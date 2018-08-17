Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO (WFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wells Fargo & Company : Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced dividends on twelve series of preferred stock.

As previously announced, a quarterly cash dividend of $20.00 per share was declared on its 8.00% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series J, liquidation preference $1,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.50 per depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series J preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrJ”. The Series J dividend is payable on Sept. 17, 2018, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2018.

A quarterly cash dividend of $18.75 per share was declared on its 7.50% non-cumulative perpetual convertible class A preferred stock, Series L, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrL”. The Series L dividend is payable on Sept. 17, 2018, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2018.

A quarterly cash dividend of $325.00 per share was declared on its 5.20% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series N, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.325 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series N preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrN”. The Series N dividend is payable on Sept. 17, 2018, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2018.

A quarterly cash dividend of $320.31 per share was declared on its 5.125% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series O, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.32031 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series O preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrO”. The Series O dividend is payable on Sept. 17, 2018, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2018.

A quarterly cash dividend of $328.13 per share was declared on its 5.25% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series P, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.32813 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series P preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrP”. The Series P dividend is payable on Sept. 17, 2018, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2018.

A quarterly cash dividend of $365.63 per share was declared on its 5.85% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series Q, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.36563 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series Q preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrQ”. The Series Q dividend is payable on Sept. 17, 2018, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2018.

A quarterly cash dividend of $414.06 per share was declared on its 6.625% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series R, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.41406 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series R preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrR”. The Series R dividend is payable on Sept. 17, 2018, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2018.

A quarterly cash dividend of $375.00 per share was declared on its 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series T, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series T preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrT”. The Series T dividend is payable on Sept. 17, 2018, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2018.

A quarterly cash dividend of $375.00 per share was declared on its 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series V, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series V preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrV”. The Series V dividend is payable on Sept. 17, 2018, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2018.

A quarterly cash dividend of $356.25 per share was declared on its 5.70% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series W, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.35625 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series W preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrW”. The Series W dividend is payable on Sept. 17, 2018, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2018.

A quarterly cash dividend of $343.75 per share was declared on its 5.50% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series X, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.34375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series X preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrX”. The Series X dividend is payable on Sept. 17, 2018, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2018.

A quarterly cash dividend of $351.56 per share was declared on its 5.625% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series Y, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.35156 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series Y preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrY”. The Series Y dividend is payable on Sept. 17, 2018, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2018.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 8,050 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 38 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 265,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune’s 2018 rankings of America’s largest corporations.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
09:01pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY : Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock
BU
08:34pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/16WELLS FARGO : Income Opportunities Fund Adopts Managed Distribution Plan
BU
08/15WELLS FARGO : Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions
BU
08/15WELLS FARGO : Micah Dortch Appointed Special Receiver in Federal Lawsuit Against..
PR
08/13WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/13WELLS FARGO : Joins Origis Energy USA to Expand Clean Energy Supply for Florida
BU
08/09WELLS FARGO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/08WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/08WELLS FARGO : Colorado’s Economic Growth Outpaces Nation
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16Banks find marketing treasure in credit-card data 
08/15First Data and Wells Fargo extend joint venture through 2024 
08/15BANKS SAY THE PROPOSAL THAT'S SUPPOS : Wsj 
08/15Turkey Fires Back With Tariffs (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/15WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Turkey Fires Back With Tariffs 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 86 686 M
EBIT 2018 30 252 M
Net income 2018 20 759 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,79%
P/E ratio 2018 13,60
P/E ratio 2019 11,37
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,22x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,18x
Capitalization 279 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 61,5 $
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO-3.31%279 673
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.32%385 325
BANK OF AMERICA2.85%307 538
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.00%269 088
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.06%236 339
BANK OF CHINA LTD-12.59%183 870
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.