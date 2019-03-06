Wells Fargo : Corporate & Investment Banking Names David Gillespie Head of Coverage and John Hudson Chair of Client Origination

Wells Fargo announced today that David Gillespie has been appointed head of Coverage for Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), leading the organization’s industry-focused and specialty practice groups, effective immediately. The Coverage group provides investment banking and traditional banking solutions to global corporate and institutional clients.

In addition, the company announced that John Hudson has been named vice chair, Chair of Client Origination, driving the development of marque relationships and boardroom dialogue with key corporate and investment banking clients and prospects.

Gillespie, based in Charlotte, will report directly to Walter Dolhare, Rob Engel and Lisa McGeough, co-heads of CIB, managing the coordination of all investment banking, corporate banking and credit and underwriting activities for the Coverage group of CIB – Consumer & Retail; Energy & Power; Financial Institutions; Healthcare, Industrials; and Technology, Media & Telecom. Specialty practices include Corporate Finance; Gaming, Lodging & Leisure; Global Banking; and Regional Investment Banking.

“Wells Fargo Corporate & Investment Banking has a significant opportunity ahead of us, given the footprint of our bank, our depth of talent, and strong record as the trusted advisor and leading provider of corporate and investment banking solutions to our clients,” said Rob Engel. “David’s appointment is the next step toward fully harnessing the power of our franchise, while accelerating the coordination already happening across our industry and product groups.”

A 30-year Wells Fargo veteran, Gillespie brings both corporate and investment banking experience to his new role. For the last five years, he led the Healthcare Group within Corporate Banking, building it from inception to a thriving business, complementing the long-standing healthcare investment banking business. Prior to that, he spent nearly 20 years in the Debt Capital Markets group in Wells Fargo Securities, where he partnered to deliver all investment banking solutions to clients and was responsible for the origination and execution of high-yield bonds and syndicated loans.

“David is a talented leader with a breadth of experience and expertise across banking,” adds Lisa McGeough. “We have built a strong bench of talented leaders within our platform to help drive the change we need to move forward. We have confidence in David’s ability to enhance our engagement with clients through a more coordinated execution of business strategies and capital deployment.”

Hudson, an investment banking veteran with more than 30 years of experience across a variety of industries, will lead the strategy for executive-level client engagement, including the strategic deployment of the CIB vice chairs and other senior leaders across the CIB coverage industry teams. The vice chairs, a group of CIB’s most experienced and seasoned bankers, will continue to report to Hudson, who will now report to the head of CIB Coverage.

“We are also pleased to have John in the role of vice chair, Chair of Client Origination,” added Engel. “His experience driving leadership roles with clients and proven track record of building and developing relationships with key clients and teams internally, position him well for driving the CIB vision forward.”

