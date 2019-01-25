Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO (WFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo CEO defends his stewardship, in response to Sen. Warren: CNBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 08:58pm EST
Tim Sloan, CEO and President, Wells Fargo & Co., speaks at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Tim Sloan, in a CNBC interview on Friday, said he is the right person to run the company, in response to Senator Elizabeth Warren's repeated calls for him to be fired after a 2016 scandal.

Sloan told Jim Cramer on "Mad Money" that Warren could have her opinion but he would not be in his present role if he thought he was not doing his job.

"I think I'm the right person to run this company today," he told Cramer.

Wells Fargo has been coping with a series of scandals since 2016, when it was reported that employees had opened potentially millions of phony accounts in customers' names without their permission.

The bank has disclosed other problems since then, including enrolling hundreds of thousands of customers in costly products, such as auto insurance, that they did not need or want.

Warren, a progressive Democrat who announced in December that she had formed an exploratory committee to run for president in 2020, has called for Sloan's removal in the past, but she could not compel the U.S. central bank to take such a step.

In October, she wrote a letter to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell urging him to not allow the bank to grow in size until it replaced Sloan.

Sloan said in the Friday interview that he has "taken responsibility" and should not be criticized for doing so. "Judge me on what I said we would do and what we've done," he said.

Sloan said last week that Wells is planning to operate under the Fed-ordered asset cap through the end of 2019, as the fourth-largest U.S. lender's loan book shrank and revenue fell across all its major businesses last quarter.

(Reporting by Sathvik N; Editing by Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
08:58pWELLS FARGO CEO DEFENDS HIS STEWARDS : Cnbc
RE
04:17pWELLS FARGO : Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
BU
02:53pU.S. government shutdown gives banks rare public relations opportunity
RE
02:53pWELLS FARGO : CEO Discusses Aid to Government. Workers Hit by Shutdown -CNBC
DJ
09:16aWELLS FARGO : Launches Recovery and Rebuilding Effort in Paradise, California, a..
BU
01/24WELLS FARGO : Financial Services Executive Steve Troutner to Join Wells Fargo
BU
01/24WELLS FARGO : This Is Wells Fargo' Marketing Campaign Shows Bank's Changes
DJ
01/24WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/24WELLS FARGO : Launches New Brand Campaign, ‘This is Wells Fargo,' Focused ..
BU
01/23WELLS FARGO : Nyron Latif to Lead Operations for Wells Fargo Wealth and Investme..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 85 404 M
EBIT 2019 32 008 M
Net income 2019 22 349 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,65%
P/E ratio 2019 10,06
P/E ratio 2020 8,75
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,75x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,71x
Capitalization 235 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 56,6 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO8.46%235 268
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.24%341 653
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.21%282 158
BANK OF AMERICA17.37%281 183
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.87%230 343
HSBC HOLDINGS-2.13%165 748
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.