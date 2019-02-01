Wells Fargo : Breaks Down Internal Audit Silos to Fend Off Scandals

By Kristin Broughton

Wells Fargo & Co.'s 103-page business-standards report, released this week to address changes the bank has made in response to a string of scandals, revealed nuanced changes to the company's system of internal checks.

The tweaks to the San Francisco company's internal auditing team -- a unit known as the "third line of defense" in risk parlance -- led to the creation of several new teams, including one that focuses exclusively on identifying inconsistent consumer practices.

The changes illustrate how the portfolio of risks facing banks is expanding, and how auditors are being organized to manage them.

Alterations within the company's auditing division, in place for months but disclosed Wednesday, are part of a broader effort to improve risk management at Wells Fargo.

The lender has been fighting to improve its reputation following a string of regulatory investigations throughout the bank, including in retail banking, wealth management and foreign exchange.

The company in September 2016 paid $185 million to settle allegations that it created unauthorized customer accounts. Since then, it has disclosed that it previously overcharged auto and mortgage borrowers, among other problems, leading to billions in fines and the departure of several senior executives.

As a result, the company consolidated its retail-banking auditing team under a centralized group in an effort to break down silos and have a broader view of risk across the business, according to a company spokesman. Auditors in that group previously were assigned to niche areas, such as home lending.

The restructuring shows how the company is addressing gaps in the previous system, said Will Callender, a partner in the financial institutions division at management consulting firm A.T. Kearney. "They have organized themselves in a way that directly addresses some of the challenges they have had," he said.

Wells Fargo also created new teams to focus on issues such as board-level governance and capital management. Additionally, it created an audit services division that specializes in testing and data analytics.

"Those functions existed, but they were part of other audit functions," said Mark Folk, a company spokesman. "We broke those out to give them more attention."

Over the past two years, the bank has increased head count within its auditing division by about one-third, to 1,350 employees, Mr. Folk said. And it changed the way it manages risks, including by adding more experienced directors to its board-level risk committee.

Companies that have survived a crisis, such as banks in the aftermath of the mortgage meltdown, often revamp risk-management priorities to account for the challenges they have previously faced, experts said. The challenge facing auditing divisions is finding a way to account for future threats.

"It is not uncommon that companies are always tending to organize to fight the last war," said Richard Chambers, chief executive of the Institute of Internal Auditors, who said the changes at Wells Fargo are in line with industry standards.

It is impossible to know if the changes can stave off future scandals at the bank, said Cliff Rossi, a professor at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and a former risk executive at Citigroup.

"A lot will remain to be seen as to how well they execute," he said.

