of the amount invested -- that is paid to brokers for selling mutual funds.

Wells Fargo agreed to refund about $17.4 million, the highest of any company that settled. The company's chief executive, Tim Sloan, is scheduled to appear before a House committee on Tuesday to testify about a string of investigations into the company's business practices and what he is doing to address them.

The firms that settled avoided a penalty while agreeing to pay the fees back to clients, marking the biggest example so far of the SEC waiving penalties over misconduct. The commission over the past couple of years has waived penalties in some cases when companies provided cooperation, partly to streamline investigations during a period of scarce budgetary resources.

In 2018, for instance, the SEC resolved four enforcement cases without levying a penalty while crediting defendants for cooperation, according to an analysis of SEC data provided by Georgetown University professor Urska Velikonja.

Investment advisers, who pick portfolios for clients, are supposed to disclose when they choose mutual funds that tack on the fees, particularly if there are versions of the same fund that don't levy the charge.

In many cases, individual clients likely paid hundreds of dollars of potentially avoidable fees. LPL Financial LLC, which agreed to repay $9.3 million, said the average client would get a refund of $126.

"An adviser's failure to disclose these types of financial conflicts of interest harms retail investors by unfairly exposing them to fees that chip away at the value of their investments," said Stephanie Avakian, co-director of the SEC's enforcement division.

Barbara Roper, director of investor protection for the Consumer Federation of America, said the resolution of so many cases over conduct already established as illegal doesn't send a message of deterrence.

The SEC settled similar cases against 12 other advisory firms in 2017 and 2018, levying penalties in every instance.

"Where you are bringing enforcement actions for violations that have long been recognized as violations, by firms that should know better, and you don't impose a penalty, that doesn't send a message that you are getting tough," Ms. Roper said.

Monday's settlement doesn't end the initiative over the fees. The SEC had pushed to settle many of the cases in early February, but anticipates resolving more in the coming months, according to people familiar with the matter.

The cases involve ongoing fees, known as 12b-1 charges, that are levied against investor assets and used to reward financial advisers who sell mutual funds. They are considered a conflict of interest because an adviser's employer can profit from recommending some funds over others.

The fees have become unpopular in recent years. More investors are choosing cheaper index funds that don't have them, while others opt for accounts that can avoid them.

Jay Baris, a partner at Shearman & Sterling LLP, said the flurry of settlements reflects the SEC's focus on enforcement cases that focus on wrongdoing affecting retail investors. Because mutual funds are one of the investment products most accessible to households, "this goes right to the heart of their desire to protect retail investors," he said.

"By coming out with this amnesty program, they can obtain restitution and send a very strong message to the industry that this is a priority," Mr. Baris said.

About 20% of mutual-fund assets are in products that charge the ongoing fees, according to the Investment Company Institute.

The firms that settled investigations on Monday neither admitted nor denied the SEC's allegations.

They agreed to correct disclosure shortcomings and to determine whether clients should be moved to a version of the mutual fund without the fees.

Ten firms agreed to return $6 million or more in fees to customers. RBC Capital Markets LLC agreed to pay back about $11.7 million.

A spokesman for Wells Fargo said the fees stemmed from certain mutual funds sold from 2014 to 2015. The firm is refunding the fees with interest and has updated its disclosures, spokesman Shea Leordeanu said.

A spokesman for RBC Wealth Management said the firm independently identified "most of the issues outlined in the settlement" and is committed to ensuring compliance with regulations.

A spokesman for LPL Financial said most of the fees it will give back stem from a period about five years ago, before it streamlined its fund offerings.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment. Raymond James didn't respond to requests for comment.

Write to Dave Michaels at dave.michaels@wsj.com