Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO

(WFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo : CEO gets 5 percent pay raise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 10:31pm EDT
Wells Fargo CEO Sloan testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co gave Chief Executive Tim Sloan a 5 percent pay raise for 2018, the bank said on Wednesday.

Sloan’s base salary remained flat at $2.4 million, he earned $14 million stock awards and the board awarded him a $2 million bonus based on the bank’s financial performance and other factors, according to a company filing.

In 2017, Sloan did not receive a bonus and his total compensation was $17.4 million.

Wells Fargo released compensation details one day after Sloan appeared before the House Financial Services Committee to show to lawmakers that the bank has reformed since 2016 revelations that it created millions of unauthorized customer accounts.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Sloan was peppered with bipartisan criticism for four hours but he navigated a hostile committee without a major stumble. [L1N20Z0NY]

His pay rise may draw further scrutiny from lawmakers, including Representative Maxine Waters and progressive firebrand Senator Elizabeth Warren, who have called for Sloan to step down. During the hearing, committee chair Waters criticized regulators including the U.S. Federal Reserve, saying they had not been tough enough on the country’s fourth-largest lender.

Wells Fargo is currently prohibited from growing in size after the Federal Reserve issued an unprecedented asset cap on it in February, citing “widespread consumer abuses and compliance breakdowns.”

“The Federal Reserve does not approve pay packages. We expect boards of directors to hold management accountable,” said a Fed spokesperson in an emailed statement when asked about Wells Fargo's latest executive compensation numbers.

The revelation three years ago that Wells Fargo created millions of fake customer accounts prompted regulatory probes into mortgage foreclosures, auto insurance sales and its wealth management businesses, resulting in billions of dollars in fines.

During 2018, Wells Fargo shares tumbled 22 percent as the bank continued to rack up fines and disclose new issues.

Earlier this year, Bank of America Corp said that CEO Brian Moynihan’s annual compensation rose 15 percent to $27 million, Morgan Stanley said CEO James Gorman’s overall pay rose 7 percent to $29 million, and JPMorgan Chase & Co said CEO Jamie Dimon’s compensation rose 5 percent to $31 million, according to regulatory filings.

Wells Fargo shares rose 0.5 percent to $49.92 on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Imani Moise; editing by Diane Craft)

By Imani Moise and Pete Schroeder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
06:08pWELLS FARGO : Paid CEO Timothy Sloan $18.4 Million Last Year, Up 5% From 2017
DJ
12:13pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan's Chase to open up to 90 branches in new U.S. m..
RE
03/12WELLS FARGO : CEO avoids major stumble at heated congressional hearing
RE
03/12WELLS FARGO : CEO Faces Aggressive Questions from Congress -- 3rd Update
DJ
03/12WELLS FARGO : CEO Faces Aggressive Questions from Congress -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/12WELLS FARGO : CEO of troubled Wells Fargo says bank is stronger
AQ
03/12WELLS FARGO : CEO Faces Aggressive Questions from Congress--Update
DJ
03/12WELLS FARGO : CEO Faces Aggressive Questions from Congress
DJ
03/12WELLS FARGO : CEO Outlines Company Transformation at Congressional Hearing
BU
03/12WELLS FARGO : Regulators Weigh Shake-Up
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 85 342 M
EBIT 2019 31 996 M
Net income 2019 22 320 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,68%
P/E ratio 2019 10,01
P/E ratio 2020 8,70
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,65x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,61x
Capitalization 226 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 56,6 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO8.33%225 879
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.58%340 652
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.24%292 460
BANK OF AMERICA17.45%279 525
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.05%241 995
BANK OF CHINA LTD6.09%166 435
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.