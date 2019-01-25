Log in
Wells Fargo : CEO Discusses Aid to Government. Workers Hit by Shutdown -CNBC

01/25/2019

--Wells Fargo and Co. (WFC) has been reaching out to government workers affected by the shutdown, offering to waive fees and other assistance, CNBC reported Friday.

--In an interview on the cable network's "Mad Money," Wells Fargo President and Chief Executive Tim Sloan said "What we're going to do is we're going to waive fees ... [and] we're going to extend payments, whether it's a credit card, mortgage, you name it," according to the report.

--About 800,000 government workers have been furloughed during the shutdown, the report said.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/25/wells-fargo-ceo-on-helping-customers-affected-by-government-shutdown.html

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 85 404 M
EBIT 2019 32 008 M
Net income 2019 22 349 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,65%
P/E ratio 2019 10,06
P/E ratio 2020 8,75
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,75x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,71x
Capitalization 235 B
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO8.46%235 268
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.24%341 653
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.21%282 158
BANK OF AMERICA17.37%281 183
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.87%230 343
HSBC HOLDINGS-2.13%165 748
