WELLS FARGO (WFC)
  Report  
Wells Fargo : Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions

08/15/2018 | 05:56pm EDT

The Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE American: EAD), the Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE American: ERC), the Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE American: ERH) and the Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE: EOD) have each announced a distribution.

           
Ticker  

Fund name

 

Distribution
per share

  Frequency  

Change from
prior
distribution

EAD Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund $0.05197 Monthly
ERC* Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund $0.10613 Monthly -$0.00053
ERH Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund $0.07500 Monthly
EOD* Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund $0.15956 Quarterly -$0.00411
 

The following dates apply to today’s distribution declaration for each fund:

Declaration date August 15, 2018
Ex-dividend date September 14, 2018
Record date September 17, 2018
Payable date October 1, 2018

*This fund makes distributions in accordance with a managed distribution plan that provides for the declaration of monthly distributions (in the case of the Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund) or quarterly distributions (in the case of the Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund) to common shareholders of the fund at an annual minimum fixed rate of 9% for the Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund and 10% for the Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund based on the fund’s average monthly net asset value (NAV) per share over the prior 12 months. Under the managed distribution plan, distributions are sourced from income and also may be sourced from paid-in capital and/or capital gains. The fund’s distributions in any period may be more or less than the net return earned by the fund on its investments and therefore should not be used as a measure of performance or confused with yield or income. Distributions in excess of fund returns will cause the fund’s NAV to decline. Investors should not draw any conclusions about the fund’s investment performance from the amount of its distribution or from the terms of its managed distribution plan.

The Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The fund may, as a secondary objective, seek capital appreciation to the extent it is consistent with its investment objective.

The Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-end income fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income consistent with limiting its overall exposure to domestic interest rate risk.

The Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-end equity and high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income and moderate capital growth, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income.

The Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-end equity and high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The fund’s secondary objective is long-term growth of capital.

The final determination of the source of all distributions is subject to change and is made after year-end. Each fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell shareholders how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

For more information on Wells Fargo’s closed-end funds, please visit our website.

These closed-end funds are no longer engaged in initial public offerings, and shares are available only through broker/dealers on the secondary market. Unlike an open-end mutual fund, a closed-end fund offers a fixed number of shares for sale. After the initial public offering, shares are bought and sold through broker/dealers in the secondary marketplace, and the market price of the shares is determined by supply and demand, not by NAV, and is often lower than the NAV. A closed-end fund is not required to buy its shares back from investors upon request.

High-yield, lower-rated bonds may contain more risk due to the increased possibility of default. Foreign investments may contain more risk due to the inherent risks associated with changing political climates, foreign market instability, and foreign currency fluctuations. Risks of international investing are magnified in emerging or developing markets. Funds that concentrate their investments in a single industry or sector may face increased risk of price fluctuation over more diversified funds due to adverse developments within that industry or sector. Small- and mid-cap securities may be subject to special risks associated with narrower product lines and limited financial resources compared with their large-cap counterparts. When interest rates rise, the value of debt securities tends to fall. When interest rates decline, interest that a fund is able to earn on its investments in debt securities also may decline, but the value of those securities may increase. Changes in market conditions and government policies may lead to periods of heightened volatility in the debt securities market and reduced liquidity for certain fund investments. Interest rate changes and their impact on the funds and their NAVs can be sudden and unpredictable.

The use of leverage results in certain risks, including, among others, the likelihood of greater volatility of the NAV and the market price of common shares. Derivatives involve additional risks, including interest rate risk, credit risk, the risk of improper valuation, and the risk of noncorrelation to the relevant instruments they are designed to hedge or to closely track. There are numerous risks associated with transactions in options on securities. Illiquid securities may be subject to wide fluctuations in market value and may be difficult to sell.

Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) is the trade name for certain investment advisory/management firms owned by Wells Fargo & Company. These firms include but are not limited to Wells Capital Management Incorporated and Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. Certain products managed by WFAM entities are distributed by Wells Fargo Funds Distributor, LLC (a broker/dealer and Member FINRA).

This material is for general informational and educational purposes only and is NOT intended to provide investment advice or a recommendation of any kind—including a recommendation for any specific investment, strategy, or plan.

315140 8-18

Some of the information contained herein may include forward-looking statements about the expected investment activities of the funds. These statements provide no assurance as to the funds’ actual investment activities or results. The reader must make his/her own assessment of the information contained herein and consider such other factors as he/she may deem relevant to his/her individual circumstances.

NOT FDIC INSURED • NO BANK GUARANTEE • MAY LOSE VALUE


© Business Wire 2018
