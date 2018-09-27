Wells Fargo : Bank Increases Prime Rate to 5.25 Percent

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., said today it is increasing its prime rate to
5.25 percent from 5.00 percent, effective tomorrow, Sept. 27, 2018.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based
financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s
vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them
succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco,
Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and
services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 8,050
locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile
banking, and has offices in 38 countries and territories to support
customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately
265,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the
United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune’s 2018
rankings of America’s largest corporations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926006081/en/