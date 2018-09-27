Log in
WELLS FARGO (WFC)
Wells Fargo : Bank Increases Prime Rate to 5.25 Percent

09/27/2018 | 12:01am CEST

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., said today it is increasing its prime rate to 5.25 percent from 5.00 percent, effective tomorrow, Sept. 27, 2018.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 8,050 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 38 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 265,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune’s 2018 rankings of America’s largest corporations.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 86 855 M
EBIT 2018 30 236 M
Net income 2018 20 751 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,02%
P/E ratio 2018 12,61
P/E ratio 2019 10,54
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,01x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,97x
Capitalization 261 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 61,7 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO-10.57%261 179
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.20%391 173
BANK OF AMERICA3.90%306 340
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-8.55%285 026
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.55%233 198
BANK OF CHINA LTD-8.06%189 653
