Wells Fargo : Corporate & Investment Banking Names David Gillespie Head of Coverage and John Hudson Chair of Client Origination

Wells Fargo announced today that David Gillespie has been appointed head
of Coverage for Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), leading the
organization’s industry-focused and specialty practice groups, effective
immediately. The Coverage group provides investment banking and
traditional banking solutions to global corporate and institutional
clients.
In addition, the company announced that John Hudson has been named vice
chair, Chair of Client Origination, driving the development of marque
relationships and boardroom dialogue with key corporate and investment
banking clients and prospects.
Gillespie, based in Charlotte, will report directly to Walter Dolhare,
Rob Engel and Lisa McGeough, co-heads of CIB, managing the coordination
of all investment banking, corporate banking and credit and underwriting
activities for the Coverage group of CIB – Consumer & Retail; Energy &
Power; Financial Institutions; Healthcare, Industrials; and Technology,
Media & Telecom. Specialty practices include Corporate Finance; Gaming,
Lodging & Leisure; Global Banking; and Regional Investment Banking.
“Wells Fargo Corporate & Investment Banking has a significant
opportunity ahead of us, given the footprint of our bank, our depth of
talent, and strong record as the trusted advisor and leading provider of
corporate and investment banking solutions to our clients,” said Rob
Engel. “David’s appointment is the next step toward fully harnessing the
power of our franchise, while accelerating the coordination already
happening across our industry and product groups.”
A 30-year Wells Fargo veteran, Gillespie brings both corporate and
investment banking experience to his new role. For the last five years,
he led the Healthcare Group within Corporate Banking, building it from
inception to a thriving business, complementing the long-standing
healthcare investment banking business. Prior to that, he spent nearly
20 years in the Debt Capital Markets group in Wells Fargo Securities,
where he partnered to deliver all investment banking solutions to
clients and was responsible for the origination and execution of
high-yield bonds and syndicated loans.
“David is a talented leader with a breadth of experience and expertise
across banking,” adds Lisa McGeough. “We have built a strong bench of
talented leaders within our platform to help drive the change we need to
move forward. We have confidence in David’s ability to enhance our
engagement with clients through a more coordinated execution of business
strategies and capital deployment.”
Hudson, an investment banking veteran with more than 30 years of
experience across a variety of industries, will lead the strategy
for executive-level client engagement, including the strategic
deployment of the CIB vice chairs and other senior leaders across the
CIB coverage industry teams. The vice chairs, a group of CIB’s most
experienced and seasoned bankers, will continue to report to Hudson, who
will now report to the head of CIB Coverage.
“We are also pleased to have John in the role of vice chair, Chair of
Client Origination,” added Engel. “His experience driving leadership
roles with clients and proven track record of building and developing
relationships with key clients and teams internally, position him well
for driving the CIB vision forward.”
About Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securities delivers a comprehensive set of capital markets
and advisory products and services, including public debt and equity
origination and distribution, investment research, interest rate,
commodity and equity risk hedging, mergers and acquisitions advice,
prime services, structured lending facilities, foreign exchange
services, and municipal bond origination. Wells Fargo Securities
consists of nearly 5,000 team members in more than 40 offices across
North America, Europe and Asia.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based
financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s
vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them
succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco,
Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and
services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,800
locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and
mobile banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to
support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With
approximately 259,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three
households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26
on Fortune’s 2018 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News,
insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells
Fargo Stories.
