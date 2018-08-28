Wells Fargo : Commits $5 Million to Establish GRID Alternatives’ Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) announced today a philanthropic commitment of $5
million over three years to support solar projects in tribal communities
across the U.S.
A tribal job trainee (left) and GRID Alternatives SolarCorps Fellow (right) install solar for the Navajo Nation in Arizona
The donation to nonprofit GRID Alternatives, a national leader in making
solar technology and training accessible to underserved communities,
supports the founding of GRID’s new Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund. The
fund is an extension of GRID’s National Tribal Program and aims to
catalyze the growth of solar energy and expand solar job opportunities
on tribal lands.
“Our strong relationships in Indian Country and with our Native American
customers are a point of great pride at our company,” said Mary Wenzel,
head of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility at Wells Fargo. “We
are pleased to have such an effective working relationship with GRID
Alternatives and to provide the seed funding for its Tribal Solar
Accelerator Fund. We sincerely believe that providing no-cost solar and
job-training opportunities in tribal communities will address critical
needs and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.”
Support for the Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund is a significant component
of Wells Fargo’s $50
million philanthropic commitment to help address the unique
economic, social, and environmental needs of American Indian/Alaska
Native communities that was announced last year. Wells Fargo has been a
major supporter of GRID’s state- and national-level programming since
2012.
GRID Alternatives’ national Tribal Program has worked since 2010 to help
tribes achieve their renewable energy goals with solar, while training
tribal members to enter the solar workforce. GRID has installed
nearly 3 MW of solar capacity in partnership with more than 40
tribes to date. The new fund will expand GRID’s work and provide
much-needed capital to support the development of new projects around
the U.S.
Wells Fargo is a leader in renewable energy development. In 2017,
projects owned wholly or in part by Wells Fargo generated 7.9 percent of
all renewable energy produced in the U.S.
“Many tribes are looking to renewable energy to address both
environmental and economic challenges in their communities,” said Adam
Bad Wound, Vice President of Development for GRID Alternatives. “Access
to funding is often the biggest barrier to achieving their goals, and
we’re excited to be able to partner with even more tribes to move their
solar PV projects forward.”
The Spokane Tribe in Wellpinit, Washington, will be the first to benefit
from the Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund, with a grant that will unlock
third-party investment capital and $1 million in matching funds from the
Department of Energy for a 637 kilowatt solar project. When complete,
the project will provide clean power and reduced energy bills for 14
tribal buildings, including elder housing, community facilities and
tribal administrative offices.
“After a near disaster during the 2016 Cayuse Mountain Fire, the Tribe
now places a premium on energy self-sufficiency,” said Tim Horan,
Executive Director of the Spokane Indian Housing Authority. “We expect
solar to play a big role in helping us achieve this, and the grant from
the Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund was the last piece of the puzzle to
make our first big project happen. We’re grateful to Wells Fargo and
GRID Alternatives.”
The Spokane project, dubbed “Children of the Sun Solar Initiative” will
be installed by GRID’s tribal team, which has already installed solar on
five homes on the reservation. It is expected to break ground this fall,
and will include hands-on solar training for tribal members and students.
Other projects slated for funding in 2018 will be announced in the
coming weeks. An open application process for 2019–20 will launch early
next year. For more information, visit www.tribalsolar.org.
