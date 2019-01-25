Wells Fargo : CEO Discusses Aid to Government. Workers Hit by Shutdown -CNBC

--Wells Fargo and Co. (WFC) has been reaching out to government workers affected by the shutdown, offering to waive fees and other assistance, CNBC reported Friday.

--In an interview on the cable network's "Mad Money," Wells Fargo President and Chief Executive Tim Sloan said "What we're going to do is we're going to waive fees ... [and] we're going to extend payments, whether it's a credit card, mortgage, you name it," according to the report.

--About 800,000 government workers have been furloughed during the shutdown, the report said.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/25/wells-fargo-ceo-on-helping-customers-affected-by-government-shutdown.html

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com