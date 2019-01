By Michael Dabaie

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) said Tuesday it increased its quarterly dividend by 5%.

The San Francisco-based bank said it would pay a dividend of 45 cents per share, a 2-cent per share increase from the prior quarter.

The dividend increase is part of the company's 2018 capital plan, which received a non-objection from the Federal Reserve in June. Wells Fargo said it has approximately 4.6 billion shares outstanding.

